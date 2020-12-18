Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

Income Statement Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October (in millions of dollars except for shares outstanding and per share amounts)
Net Sales and Revenues
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net sales
$29,466.1
$33,500.9
$34,997.9
$32,960.6
$25,775.2
$23,387.3
$25,885
$33,351
$34,886
$31,272
Finance and interest income
73.3
74.0
80.8
76.5
77.0
61.1
72
126
118
112
Other income
455.5
493.2
549.1
622.6
602.7
653.7
1,065
875
881
808
Total
29,994.9
34,068.1
35,627.8
33,659.7
26,454.9
24,102.1
27,022
34,352
35,885
32,192
Costs and Expenses
Cost of Sales(1)
21,618.8
24,840.5
25,504.2
24,666.8
19,981.0
18,198.0
19,868
25,573
26,793
23,679
Research and development expenses(1)
1,192.2
1,408.2
1,445.4
1,437.2
1,410.8
1,393.7
1,373
1,658
1,783
1,644
Selling, administrative and general expenses(1)
2,758.9
2,939.5
3,096.8
2,744.8
2,383.2
2,282.6
2,555
2,935
3,031
2,878
Interest expense
191.4
231.1
297.1
289.4
272.8
250.5
264
298
256
329
Interest compensation to Financial Services
178.5
203.6
202.7
212.1
204.8
216.6
234
300
336
248
Other operating expenses(1)
556.1
421.5
467.3
431.5
384.1
243.8
295
315
299
278
Total
26,495.9
30,044.4
31,013.5
29,781.8
24,636.7
22,585.2
24,589
31,079
32,498
29,056
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
3,499.0
4,023.7
4,614.3
3,877.9
1,818.2
1,516.9
2,433
3,273
3,387
3,136
Provision for income taxes
1,169.6
1,407.6
1,640.7
1,329.6
509.9
459.0
726
1,869
689
899
Income of Consolidated Group
2,329.4
2,616.1
2,973.6
2,548.3
1,308.3
1,057.9
1,707
1,404
2,698
2,237
Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Financial Services
471.0
460.3
565.0
624.5
632.9
467.6
477
942
539
566
Other
7.4
(4.8)
(1.0)
(9.5)
(0.3)
(4.0)
(25)
25
20
(50)
Total
478.4
455.5
564.0
615.0
632.6
463.6
452
967
559
516
Net Income
2,807.8
3,071.6
3,537.6
3,163.3
1,940.9
1,521.5
2,159
2,371
3,257
2,753
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7.9
6.9
0.3
1.6
0.9
(2.4)
-
3
4
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$2,799.9
$3,064.7
$3,537.3
$3,161.7
$1,940.0
$1,523.9
$2,159
$2,368
$3,253
$2,751
Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)
417,423
397,096
385,310
363,003
333,596
315,207
319,499
322,586
316,499
313,508
Net income per share - basic(2)
$6.71
$7.72
$9.18
$8.71
$5.81
$4.83
$6.76
$7.34
$10.28
$8.77
Net income per share - diluted(2)
$6.63
$7.63
$9.09
$8.63
$5.77
$4.81
$6.68
$7.24
$10.15
$8.69
In 1Q 2018, the company early adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standard Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, Compensation - Retirement Benefits. Prior periods were restated for this change.
Attributable to Deere & Company
Income Statement-1
Income Statement % To Net Sales Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October
Net Sales and Revenues
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net sales
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Finance and interest income
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.4
Other income
1.5
1.5
1.6
1.9
2.3
2.8
4.1
2.6
2.5
2.6
Total
101.8
101.7
101.8
102.1
102.6
103.1
104.4
103.0
102.9
102.9
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
73.4
74.1
72.9
74.8
77.5
77.8
76.8
76.7
76.8
75.7
Research and development expenses
4.0
4.2
4.1
4.4
5.5
6.0
5.3
5.0
5.1
5.3
Selling, administrative and general expenses
9.4
8.8
8.8
8.3
9.2
9.8
9.9
8.8
8.7
9.2
Interest expense
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.9
1.1
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.7
1.1
Interest compensation to Financial Services
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.8
Other operating expenses
1.9
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.5
1.0
1.1
0.9
0.9
0.9
Total
89.9
89.7
88.6
90.4
95.6
96.6
95.0
93.2
93.2
92.9
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
11.9
12.0
13.2
11.8
7.1
6.5
9.4
9.7
9.7
10.0
Provision for income taxes
4.0
4.2
4.7
4.0
2.0
2.0
2.8
5.6
2.0
2.9
Income of Consolidated Group
7.9
7.8
8.5
7.7
5.1
4.5
6.6
4.2
7.7
7.2
Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Financial Services
1.6
1.4
1.6
1.9
2.5
2.0
1.8
2.8
1.5
1.8
Other
0.0
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
0.1
0.1
(0.2)
Total
1.6
1.4
