Deere mpany : Greg Finch | 2021 Fellows Award Winner | John Deere US

Greg Finch, senior principal engineer at ISG-Urbandale, spends much of his time building Deere's ever-expanding data platform.

Using information to make our products smarter and more efficient for our customers

Data-trillions and trillions of bytes of it-has been called the new fuel of agronomics.

And for 20 years Greg Finch has been in the middle of it all, doing what he enjoys, building platforms and creating new architectures that help turn the ones and zeroes into meaningful, searchable, stackable answers. His work bridges the gap between the company's most significant digital product development and connection points to our customers-JDLink™ and Operations Center.

That's why as Finch thinks about John Deere's Smart Industrial Operating Model, he can't help but smile.

"You know, we are sitting right in the center of Smart Industrial," Finch said. "It's the idea of bringing intelligence to our machines and working with these massive amounts of data that we collect, deriving intelligence and making our product smarter and more efficient, and better for the customer. I love that."

It doesn't take long for Finch to present his case.

"Back in 2008, when we had fewer sensors on our equipment and not enough computing power and storage space to handle that data, we were getting information back to our customers only once per day and in 30-minute aggregates," he said.

More than a decade ago those bytes were handled through satellites or slow and unreliable cell connections before they found their way back to Deere. When cellular connectivity improved and cloud-based computing took hold, the world sped up.

"As we added more sensors to our equipment and increased data collection rates the information just poured in. During peak times like planting and harvest, we process tens of millions of sensor readings every second," he said.

In the world of agronomic datasets no company gathers more information on how its products are performing than John Deere. In total for 2020 more than 72.8 trillion unique sensor values were captured. Finch said it all moves much more quickly now.