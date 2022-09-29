Deere Requests Proposals for Satellite Communications Solutions

By Kathryn Hardison

Deere & Co. wants to explore satellite communications to further connect its fleet of intelligent machines.

The company said Thursday that it issued a request for proposals to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect machines such as autonomous tractors.

Deere is seeking a strategic partnership with a vendor or set of vendors to connect both new machines and retrofitted machines through satellite service and ruggedized satellite terminals, it said.

The company said this is expected to enable Deere's customers to be more efficient and increase food and fuel production.

Deere this year is rolling out self-driving tractors that can plow fields autonomously, and sprayers that can distinguish weeds from crops. The company is investing billions of dollars to develop smarter machines that it forecasts will make farming more efficient and faster than with just farmers driving.

