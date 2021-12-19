Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

Income Statement Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October (in millions of dollars except for shares outstanding and per share amounts)
Net Sales and Revenues
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net sales
$33,501
$34,998
$32,961
$25,775
$23,387
$25,885
$33,351
$34,886
$31,272
$39,737
Finance and interest income
$74
$81
$77
$77
$61
72
126
118
112
133
Other income
$493
$549
$623
$603
$654
1,065
875
881
808
941
Total
$34,068
$35,628
$33,660
$26,455
$24,102
27,022
34,352
35,885
32,192
40,811
Costs and Expenses
Cost of Sales(1)
$24,841
$25,504
$24,667
$19,981
$18,198
19,868
25,573
26,793
23,679
29,119
Research and development expenses(1)
$1,408
$1,445
$1,437
$1,411
$1,394
1,373
1,658
1,783
1,644
1,587
Selling, administrative and general expenses(1)
$2,940
$3,097
$2,745
$2,383
$2,283
2,555
2,935
3,031
2,878
2,887
Interest expense
$231
$297
$289
$273
$251
264
298
256
329
368
Interest compensation to Financial Services
$204
$203
$212
$205
$217
234
300
336
248
217
Other operating expenses(1)
$422
$467
$432
$384
$244
295
315
299
278
181
Total
$30,044
$31,014
$29,782
$24,637
$22,585
24,589
31,079
32,498
29,056
34,359
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
$4,024
$4,614
$3,878
$1,818
$1,517
2,433
3,273
3,387
3,136
6,452
Provision for income taxes
$1,408
$1,641
$1,330
$510
$459
726
1,869
689
899
1,386
Income of Consolidated Group
$2,616
$2,974
$2,548
$1,308
$1,058
1,707
1,404
2,698
2,237
5,066
Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Financial Services
$460
$565
$625
$633
$468
477
942
539
566
881
Other
($5)
($1)
($10)
($0)
($4)
(25)
25
20
(50)
18
Total
$456
$564
$615
$633
$464
452
967
559
516
899
Net Income
$3,072
$3,538
$3,163
$1,941
$1,522
2,159
2,371
3,257
2,753
5,965
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$7
$0
$2
$1
($2)
-
3
4
2
2
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
$3,065
$3,537
$3,162
$1,940
$1,524
$2,159
$2,368
$3,253
$2,751
$5,963
Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)
397,096
385,310
363,003
333,596
315,207
319,499
322,586
316,499
313,508
311,573
Net income per share - basic(2)
$7.72
$9.18
$8.71
$5.81
$4.83
$6.76
$7.34
$10.28
$8.77
$19.14
Net income per share - diluted(2)
$7.63
$9.09
$8.63
$5.77
$4.81
$6.68
$7.24
$10.15
$8.69
$18.99
In 1Q 2018, the company early adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standard Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which amends Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 715, Compensation - Retirement Benefits. Prior periods were restated for this change.
Attributable to Deere & Company
Income Statement % To Net Sales Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October
Net Sales and Revenues
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net sales
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Finance and interest income
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.4
0.3
Other income
1.5
1.6
1.9
2.3
2.8
4.1
2.6
2.5
2.6
2.4
Total
101.7
101.8
102.1
102.6
103.1
104.4
103.0
102.9
102.9
102.7
Costs and Expenses
Cost of sales
74.1
72.9
74.8
77.5
77.8
76.8
76.7
76.8
75.7
73.3
Research and development expenses
4.2
4.1
4.4
5.5
6.0
5.3
5.0
5.1
5.3
4.0
Selling, administrative and general expenses
8.8
8.8
8.3
9.2
9.8
9.9
8.8
8.7
9.2
7.3
Interest expense
0.7
0.8
0.9
1.1
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.7
1.1
0.9
Interest compensation to Financial Services
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.0
0.8
0.5
Other operating expenses
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.5
1.0
1.1
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.5
Total
89.7
88.6
90.4
95.6
96.6
95.0
93.2
93.2
92.9
86.5
Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes
12.0
13.2
11.8
7.1
6.5
9.4
9.8
9.6
10.0
16.2
Provision for income taxes
4.2
4.7
4.0
2.0
2.0
2.8
5.6
2.0
2.9
3.5
Income of Consolidated Group
7.8
8.5
7.7
5.1
4.5
6.6
4.2
7.7
7.2
12.7
Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Financial Services
1.4
1.6
1.9
2.5
2.0
1.8
2.8
1.5
1.8
2.2
Other
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
0.1
0.1
(0.2)
0.0
Total
1.4
1.6
1.9
2.5
2.0
1.7
2.9
1.6
1.7
2.3
Net Income
9.2
10.1
9.6
7.5
6.5
8.3
7.1
9.3
8.8
15.0
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
9.1%
10.1%
9.6%
7.5%
6.5%
8.3%
7.1%
9.3%
8.8%
15.0%
Net Sales by Operating Segment (millions of dollars)
Net Sales:
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Agriculture and turf
$27,123
$29,132
$26,380
$19,812
$18,487
$20,167
$23,191
$23,666
$22,325
Production & precision ag(1)
13,086
13,364
12,962
$16,509
Small ag & turf(1)
10,105
10,302
9,363
11,860
Construction & forestry
6,378
5,866
6,581
5,963
4,900
5,718
10,160
11,220
8,947
11,368
Total
$33,501
$34,998
$32,961
$25,775
$23,387
$25,885
$33,351
$34,886
$31,272
$39,737
Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new operating model and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were divided into two new segments, production & precision ag and small ag & turf. For informational purposes only, segment financial data for fiscal years 2020, 2019, and 2018 have been provided.
