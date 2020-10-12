Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deere & Company    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deere mpany : Derecho Storm Harvest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

More than 10 million acres of corn and soybean crops in Iowa were damaged by a derecho storm that swept through portions of the Midwest on Aug. 10. Many farmers are now in the middle of harvesting as much as they can from fields hit by winds that exceeded 100 mph.

News channel WHO13 in Des Moines, Iowa, recently aired a story with the Kokemiller family of Madrid, Iowa. Kody Kokemiller spoke with the station while his father and uncle were harvesting.

Kokemiller told the station he was pleased with the results considering the damage their crops experienced. He went on to credit the technology in the family's John Deere harvester with helping during a challenging harvest.

'Thank God for technology because right now he's able to use his GPS, which … looking from the cab it's impossible to find a row with the way it's lodged and fell over,' he noted. 'They've got little whisker feelers that can feel where the row is and keep the combine on the row.'

The technology Kokemiller refers to-John Deere RowSense™-has spring-loaded feelers on each side of one row of corn. These feelers guide the combine to follow the row, so it goes straight into the stalk rolls and gathering chains, which allows it to pick up the bent over corn, explained Matt Harney, location manager at Van Wall Equipment, the local John Deere dealership.

'Without this technology it is very easy to not stay on the row and you end up not picking up the corn and driving over it and it is also very stressful on the operator,' Harney said. 'We have found this technology works the best in the down corn as it allows the stalk rolls to pull the trash through the head down to the ground compared to running a corn reel that tends to break the stalk off and pull it through the combine.'

Contact:
PublicRelations@JohnDeere.com

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 16:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
12:50pDEERE MPANY : Fastback™ PRO Rear-Discharge Deck Enhances Productivity and ..
PU
12:50pDEERE MPANY : New Attachments and Model Updates For John Deere Z900 Zero-Turn Mo..
PU
12:50pDEERE MPANY : Derecho Storm Harvest
PU
07:36aCaterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics
RE
10/09DEERE MPANY : 'Use New Combine Harvesters to Speed Up Harvesting'
AQ
10/08Banks' Arctic Financing Retreat Rattles Oil Industry
DJ
10/07DEERE MPANY : DBRS Morningstar Discontinues the Issuer Rating of Deere & Company
AQ
10/06DEERE MPANY : New Attachments and Model Updates For John Deere Z900 Zero-Turn Mo..
AQ
10/06DEERE MPANY : Fastback(TM) PRO Rear-Discharge Deck Enhances Productivity and Per..
AQ
10/06McAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 963 M - -
Net income 2020 2 341 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 73 584 M 73 584 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 73 489
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 225,74 $
Last Close Price 234,81 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY35.52%73 584
THE TORO COMPANY10.03%9 406
ESCORTS LIMITED94.04%2 204
LINDSAY CORPORATION10.90%1 153
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%726
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED52.07%199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group