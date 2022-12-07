Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-12-07 pm EST
440.66 USD   +0.55%
02:18pDeere Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.20/Share
DJ
02:06pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
PR
02:05pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent

12/07/2022 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOLINE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately ­­­6 percent per share.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere--company-raises-dividend-six-percent-301697488.html

SOURCE Deere & Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
02:18pDeere Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.20/Share
DJ
02:06pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
PR
02:05pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
AQ
01:52pDeere Mpany : Raises Dividend Six Percent - Form 8-K
PU
01:51pDeere & Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:23aDeere Mpany : John Deere Debuts Next Phase of Performance Tiering Excavators
PU
12/05Insider Sell: Deere &
MT
12/01Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Deere & Company to $505 From $425, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
11/30Insider Sell: Deere
MT
11/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Deere & Company Price Target to $390 From $374, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations