NEWS RELEASE June 10, 2024

John Deere Debuts New P-Tier Skid Steer and Compact Track Loader Models and Attachments

MOLINE, IL (June 10, 2024) - New to its line-up of P-Tier machines, John Deere debuted five new P-Tier Skid Steer Loader (SSL) and Compact Track Loader (CTL) models. Entering the market, the 330 and 334 P-Tier SSLs and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier CTLs boast a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options, enhanced technology features, and an overall increase in operating power. With the introduction of new CTLs and SSLs also comes the debut of three brand new attachments, including the MK76 and MH72D mulching heads and the CP40G cold planer. Expanding offerings in grade management solutions on compact models, the 333 and 335 P-Tier machines can be equipped with John Deere SmartGrade™ technology, helping to boost productivity on the job.

"We are beyond excited to introduce the latest John Deere P-Tier compact machines, including the brand-new 334 and 335 P-Tier models," said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere. "Our customers and dealers have been instrumental in driving the development of these new models, and can now experience even more power, technology and innovation on the P-Tier Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers."

New Cab Design and Comfort Enhancements

Prioritizing operator comfort and capability, the new P-Tier models boast larger, fully redesigned operator stations. Built from the ground up with direct feedback provided by customers, the new models feature multiple styling upgrades. The new operator station is sealed, pressurized, and isolated from the frame to help improve operator comfort and productivity. This means that outside noise will be lowered, and the cab interior is better protected from the elements.

Utilizing the eight-inch premium touch-screen display interface, available on the full line-up of P-Tier models and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier. Customers can experience better insight and customization of machine settings and viewing information. When the premium display is selected, a range of standard features and benefits are included within the software.

Also enhancing comfort, a new premium heated and ventilated seat allows those working in all types of climates to be comfortable during hot summers or frigid winters.

Aiding operators to focus on the task at hand, hands-free Bluetooth calling capabilities allow the operator to easily communicate. The pairing of Bluetooth devices is enabled on the touchscreen display and enables the answering of calls and control of streaming audio, making for seamless operation.

Onboard Grade Indicate is standard on the new touchscreen display. This feature displays the cross-slope and main-fall of the machine in either degrees or percent and allows operators to use a relative benchmark to assist in maintaining a desired grade.

Helping take control to the next level, the optimized joystick controllers enable more tasks to be completed with easy to reach and adjustable controls that offer personalized setup. The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches, and makes it easier to quickly make machine adjustments while operating.

With a focus on serviceability, the new cab tilts up in one piece, giving ground-level, all around access to the engine, drivetrain, and undercarriage of the machine. A single operator or technician can raise the boom and enable the mechanical lock out from within the cab. In addition, visibility has increased 20% over G-Series, improving visibility out the front, sides, and back to the machine.

SmartGrade™ and Grade Control Features

Built upon the legacy of the large frame G-Series machines, the new P-Tier machines take technology capabilities and performance to a whole new level. The 333 and 335 P-Tier Compact Track Loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon.

Not only will operators have more power at their command but will also have more capabilities and control than ever before, with a new hydraulic system designed to help operators maximize efforts on the job.

In addition, On Board Diagnostics enable an operator to easily navigate through a diagnostic and settings menu structure to look up detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the new monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue and not just a code number.