1.6
1.9
2.5
2.0
1.7
2.9
1.6
1.7
Net Income
9.5
9.2
10.1
9.6
7.5
6.5
8.3
7.1
9.3
8.8
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
9.5%
9.1%
10.1%
9.6%
7.5%
6.5%
8.3%
7.1%
9.3%
8.8%
Net Sales (millions of dollars)
Net Sales by Operating Segment:
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Agriculture and turf(1)
$24,094
$27,123
$29,132
$26,380
$19,812
$18,487
$20,167
$23,191
$23,666
$22,325
Construction and forestry
5,372
6,378
5,866
6,581
5,963
4,900
5,718
10,160
11,220
8,947
Total
$29,466
$33,501
$34,998
$32,961
$25,775
$23,387
$25,885
$33,351
$34,886
$31,272
Inc Stmt % To Net Sales-2
Quarterly Net Sales
Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
Quarterly Net Income Per Share - Diluted
(millions of dollars)
(millions of dollars)
(dollars)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
2011
$5,514
$8,328
$7,722
$7,903
$29,466
2011
$514
$904
$712
$670
$2,800
2011
$1.20
$2.12
$1.69
$1.62
$6.63
2012
6,119
9,405
8,930
9,047
33,501
2012
533
1,056
788
688
3,065
2012
1.30
2.61
1.98
1.75
7.63
2013
6,793
10,265
9,316
8,624
34,998
2013
650
1,084
997
807
3,537
2013
1.65
2.76
2.56
2.11
9.09
2014
6,949
9,246
8,723
8,043
32,961
2014
681
981
851
649
3,162
2014
1.81
2.65
2.33
1.83
8.63
2015
5,605
7,399
6,840
5,932
25,775
2015
387
691
512
351
1,940
2015
1.12
2.03
1.53
1.08
5.77
2016
4,769
7,107
5,861
5,650
23,387
2016
254
495
489
285
1,524
2016
0.80
1.56
1.55
0.90
4.81
2017
4,698
7,260
6,833
7,094
25,885
2017(1)
199
808
642
510
2,159
2017(1)
0.62
2.50
1.97
1.57
6.68
2018
5,974
9,747
9,287
8,343
33,351
2018
-535
1,208
910
785
2,368
2018
(1.66)
3.67
2.78
2.42
7.24
2019
6,941
10,273
8,969
8,703
34,886
2019
498
1,135
899
721
3,253
2019
1.54
3.52
2.81
2.27
10.15
2020
6,530
8,224
7,859
8,659
31,272
2020
517
666
811
757
2,751
2020
1.63
2.11
2.57
2.39
8.69
In 3Q 2017, the company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting; 1Q 2017 and 2Q 2017 were restated for this change.
Equipment Operations Net Sales and Revenues by Major Markets (millions of dollars)(1)
Net Sales
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
United States
$15,028
$18,128
$19,077
$17,537
$14,559
$12,638
$13,042
$16,603
Canada
2,329
2,679
2,744
2,634
1,939
1,738
1,989
2,244
Western Europe
4,382
4,271
4,350
4,434
3,329
3,220
3,330
5,110
Central Europe & CIS
1,407
1,720
1,617
1,444
1,024
1,199
1,729
2,219
Latin America
3,613
3,589
4,287
4,073
2,375
2,422
3,206
3,370
Asia, Africa, Australia,
New Zealand & Middle East
2,707
3,114
2,923
2,839
2,549
2,170
2,589
3,805
Total
$29,466
$33,501
$34,998
$32,961
$25,775
$23,387
$25,885
$33,351
Net Sales & Revenues
2019 2020
$18,444 $16,496
2,203 1,792
5,452 5,243
2,172 2,037
3,613 2,789
3,753 3,594
$35,637 $31,951
(1) 2011-2018 is Net Sales only. With the adoption of the new Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, 2019 and 2020 include Net Sales & Revenues.
Quarterly Sales and Sales by Major Markets-3
Exports from U.S.
(millions of dollars)
2011
$5,461
2012
8,867
2013
9,324
2014
9,005
2015
7,052
2016
6,134
2017
7,390
2018
8,715
2019
7,714
2020
6,263
Operating Profit (millions of dollars)
Operating Profit (Loss) by Operating Segment:
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Agriculture and turf(2)
$3,724
$4,110
$4,860
$3,758
$1,793
$1,719
$2,513
$2,816
$2,506
$2,969
Construction and forestry(2)
479
530
441
685
573
189
346
868
1,215
590
Total Equipment operations
4,203
4,640
5,301
4,443
2,366
1,908
2,859
3,684
3,721
3,559
Financial services(1)(2)
723
711
871
919
958
701
715
792
694
746
Total operating profit
$4,926
$5,351
$6,172
$5,362
$3,324
$2,609
$3,574
$4,476
$4,415
$4,305
Operating Profit by Geographic Area:
U.S. and Canada:
Equipment operations(2)
$3,236
$4,032
$4,298
$3,444
$1,821
$1,328
$1,754
$2,356
$2,335
$2,194
Financial Services(2)
591
565
707
725
797
543
515
604
506
581
Total
$3,827
$4,597
$5,005
$4,169
$2,618
$1,871
$2,269
$2,960
$2,841
$2,775
Outside U.S. and Canada:
Equipment operations(2)
$967
$608
$1,003
$999
$545
$580
$1,105
$1,328
$1,386
$1,365
Financial Services(2)
132
146
164
194
161
158
200
188
188
165
Total
1,099
754
1,167
1,193
706
738
1,305
1,516
1,574
1,530
Total operating profit
$4,926
$5,351
$6,172
$5,362
$3,324
$2,609
$3,574
$4,476
$4,415
$4,305
(1) Operating profit of the financial services business segment includes the effect of its interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
Exports & Operating Profit-4
