Deere mpany : 800R Floater with air boom, dry spinner-spreader, and liquid systems

New John Deere 800R Floaters with air boom, updated dry spinner spreader and liquid systems.

New 800R Floater replaces previous John Deere High-Capacity Nutrient Applicators and supports air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader, and liquid application systems.

New 800R Floater features a new, larger, and quieter cab than previous models with two available comfort and convenience, and visibility packages.

800R features updated New Leader dry box options and a common hydraulic implement pump to enable faster attachment changeovers.

OLATHE, Kan. (Aug. 23, 2021) - For model year 2022, John Deere has introduced the new 800R Floater for ag-service providers and customers, that can be equipped with air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader and liquid systems. Compared to the previous John Deere F4365, the 800R helps operators cover more acres per day with less fatigue and improves serviceability by reducing attachment changeover times.

'The 800R delivers best-in-class ride quality and operator comfort,' said Franklin Peitz, John Deere product marketing manager. 'In the field, an 800R can be driven up to 25 mph when utilizing John Deere AutoTrac™ guidance, making it the most productive high-capacity nutrient application system available.'

The new cab on the 800R is larger and quieter than previous models and surrounds operators in all-day comfort and outstanding visibility. Operators will appreciate the extra 2 inches of headroom and 24% wider entry path. Two comfort and convenience, and visibility packages are available - Premium and Ultimate.

The Ultimate comfort and convenience package includes a heated, ventilated leather seat that can swivel up to 24 degrees to the left or right, plus the ActiveSeat™ II suspension for an ultra-smooth ride. The Ultimate package also includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen satellite- and smartphone-ready radio, five USB ports, a 12-volt outlet, footrests, refrigerator, carpeted floor mat and dual-tilt steering column with leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Ultimate visibility package includes factory-installed LED work lights and beacons, along with eight strategically placed service lights on the cab. On the vehicle, the Ultimate comes with factory-installed LED work lights and a single beacon on the rear of the floater. A backup camera and harness for left- and right-hand side view cameras is also factory-installed and included in the Ultimate package.

Every John Deere 800R comes equipped with integrated precision-ag solutions, factory-installed Generation 4 Display, and a 4G JDLink™ MTG (modem). Once JDLink is activated, owners can stream their machine and field data to their John Deere Operations Center account free of charge. This lets farmers stay ahead of logistics by monitoring their equipment via the Operations Center mobile app in near real-time from anywhere. And ag-service providers can use the AgLogic™ app to make efficient scheduling decisions, assign work orders, and analyze machine performance. The JDLink connection also enables John Deere Connected Support™ with proactive machine health monitoring tools via the customer's John Deere dealer.

Three John Deere DS35 Dry Box options are available and include the NL 4500G4 Edge Box, NL5000G5 Box and the new N4500G4 HP Lime Box.

The NL4500G4 Edge Box makes it possible for the floater to spread product across the field edges without applying it into waterways or ditches and is backed by a two-year New Leader warranty. Previously, to achieve this level of control, operators had to manually flip switches on a New Leader controller mounted in the cab. These controls have now been replaced with ISO compatible, touch-screen controls that are integrated into the Generation 4 Display.

For lime applications, John Deere is offering a new HP Lime Box, the high-performance option from New Leader. Compared to previous models the HP Lime Box helps operators cover more acres per day by applying higher rates at higher speeds - up to 16 to 18 mph. The higher application rates and speeds are possible thanks to the wider conveyor speed range, optional conveyor chain and larger gate opening of the HP Lime Box.

Another improvement John Deere made to the 800R was the addition of new common hydraulic pumps that significantly decrease the amount of changeover time required to switch between wet and dry systems. All New Leader dry-bin configurations, Hagie Liquid Systems and Air Boom attachments can now all use the same hydraulic pumps. 'Previously changing from wet to dry was a 10- to 12-hour job,' Peitz said. 'Now, the changeover can be done in about half the time, saving time and money.'

To help reduce cab clutter and give operators better storage options, John Deere increased the size of the storage box located under the platform of the 800R, making it three times larger than previous models.

The LS20 Liquid System of the 800R offers more options than the previous LS475. Optional front fill and side fill will now be offered for the liquid system. The new LS20 is available with 30-inch turrets and 60-inch cams, or 60-inch on-center cam locks with 15-inch on-center high-flow five-way nozzle bodies.

The 800R comes equipped with a field-proven 90-foot boom and 2,000-gallon solution tank that delivers best-in-class floater ride quality and operator comfort. For more information about the John Deere 800R Floater, visit the John Deere website, or your local John Deere dealer.