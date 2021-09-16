Deere mpany : Helping high school students find a career with a higher purpose

Log in
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Deere & Company : Helping high school students find a career with a higher purpose

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
High school student apprentices receive on-the-job training while earning their diplomas
Saheed Price

Seventeen-year-old high school senior Saheed Price always knew he was interested in CNC (computer numerical control) machining but wasn't sure how to get into the field.

Now, through a registered apprenticeship program at the Waterloo Career Center in Waterloo, Iowa, Price and other high school students are getting a chance to work at places like John Deere's Drivetrain Operations facility to see if it's the right career for them.

'This apprenticeship has given me a career path and ideas about what I want to do with my career,' Price said of the experience. 'This summer I have been able to put in quality work and I can say 'I did that.' Then I see that work being used for a higher purpose.'

The High School Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP), uses an 'earn and learn' model through which students graduate with a high school diploma, earn college credits and national industry credentials. They also start on a career path that continues after high school graduation - whether that is a continuation of their registered apprenticeship along with college, college only, registered apprenticeship only or other full-time employment.

As a business partner in these programs, John Deere currently hosts over 35 apprentices working at facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. The company has participated in these high school apprentice programs since 2019 and has hired 13 apprentices as full-time employees upon graduation.

Daniel Sumner, an apprentice at Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois, works at a simulator.

Price heard about the program through his school and the recently opened Waterloo Career Center. He began taking CNC machining classes at the Center during the 2020-2021 school year and his teacher suggested he pursue a RAP position.

'The Registered Apprenticeship Program allows for training and employment in an environment accurately representing the industry of interest for the student,' said Karianne Kristensen, the coordinator in Component Manufacturing who schedules the RAP students. 'This is important because it provides high school students insight into our business and operations prior to making the decision to sign on as a full-time employee after graduation. Saheed has been able to experience multiple machining processes throughout both the Drivetrain and Engine Works Operations while still completing qualifications for his high school education.'

PublicRelations@JohnDeere.com

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 139 M - -
Net income 2021 5 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 0,91%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 57,7%
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY32.31%111 551
THE TORO COMPANY10.89%11 195
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG15.48%5 207
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-14.05%1 985
ESCORTS LIMITED16.30%1 958
LINDSAY CORPORATION21.14%1 691