The world's largest farm equipment maker expects 2024 net income between $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion, compared with analysts' average expectations of $9.33 billion, according to LSEG data.
Rising dealer inventories have investors worried that demand for farming equipment might have peaked.
Net income rose to $2.37 billion, or $8.26 per share, for the quarter through October from $2.25 billion, or $7.44 per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales and revenue fell about 1% to $15.41 billion.
