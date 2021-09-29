Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Deere & Company
  News
  Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
353.21 USD   +0.09%
Deere mpany : Growing a culture of security at John Deere

09/29/2021 | 11:42am EDT
When it comes to cybersecurity, John Deere employees are "the shield".

The John Deere Security Training and Awareness team's mission is to educate employees about key security concepts, trends and what individuals can do to help prevent cyber-attacks.

Having a dedicated team responsible for growing the culture of security at John Deere has been critical to the success of the Security Training and Awareness program. The team uses many methods to educate employees, including cybersecurity training, phishing prevention training and phishing simulations. The team also uses numerous communication methods and interactive training to keep employees engaged and learning about the ever-changing threat landscape.

"We have an internal saying, 'you are the shield,' and it signifies to employees that each one of us has a shared responsibility in protecting our company from cyber-attacks," said Lynn Bestold, Chief of Staff for Information Security. "We use this saying in all of our security trainings and communications, and it's an important reminder for all of us to stay vigilant." In the trainings, topics such as phishing (fraudulent emails), smishing (phishing through text messages) and vishing (phishing through phone calls or voice mails) are covered. Additionally, employees are given industry examples as well as guidance on how to report suspicious situations to the John Deere Cyber Security Defense Center (CSDC) for investigation.

"We hear great feedback from employees on how our training has helped them not fall prey to scams both at work and in their lives, and this reinforces our mission and keeps us motivated to think of new ways to engage and educate employees about cybersecurity," Bestold said.

Stay tuned for more articles on Deere's digital security strategic initiatives.

For more information on John Deere's commitment to data security, please visit www.deere.com/trust.

Contact: PublicRelations@JohnDeere.com

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 139 M - -
Net income 2021 5 914 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 57,7%
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 353,94 $
Average target price 411,13 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY30.99%109 743
THE TORO COMPANY4.62%10 561
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG9.17%4 879
ESCORTS LIMITED18.21%1 971
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-26.63%1 695
LINDSAY CORPORATION19.98%1 674