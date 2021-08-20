Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
08/20 07:03:14 am
363.15 USD   +1.16%
06:49aDeere Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance
DJ
06:46aDEERE MPANY : Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.667 Billion
PR
06:46aDEERE MPANY : Earnings Flash (DE) DEERE & COMPANY Posts Q3 Revenue $11.53B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance

08/20/2021 | 06:49am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Deere & Co. raised its full-year earnings guidance Friday, citing strong market conditions.

The Moline, Ill.-based maker of farm and construction equipment said it now expects earnings of $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion this year. In May, the company had forecast earnings of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion.

"We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals," Chairman and Chief Executive John C. May said.

Sales of production and precision agricultural equipment will likely rise by 25% to 30% this year, Deere said. Small agricultural and turf sales will be up about 25%, the company forecast. Construction and forestry sales will rise by about 30%, it estimated.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 0648ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 802 M - -
Net income 2021 5 636 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 58,1%
