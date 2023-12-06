By Colin Kellaher

Deere & Co.'s board has raised the farm and construction machinery maker's quarterly dividend for a second straight quarter, boosting the payout by 8.9%, to $1.47, from $1.35.

The new dividend, equal to $5.88 a year, represents an annual yield of about 1.61% based on Wednesday's trading price of $366.25, up from 1.47%.

The Moline, Ill., company, which in August raised its payout by 8%, said the increased dividend is payable Feb. 8 to shareholders of record Dec. 29.

