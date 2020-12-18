Log in
DEERE & COMPANY    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
date 2020-12-18
268.85 USD   +1.63%
Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

12/18/2020 | 05:21pm EST
Income Statement Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October (in millions of dollars except for shares outstanding and per share amounts)

Net Sales and Revenues

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net sales

$29,466.1

$33,500.9

$34,997.9

$32,960.6

$25,775.2

$23,387.3

$25,885

$33,351

$34,886

$31,272

Finance and interest income

73.3

74.0

80.8

76.5

77.0

61.1

72

126

118

112

Other income

455.5

493.2

549.1

622.6

602.7

653.7

1,065

875

881

808

Total

29,994.9

34,068.1

35,627.8

33,659.7

26,454.9

24,102.1

27,022

34,352

35,885

32,192

Costs and Expenses

Cost of Sales(1)

21,618.8

24,840.5

25,504.2

24,666.8

19,981.0

18,198.0

19,868

25,573

26,793

23,679

Research and development expenses(1)

1,192.2

1,408.2

1,445.4

1,437.2

1,410.8

1,393.7

1,373

1,658

1,783

1,644

Selling, administrative and general expenses(1)

2,758.9

2,939.5

3,096.8

2,744.8

2,383.2

2,282.6

2,555

2,935

3,031

2,878

Interest expense

191.4

231.1

297.1

289.4

272.8

250.5

264

298

256

329

Interest compensation to Financial Services

178.5

203.6

202.7

212.1

204.8

216.6

234

300

336

248

Other operating expenses(1)

556.1

421.5

467.3

431.5

384.1

243.8

295

315

299

278

Total

26,495.9

30,044.4

31,013.5

29,781.8

24,636.7

22,585.2

24,589

31,079

32,498

29,056

Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

3,499.0

4,023.7

4,614.3

3,877.9

1,818.2

1,516.9

2,433

3,273

3,387

3,136

Provision for income taxes

1,169.6

1,407.6

1,640.7

1,329.6

509.9

459.0

726

1,869

689

899

Income of Consolidated Group

2,329.4

2,616.1

2,973.6

2,548.3

1,308.3

1,057.9

1,707

1,404

2,698

2,237

Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Financial Services

471.0

460.3

565.0

624.5

632.9

467.6

477

942

539

566

Other

7.4

(4.8)

(1.0)

(9.5)

(0.3)

(4.0)

(25)

25

20

(50)

Total

478.4

455.5

564.0

615.0

632.6

463.6

452

967

559

516

Net Income

2,807.8

3,071.6

3,537.6

3,163.3

1,940.9

1,521.5

2,159

2,371

3,257

2,753

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7.9

6.9

0.3

1.6

0.9

(2.4)

-

3

4

2

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$2,799.9

$3,064.7

$3,537.3

$3,161.7

$1,940.0

$1,523.9

$2,159

$2,368

$3,253

$2,751

Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)

417,423

397,096

385,310

363,003

333,596

315,207

319,499

322,586

316,499

313,508

Net income per share - basic(2)

$6.71

$7.72

$9.18

$8.71

$5.81

$4.83

$6.76

$7.34

$10.28

$8.77

Net income per share - diluted(2)

$6.63

$7.63

$9.09

$8.63

$5.77

$4.81

$6.68

$7.24

$10.15

$8.69

  1. In 1Q 2018, the company early adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standard Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, Compensation - Retirement Benefits. Prior periods were restated for this change.
  2. Attributable to Deere & Company

Income Statement-1

Income Statement % To Net Sales Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October

Net Sales and Revenues

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net sales

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Finance and interest income

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

Other income

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.9

2.3

2.8

4.1

2.6

2.5

2.6

Total

101.8

101.7

101.8

102.1

102.6

103.1

104.4

103.0

102.9

102.9

Costs and Expenses

Cost of sales

73.4

74.1

72.9

74.8

77.5

77.8

76.8

76.7

76.8

75.7

Research and development expenses

4.0

4.2

4.1

4.4

5.5

6.0

5.3

5.0

5.1

5.3

Selling, administrative and general expenses

9.4

8.8

8.8

8.3

9.2

9.8

9.9

8.8

8.7

9.2

Interest expense

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.7

1.1

Interest compensation to Financial Services

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.8

Other operating expenses

1.9

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.5

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.9

0.9

Total

89.9

89.7

88.6

90.4

95.6

96.6

95.0

93.2

93.2

92.9

Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

11.9

12.0

13.2

11.8

7.1

6.5

9.4

9.7

9.7

10.0

Provision for income taxes

4.0

4.2

4.7

4.0

2.0

2.0

2.8

5.6

2.0

2.9

Income of Consolidated Group

7.9

7.8

8.5

7.7

5.1

4.5

6.6

4.2

7.7

7.2

Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Financial Services

1.6

1.4

1.6

1.9

2.5

2.0

1.8

2.8

1.5

1.8

Other

0.0

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.1)

0.1

0.1

(0.2)

Total

1.6

1.4

1.6

1.9

2.5

2.0

1.7

2.9

1.6

1.7

Net Income

9.5

9.2

10.1

9.6

7.5

6.5

8.3

7.1

9.3

8.8

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

9.5%

9.1%

10.1%

9.6%

7.5%

6.5%

8.3%

7.1%

9.3%

8.8%

Net Sales (millions of dollars)

Net Sales by Operating Segment:

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Agriculture and turf(1)

