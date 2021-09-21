Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere mpany : Expands SmartGrade™ Excavator Lineup With 470G Model

09/21/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Deere adds 470G LC to SmartGrade™ excavator lineup.

● John Deere Construction & Forestry is pleased to announce SmartGrade technology on the 470G LC Excavator.

● A full range of grade management solutions are available on the 470G LC model including SmartGrade, SmartGrade-Ready with 2D, 3D Grade Guidance and 2D Grade Guidance.

MOLINE, IL. (Sept. 21, 2021) - The 470G LC Excavator is the latest model to join the John Deere excavator lineup that includes a full range of grade management solutions.

Newly enhanced with the factory-installed 3D SmartGrade system, the SmartGrade 470G LC delivers increased productivity and accuracy on the job. From digging trench and structural foundations to shaping ditches or slopes, 3D grade control helps to complete a job with precision-excavation. Real-time displays of distance-to-grade reduces time to final grade, helping to finish jobs quickly and accurately the first time. Factory installed and calibrated from the dealer, the 3D grade control system arrives at your jobsite ready to work.

Designed with operator comfort in mind, the 470G LC's cab has a refined monitor utilizing a turn-and-tap rotary control that puts an abundance of performance and convenience features at the operator's fingertips. Additional options such a premium high-back, thermal heat and actively cooled three-way adjustable leather seat; a single-pedal hydraulic propel system; a standard multi-language LCD monitor and rotary dial to provide intuitive access to a wealth of information and functions, as well as deluxe LED lights at cab front and rear ensuring the job gets done even if it extends beyond the daylight hours.

"Like the rest of the G-Series lineup, the 470G LC Excavator is productive and efficient from deep trench work to various site development projects," said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager, John Deere. "Intelligent features like the Powerwise Plus hydraulic-management system deliver on demand hydraulic power when you need it and offer precise pump control. The 470G LC Excavator has everything you could need to push the productivity of your operation. Adding SmartGrade takes precision construction to the next level."

In addition to SmartGrade technology, the 470G LC model also features various precision technologies including Virtual Front, Over-dig Protect, Virtual Ceiling, Virtual Floor, Virtual Swing and Virtual Wall.

John Deere SmartGrade excavators offer four grade management options for contractors: SmartGrade, SmartGrade-Ready with 2D, 3D Grade Guidance and 2D Grade Guidance. Upgrade kits can be installed onto equipment at later dates to further upgrade the technology as a contractor's needs change.

To learn more about the 470G LC Excavator, as well as the entire John Deere excavator lineup, visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local dealer.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
08:43aDEERE MPANY : Expands SmartGrade™ Excavator Lineup With 470G Model
PU
09/16DEERE MPANY : Helping high school students find a career with a higher purpose
PU
09/10S&P 500 Limps Into Close as Late Sell-Off Caps Worst Week Since February
MT
09/09DEERE MPANY : Custom Gators will help save lives
PU
09/07DEERE MPANY : On the Right Track | Customer Stories | John Deere US
PU
09/07DEERE MPANY : Tour Lake Powell With Jet Power | Customer Stories | John Deere US
PU
09/06DEERE MPANY : Security by Design helps developers secure John Deere's products
PU
09/02DEERE MPANY : Soil, Grass and Cattle
PU
09/02DEERE MPANY : Fruit to Tragic Fallow
PU
09/02DEERE MPANY : Quest for Quality
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 139 M - -
Net income 2021 5 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 339,73 $
Average target price 411,13 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY29.75%105 337
THE TORO COMPANY6.97%10 799
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG10.70%4 949
ESCORTS LIMITED14.21%1 920
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-19.08%1 869
LINDSAY CORPORATION20.40%1 631