By Kathryn Hardison

Deere & Co.'s board of directors has raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to $1.20 per share.

The dividend is payable Feb. 8 to stockholders of record on Dec. 30, the seller of farm tractors and crop harvesters said Wednesday.

The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of seven cents from its prior dividend of $1.13 per share.

