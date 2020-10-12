Deere mpany : Fastback™ PRO Rear-Discharge Deck Enhances Productivity and Performance

The rear-discharge design reduces the chance of damage from objects being thrown from the mower deck.

CARY, NC (October 6, 2020) -John Deere debuts the new Fastback™ PRO Rear-Discharge Mower Deck for its line of gas and diesel Z900 ZTrak™ Mowers. Available in a 60- or 72-inch cutting widths, the rear-discharge mower deck increases productivity and improves operator comfort without sacrificing cut quality. Well-suited for a variety of applications, the addition of the new deck offers a solution for professional landscape customers who desire or require the rear-discharge placement of grass or debris.

As a result of the rear-discharge design, the chance of damage from objects being thrown from the mower deck is decreased. The unique design also helps minimize the amount of debris blown onto the operator, resulting in a cleaner mowing experience. Additionally, the rear-discharge mower deck saves time by allowing operators to mow closely around fixed objects with either side of the deck.

'Every landscaping business is different, and we are committed to continuously listening to our customers to provide the right solutions for their operations,' said Ruben Peña, product manager, John Deere. 'With the addition of the new mower deck, we are providing our customers - especially those working in restrictive applications - with a mower that meets their needs, while also delivering the performance and durability they expect from a John Deere machine.'

The commercial-quality, reinforced deep-deck design allows for a large volume of material to be thoroughly processed during operation. The unique baffling system is designed to reduce clumping and windrowing. The baffles surrounding each blade enhance efficiency by controlling and directing material as it moves to the rear. The baffles are lowered at the rear so that collected material can be quickly discharged to minimize the likelihood that clippings will be expelled to unwanted areas. Materials are directed to the rear, kept low and guided into the turf by the flexible rear shield, ensuring the operator will have a clean experience while using the rear-discharge mower deck.

The rear-discharge deck is suspended from and supported by the mower to provide a level cut. The mower deck wheels and rollers help smooth out mowing in uneven conditions and reduce the chance of scalping. Two wheel and roller heights, higher and lower, can be set based on the mowing conditions. The higher settings can be used when mowing at lower cut heights, in rougher conditions, or as necessary to reduce the chance of the wheels hitting the ground. The lower settings are ideal for higher cut heights and smoothing out the mowing job. The mower cut height can be adjusted from the machine operator's station, ranging from 1 to 5.5 inches.

Increasing the durability of the machine, the mower blade drive system is powered by a universal joint shaft drive from the vehicle transmission and includes a heavy-duty right-angle, cast-iron gearbox and a dependable v-belt drive system. Reliability and durability are further enhanced with cast-iron blade spindle housings. For additional convenience, easy access grease fittings are mounted at the top of the spindle shafts. The grease pressure-relief valves minimize seal damage from overfilling and keep debris from entering the housing.

To reduce maintenance efforts, the quick-release belt covers provide easy access to the spindle pockets by lifting one corner of the cover and rotating to remove. No tools and no ring clip are required. A hole in the deck tab is provided for use of an optional ring clip if desired. With only a single belt to service, and a center spindle accessible with a removable foot platform, servicing is quick and manageable, getting operators back on the job sooner.

Finally, a serrated surface is welded to the top left corner of the deck, providing additional traction when entering and exiting the machine. For more information on the rear-discharge mower deck, as well as the Z900 line of zero-turn mowers, visit www.JohnDeere.com

About John Deere

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Contact:

Amy Jones

Senior Account Executive, imre

E-mail: amyj@imre.com