Quarterly Net Sales
Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company
Quarterly Net Income Per Share - Diluted
(millions of dollars)
(millions of dollars)
(dollars)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
2012
6,119
9,405
8,930
9,047
33,501
2012
533
1,056
788
688
3,065
2012
1.30
2.61
1.98
1.75
7.63
2013
6,793
10,265
9,316
8,624
34,998
2013
650
1,084
997
807
3,537
2013
1.65
2.76
2.56
2.11
9.09
2014
6,949
9,246
8,723
8,043
32,961
2014
681
981
851
649
3,162
2014
1.81
2.65
2.33
1.83
8.63
2015
5,605
7,399
6,840
5,932
25,775
2015
387
691
512
351
1,940
2015
1.12
2.03
1.53
1.08
5.77
2016
4,769
7,107
5,861
5,650
23,387
2016
254
495
489
285
1,524
2016
0.80
1.56
1.55
0.90
4.81
2017
4,698
7,260
6,833
7,094
25,885
2017(1)
199
808
642
510
2,159
2017(1)
0.62
2.50
1.97
1.57
6.68
2018
5,974
9,747
9,287
8,343
33,351
2018
-535
1,208
910
785
2,368
2018
(1.66)
3.67
2.78
2.42
7.24
2019
6,941
10,273
8,969
8,703
34,886
2019
498
1,135
899
721
3,253
2019
1.54
3.52
2.81
2.27
10.15
2020
6,530
8,224
7,859
8,659
31,272
2020
517
666
811
757
2,751
2020
1.63
2.11
2.57
2.39
8.69
2021
8,051
10,998
10,413
10,276
39,737
2021
1,224
1,790
1,667
1,283
5,963
2021
3.87
5.68
5.32
4.12
18.99
In 3Q 2017, the company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting; 1Q 2017 and 2Q 2017 were restated for this change.
Equipment Operations Net Sales and Revenues by Major Markets (millions of dollars)(1)
Net Sales
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
United States
$18,128
$19,077
$17,537
$14,559
$12,638
$13,042
$16,603
Canada
2,679
2,744
2,634
1,939
1,738
1,989
2,244
Western Europe
4,271
4,350
4,434
3,329
3,220
3,330
5,110
Central Europe & CIS
1,720
1,617
1,444
1,024
1,199
1,729
2,219
Latin America
3,589
4,287
4,073
2,375
2,422
3,206
3,370
Asia, Africa, Australia,
New Zealand & Middle East
3,114
2,923
2,839
2,549
2,170
2,589
3,805
Total
$33,501
$34,998
$32,961
$25,775
$23,387
$25,885
$33,351
Net Sales & Revenues
2019
2020
2021
$18,444
$16,496
$20,425
2,203
1,792
2,398
5,452
5,243
6,326
2,172
2,037
2,625
3,613
2,789
4,275
3,753
3,594
4,427
$35,637
$31,951
$40,476
(1) 2012-2018 is Net Sales only. With the adoption of the new Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, 2019-2021 include Net Sales & Revenues.
Exports from U.S.
(millions of dollars)
2012
8,867
2013
9,324
2014
9,005
2015
7,052
2016
6,134
2017
7,390
2018
8,715
2019
7,714
2020
6,263
2021
8,357
Operating Profit (millions of dollars)
Operating Profit (Loss) by Operating Segment:
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Agriculture and turf(1)
$4,110
$4,860
$3,758
$1,793
$1,719
$2,513
$2,816
$2,506
$2,969
Production & precision ag(2)
$1,897
$1,729
$1,969
$3,334
Small ag & turf(2)
$919
$777
$1,000
$2,045
Construction and forestry(1)
530
441
685
573
189
346
868
1,215
590
1,489
Total Equipment operations
4,640
5,301
4,443
2,366
1,908
2,859
3,684
3,721
3,559
6,868
Financial services(1)(3)
711
871
919
958
701
715
792
694
746
1,144
Total operating profit
$5,351
$6,172
$5,362
$3,324
$2,609
$3,574
$4,476
$4,415
$4,305
$8,012
Operating Profit by Geographic Area:
U.S. and Canada(1)
$4,597
$5,005
$4,169
$2,618
$1,871
$2,269
$2,960
$2,841
$2,775
$4,774
Outside U.S. and Canada(1)
754
1,167
1,193
706
738
1,305
1,516
1,574
1,530
3,238
Total operating profit
$5,351
$6,172
$5,362
$3,324
$2,609
$3,574
$4,476
$4,415
$4,305
$8,012
Fiscal years 2011-2017 amounts were restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost.
Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new operating model and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were
divided into two new segments, production & precision ag and small ag & turf. For informational purposes only, segment financial data for fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018 have been provided.
(3) Operating profit of the financial services business segment includes the effect of its interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.
Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis in millions of dollars except per share amounts for the fiscal year ended October
Balance Sheet
Assets
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,908
$3,023
$2,569
$2,900
$3,141
$8,168
$3,195
$3,175
$6,145
$7,188
Marketable securities
1,102
1,207
700
48
34
20
8
1
7
3
Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates
1,579
3,502
3,664
2,429
3,150
1,032
1,700
2,017
5,290
5,591
Trade accounts and notes receivable - net
1,280
1,062
706
485
654
876
1,374
1,482
1,013
1,155
Financing receivables - net
12
17
19
1
0
93
65
106
73
Financing receivables securitized - net
76
44
26
10
Other receivables
1,092
983
848
850
855
1,046
1,010
1,376
1,117
1,602
Inventories
5,170
4,935
4,210
3,817
3,341
3,904
6,149
5,975
4,999
6,781
Property and equipment - net
4,951
5,409
5,523
5,126
5,119
5,017
5,821
5,929
5,778
5,783
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
4,102
4,569
5,107
4,818
4,697
4,812
5,231
5,326
5,405
5,744
Goodwill
921
845
791
726
816
1,033
3,101
2,917
3,081
3,291
Other intangible assets - net
101
73
65
64
104
218
1,562
1,380
1,327
1,275
Retirement benefits
15
518
264
212
94
538
1,241
836
859
3,539
Deferred income taxes
3,497
2,575
2,982
3,092
3,556
3,099
1,503
1,896
1,763
1,215
Other assets
583
654
851
807
835
974
1,133
1,158
1,439
1,493
Assets held for sale
505
Total Assets
28,312
29,876
28,297
25,374
26,395
30,738
33,197
33,577
38,355
44,743
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
425
1,080
434
464
249
376
1,434
987
292
1,509
Short-term securitization borrowings
75
44
26
10
Payables to unconsolidated affiliates
135
107
101
81
82
122
129
142
104
143
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
7,679
7,991
7,518
6,801
6,661
7,718
9,383
9,232
9,114
11,055
Deferred income taxes
93
92
87
87
87
116
497
414
385
438
Long-term borrowings
5,445
4,871
4,643
4,461
4,565
5,491
4,714
5,415
10,124
8,915
Retirement benefits and other liabilities
7,673
5,347
6,448
6,723
8,206
7,342
5,660
5,912
5,366
4,239
Liabilities held for sale
120
Total liabilities
21,450
19,488
19,352
18,616
19,850
21,164
21,892
22,146
25,411
26,309
Redeemable noncontrolling interest(1)
14
14
14
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $1 par value
3,352
3,524
3,675
3,826
3,912
4,281
4,474
4,642
4,895
5,054
Common stock in treasury
(8,814)
(10,211)
(12,834)
(15,498)
(15,677)
(15,461)
(16,312)
(17,474)
(18,065)
(20,533)
Retained earnings
16,875
19,646
22,004
23,145
23,911
25,301
27,553
29,852
31,646
36,449
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,572)
(2,693)
(3,783)
(4,729)
(5,626)
(4,564)
(4,427)
(5,607)
(5,539)
(2,539)
Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity
6,842
10,266
9,063
6,743
6,520
9,557
11,288
11,413
12,937
18,431
Noncontrolling interests
20
2
3
14
11
3
3
4
7
3
Total stockholders' equity
6,862
10,268
9,066
6,758
6,531
9,561
11,291
11,417
12,944
18,434
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$28,312
$29,756
$28,417
$25,374
$26,381
$30,738
$33,197
$33,577
$38,355
$44,743
Book value per share
$17.64
$27.46
$26.23
$21.29
$20.71
$29.70
$35.45
$36.45
$41.25
$59.83
In March 2016, the company acquired an 80 percent interest in Hagie Manufacturing Company, LLC. The fair values assigned to the assets and liabilities related to the acquired entity included $14 million redeemable noncontrolling interest.
