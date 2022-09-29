Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-09-29 pm EDT
340.82 USD   -1.15%
01:44pDeere Mpany : John Deere FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head Press Release
PU
01:37pDeere Requests Proposals for Satellite Communications Solutions
DJ
01:01pJohn Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere Requests Proposals for Satellite Communications Solutions

09/29/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Deere & Co. wants to explore satellite communications to further connect its fleet of intelligent machines.

The company said Thursday that it issued a request for proposals to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect machines such as autonomous tractors.

Deere is seeking a strategic partnership with a vendor or set of vendors to connect both new machines and retrofitted machines through satellite service and ruggedized satellite terminals, it said.

The company said this is expected to enable Deere's customers to be more efficient and increase food and fuel production.

Deere this year is rolling out self-driving tractors that can plow fields autonomously, and sprayers that can distinguish weeds from crops. The company is investing billions of dollars to develop smarter machines that it forecasts will make farming more efficient and faster than with just farmers driving.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1336ET

Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 993 M - -
Net income 2022 7 045 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 080 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 345,90 $
Average target price 402,26 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Joshua A. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY0.88%104 399
THE TORO COMPANY-14.06%9 160
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-30.51%3 271
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED6.43%2 687
LINDSAY CORPORATION-4.64%1 591
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.13.48%733