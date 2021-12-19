Log in
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/17 04:10:00 pm
347.03 USD   -0.36%
10:50aDEERE MPANY : Stock Fact Book
PU
10:50aDEERE MPANY : JDF Fact Book
PU
10:50aDEERE MPANY : Historical Fact Book
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

12/19/2021 | 10:50am EST
Income Statement Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October (in millions of dollars except for shares outstanding and per share amounts)

Net Sales and Revenues

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales

$33,501

$34,998

$32,961

$25,775

$23,387

$25,885

$33,351

$34,886

$31,272

$39,737

Finance and interest income

$74

$81

$77

$77

$61

72

126

118

112

133

Other income

$493

$549

$623

$603

$654

1,065

875

881

808

941

Total

$34,068

$35,628

$33,660

$26,455

$24,102

27,022

34,352

35,885

32,192

40,811

Costs and Expenses

Cost of Sales(1)

$24,841

$25,504

$24,667

$19,981

$18,198

19,868

25,573

26,793

23,679

29,119

Research and development expenses(1)

$1,408

$1,445

$1,437

$1,411

$1,394

1,373

1,658

1,783

1,644

1,587

Selling, administrative and general expenses(1)

$2,940

$3,097

$2,745

$2,383

$2,283

2,555

2,935

3,031

2,878

2,887

Interest expense

$231

$297

$289

$273

$251

264

298

256

329

368

Interest compensation to Financial Services

$204

$203

$212

$205

$217

234

300

336

248

217

Other operating expenses(1)

$422

$467

$432

$384

$244

295

315

299

278

181

Total

$30,044

$31,014

$29,782

$24,637

$22,585

24,589

31,079

32,498

29,056

34,359

Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

$4,024

$4,614

$3,878

$1,818

$1,517

2,433

3,273

3,387

3,136

6,452

Provision for income taxes

$1,408

$1,641

$1,330

$510

$459

726

1,869

689

899

1,386

Income of Consolidated Group

$2,616

$2,974

$2,548

$1,308

$1,058

1,707

1,404

2,698

2,237

5,066

Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Financial Services

$460

$565

$625

$633

$468

477

942

539

566

881

Other

($5)

($1)

($10)

($0)

($4)

(25)

25

20

(50)

18

Total

$456

$564

$615

$633

$464

452

967

559

516

899

Net Income

$3,072

$3,538

$3,163

$1,941

$1,522

2,159

2,371

3,257

2,753

5,965

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

$7

$0

$2

$1

($2)

-

3

4

2

2

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$3,065

$3,537

$3,162

$1,940

$1,524

$2,159

$2,368

$3,253

$2,751

$5,963

Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)

397,096

385,310

363,003

333,596

315,207

319,499

322,586

316,499

313,508

311,573

Net income per share - basic(2)

$7.72

$9.18

$8.71

$5.81

$4.83

$6.76

$7.34

$10.28

$8.77

$19.14

Net income per share - diluted(2)

$7.63

$9.09

$8.63

$5.77

$4.81

$6.68

$7.24

$10.15

$8.69

$18.99

  1. In 1Q 2018, the company early adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standard Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which amends Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 715, Compensation - Retirement Benefits. Prior periods were restated for this change.
  2. Attributable to Deere & Company

Income Statement-1

Income Statement % To Net Sales Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis for the fiscal year ended October

Net Sales and Revenues

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Finance and interest income

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.3

Other income

1.5

1.6

1.9

2.3

2.8

4.1

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.4

Total

101.7

101.8

102.1

102.6

103.1

104.4

103.0

102.9

102.9

102.7

Costs and Expenses

Cost of sales

74.1

72.9

74.8

77.5

77.8

76.8

76.7

76.8

75.7

73.3

Research and development expenses

4.2

4.1

4.4

5.5

6.0

5.3

5.0

5.1

5.3

4.0

Selling, administrative and general expenses

8.8

8.8

8.3

9.2

9.8

9.9

8.8

8.7

9.2

7.3

Interest expense

0.7

0.8

0.9

1.1

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.7

1.1

0.9

Interest compensation to Financial Services

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.8

0.5

Other operating expenses

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.5

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.5

Total

89.7

88.6

90.4

95.6

96.6

95.0

93.2

93.2

92.9

86.5

Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

12.0

13.2

11.8

7.1

6.5

9.4

9.8

9.6

10.0

16.2

Provision for income taxes

4.2

4.7

4.0

2.0

2.0

2.8

5.6

2.0

2.9

3.5

Income of Consolidated Group

7.8

8.5

7.7

5.1

4.5

6.6

4.2

7.7

7.2

12.7

Equity in Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Financial Services

1.4

1.6

1.9

2.5

2.0

1.8

2.8

1.5

1.8

2.2

Other

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.1)

0.1

0.1

(0.2)

0.0

Total

1.4

1.6

1.9

2.5

2.0

1.7

2.9

1.6

1.7

2.3

Net Income

9.2

10.1

9.6

7.5

6.5

8.3

7.1

9.3

8.8

15.0

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

9.1%

10.1%

9.6%

7.5%

6.5%

8.3%

7.1%

9.3%

8.8%

15.0%

Net Sales by Operating Segment (millions of dollars)

Net Sales:

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Agriculture and turf

$27,123

$29,132

$26,380

$19,812

$18,487

$20,167

$23,191

$23,666

$22,325

Production & precision ag(1)

13,086

13,364

12,962

$16,509

Small ag & turf(1)

10,105

10,302

9,363

11,860

Construction & forestry

6,378

5,866

6,581

5,963

4,900

5,718

10,160

11,220

8,947

11,368

Total

$33,501

$34,998

$32,961

$25,775

$23,387

$25,885

$33,351

$34,886

$31,272

$39,737

  1. Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new operating model and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were divided into two new segments, production & precision ag and small ag & turf. For informational purposes only, segment financial data for fiscal years 2020, 2019, and 2018 have been provided.