$24,094

$27,123

$29,132

$26,380

$19,812

$18,487

$20,167

$23,191

$23,666

$22,325

Construction and forestry

5,372

6,378

5,866

6,581

5,963

4,900

5,718

10,160

11,220

8,947

Total

$29,466

$33,501

$34,998

$32,961

$25,775

$23,387

$25,885

$33,351

$34,886

$31,272

Inc Stmt % To Net Sales-2

Quarterly Net Sales

Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

Quarterly Net Income Per Share - Diluted

(millions of dollars)

(millions of dollars)

(dollars)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

2011

$5,514

$8,328

$7,722

$7,903

$29,466

2011

$514

$904

$712

$670

$2,800

2011

$1.20

$2.12

$1.69

$1.62

$6.63

2012

6,119

9,405

8,930

9,047

33,501

2012

533

1,056

788

688

3,065

2012

1.30

2.61

1.98

1.75

7.63

2013

6,793

10,265

9,316

8,624

34,998

2013

650

1,084

997

807

3,537

2013

1.65

2.76

2.56

2.11

9.09

2014

6,949

9,246

8,723

8,043

32,961

2014

681

981

851

649

3,162

2014

1.81

2.65

2.33

1.83

8.63

2015

5,605

7,399

6,840

5,932

25,775

2015

387

691

512

351

1,940

2015

1.12

2.03

1.53

1.08

5.77

2016

4,769

7,107

5,861

5,650

23,387

2016

254

495

489

285

1,524

2016

0.80

1.56

1.55

0.90

4.81

2017

4,698

7,260

6,833

7,094

25,885

2017(1)

199

808

642

510

2,159

2017(1)

0.62

2.50

1.97

1.57

6.68

2018

5,974

9,747

9,287

8,343

33,351

2018

-535

1,208

910

785

2,368

2018

(1.66)

3.67

2.78

2.42

7.24

2019

6,941

10,273

8,969

8,703

34,886

2019

498

1,135

899

721

3,253

2019

1.54

3.52

2.81

2.27

10.15

2020

6,530

8,224

7,859

8,659

31,272

2020

517

666

811

757

2,751

2020

1.63

2.11

2.57

2.39

8.69

  1. In 3Q 2017, the company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting; 1Q 2017 and 2Q 2017 were restated for this change.

Equipment Operations Net Sales and Revenues by Major Markets (millions of dollars) (1)

Net Sales

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

United States

$15,028

$18,128

$19,077

$17,537

$14,559

$12,638

$13,042

$16,603

Canada

2,329

2,679

2,744

2,634

1,939

1,738

1,989

2,244

Western Europe

4,382

4,271

4,350

4,434

3,329

3,220

3,330

5,110

Central Europe & CIS

1,407

1,720

1,617

1,444

1,024

1,199

1,729

2,219

Latin America

3,613

3,589

4,287

4,073

2,375

2,422

3,206

3,370

Asia, Africa, Australia,

New Zealand & Middle East

2,707

3,114

2,923

2,839

2,549

2,170

2,589

3,805

Total

$29,466

$33,501

$34,998

$32,961

$25,775

$23,387

$25,885

$33,351

Net Sales & Revenues

2019 2020

$18,444 $16,496

2,203 1,792

5,452 5,243

2,172 2,037

3,613 2,789

3,753 3,594

$35,637 $31,951

(1) 2011-2018 is Net Sales only. With the adoption of the new Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, 2019 and 2020 include Net Sales & Revenues.

Quarterly Sales and Sales by Major Markets-3

Exports from U.S.

(millions of dollars)

2011

$5,461

2012

8,867

2013

9,324

2014

9,005

2015

7,052

2016

6,134

2017

7,390

2018

8,715

2019

7,714

2020

6,263

Operating Profit (millions of dollars)

Operating Profit (Loss) by Operating Segment:

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Agriculture and turf(2)

$3,724

$4,110

$4,860

$3,758

$1,793

$1,719

$2,513

$2,816

$2,506

$2,969

Construction and forestry(2)

479

530

441

685

573

189

346

868

1,215

590

Total Equipment operations

4,203

4,640

5,301

4,443

2,366

1,908

2,859

3,684

3,721

3,559

Financial services(1)(2)

723

711

871

919

958

701

715

792

694

746

Total operating profit

$4,926

$5,351

$6,172

$5,362

$3,324

$2,609

$3,574

$4,476

$4,415

$4,305

Operating Profit by Geographic Area:

U.S. and Canada:

Equipment operations(2)

$3,236

$4,032

$4,298

$3,444

$1,821

$1,328

$1,754

$2,356

$2,335

$2,194

Financial Services(2)

591

565

707

725

797

543

515

604

506

581

Total

$3,827

$4,597

$5,005

$4,169

$2,618

$1,871

$2,269

$2,960

$2,841

$2,775

Outside U.S. and Canada:

Equipment operations(2)

$967

$608

$1,003

$999

$545

$580

$1,105

$1,328

$1,386

$1,365

Financial Services(2)

132

146

164

194

161

158

200

188

188

165

Total

1,099

754

1,167

1,193

706

738

1,305

1,516

1,574

1,530

Total operating profit

$4,926

$5,351

$6,172

$5,362

$3,324

$2,609

$3,574

$4,476

$4,415

$4,305

(1) Operating profit of the financial services business segment includes the effect of its interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

Exports & Operating Profit-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
