Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

Income Statement Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October (in millions of dollars except for shares outstanding and per share amounts)

Net Sales and Revenues 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net sales $29,466.1 $33,500.9 $34,997.9 $32,960.6 $25,775.2 $23,387.3 $25,885 $33,351 $34,886 $31,272 Finance and interest income 73.3 74.0 80.8 76.5 77.0 61.1 72 126 118 112 Other income 455.5 493.2 549.1 622.6 602.7 653.7 1,065 875 881 808 Total 29,994.9 34,068.1 35,627.8 33,659.7 26,454.9 24,102.1 27,022 34,352 35,885 32,192 Costs and Expenses Cost of Sales(1) 21,618.8 24,840.5 25,504.2 24,666.8 19,981.0 18,198.0 19,868 25,573 26,793 23,679 Research and development expenses(1) 1,192.2 1,408.2 1,445.4 1,437.2 1,410.8 1,393.7 1,373 1,658 1,783 1,644 Selling, administrative and general expenses(1) 2,758.9 2,939.5 3,096.8 2,744.8 2,383.2 2,282.6 2,555 2,935 3,031 2,878 Interest expense 191.4 231.1 297.1 289.4 272.8 250.5 264 298 256 329 Interest compensation to Financial Services 178.5 203.6 202.7 212.1 204.8 216.6 234 300 336 248 Other operating expenses(1) 556.1 421.5 467.3 431.5 384.1 243.8 295 315 299 278 Total 26,495.9 30,044.4 31,013.5 29,781.8 24,636.7 22,585.2 24,589 31,079 32,498 29,056 Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 3,499.0 4,023.7 4,614.3 3,877.9 1,818.2 1,516.9 2,433 3,273 3,387 3,136 Provision for income taxes 1,169.6 1,407.6 1,640.7 1,329.6 509.9 459.0 726 1,869 689 899 Income of Consolidated Group 2,329.4 2,616.1 2,973.6 2,548.3 1,308.3 1,057.9 1,707 1,404 2,698 2,237 Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates Financial Services 471.0 460.3 565.0 624.5 632.9 467.6 477 942 539 566 Other 7.4 (4.8) (1.0) (9.5) (0.3) (4.0) (25) 25 20 (50) Total 478.4 455.5 564.0 615.0 632.6 463.6 452 967 559 516 Net Income 2,807.8 3,071.6 3,537.6 3,163.3 1,940.9 1,521.5 2,159 2,371 3,257 2,753 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7.9 6.9 0.3 1.6 0.9 (2.4) - 3 4 2 Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $2,799.9 $3,064.7 $3,537.3 $3,161.7 $1,940.0 $1,523.9 $2,159 $2,368 $3,253 $2,751 Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands) 417,423 397,096 385,310 363,003 333,596 315,207 319,499 322,586 316,499 313,508 Net income per share - basic(2) $6.71 $7.72 $9.18 $8.71 $5.81 $4.83 $6.76 $7.34 $10.28 $8.77 Net income per share - diluted(2) $6.63 $7.63 $9.09 $8.63 $5.77 $4.81 $6.68 $7.24 $10.15 $8.69