Inc Stmt % To Net Sales-2

Quarterly Net Sales

Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

Quarterly Net Income Per Share - Diluted

(millions of dollars)

(millions of dollars)

(dollars)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

2012

6,119

9,405

8,930

9,047

33,501

2012

533

1,056

788

688

3,065

2012

1.30

2.61

1.98

1.75

7.63

2013

6,793

10,265

9,316

8,624

34,998

2013

650

1,084

997

807

3,537

2013

1.65

2.76

2.56

2.11

9.09

2014

6,949

9,246

8,723

8,043

32,961

2014

681

981

851

649

3,162

2014

1.81

2.65

2.33

1.83

8.63

2015

5,605

7,399

6,840

5,932

25,775

2015

387

691

512

351

1,940

2015

1.12

2.03

1.53

1.08

5.77

2016

4,769

7,107

5,861

5,650

23,387

2016

254

495

489

285

1,524

2016

0.80

1.56

1.55

0.90

4.81

2017

4,698

7,260

6,833

7,094

25,885

2017(1)

199

808

642

510

2,159

2017(1)

0.62

2.50

1.97

1.57

6.68

2018

5,974

9,747

9,287

8,343

33,351

2018

-535

1,208

910

785

2,368

2018

(1.66)

3.67

2.78

2.42

7.24

2019

6,941

10,273

8,969

8,703

34,886

2019

498

1,135

899

721

3,253

2019

1.54

3.52

2.81

2.27

10.15

2020

6,530

8,224

7,859

8,659

31,272

2020

517

666

811

757

2,751

2020

1.63

2.11

2.57

2.39

8.69

2021

8,051

10,998

10,413

10,276

39,737

2021

1,224

1,790

1,667

1,283

5,963

2021

3.87

5.68

5.32

4.12

18.99

  1. In 3Q 2017, the company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting; 1Q 2017 and 2Q 2017 were restated for this change.

Equipment Operations Net Sales and Revenues by Major Markets (millions of dollars) (1)

Net Sales

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

United States

$18,128

$19,077

$17,537

$14,559

$12,638

$13,042

$16,603

Canada

2,679

2,744

2,634

1,939

1,738

1,989

2,244

Western Europe

4,271

4,350

4,434

3,329

3,220

3,330

5,110

Central Europe & CIS

1,720

1,617

1,444

1,024

1,199

1,729

2,219

Latin America

3,589

4,287

4,073

2,375

2,422

3,206

3,370

Asia, Africa, Australia,

New Zealand & Middle East

3,114

2,923

2,839

2,549

2,170

2,589

3,805

Total

$33,501

$34,998

$32,961

$25,775

$23,387

$25,885

$33,351

Net Sales & Revenues

2019

2020

2021

$18,444

$16,496

$20,425

2,203

1,792

2,398

5,452

5,243

6,326

2,172

2,037

2,625

3,613

2,789

4,275

3,753

3,594

4,427

$35,637

$31,951

$40,476

(1) 2012-2018 is Net Sales only. With the adoption of the new Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, 2019-2021 include Net Sales & Revenues.

Quarterly Sales and Sales by Major Markets-3

Exports from U.S.

(millions of dollars)

2012

8,867

2013

9,324

2014

9,005

2015

7,052

2016

6,134

2017

7,390

2018

8,715

2019

7,714

2020

6,263

2021

8,357

Operating Profit (millions of dollars)

Operating Profit (Loss) by Operating Segment:

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Agriculture and turf(1)

$4,110

$4,860

$3,758

$1,793

$1,719

$2,513

$2,816

$2,506

$2,969

Production & precision ag(2)

$1,897

$1,729

$1,969

$3,334

Small ag & turf(2)

$919

$777

$1,000

$2,045

Construction and forestry(1)

530

441

685

573

189

346

868

1,215

590

1,489

Total Equipment operations

4,640

5,301

4,443

2,366

1,908

2,859

3,684

3,721

3,559

6,868

Financial services(1)(3)

711

871

919

958

701

715

792

694

746

1,144

Total operating profit

$5,351

$6,172

$5,362

$3,324

$2,609

$3,574

$4,476

$4,415

$4,305

$8,012

Operating Profit by Geographic Area:

U.S. and Canada(1)

$4,597

$5,005

$4,169

$2,618

$1,871

$2,269

$2,960

$2,841

$2,775

$4,774

Outside U.S. and Canada(1)

754

1,167

1,193

706

738

1,305

1,516

1,574

1,530

3,238

Total operating profit

$5,351

$6,172

$5,362

$3,324

$2,609

$3,574

$4,476

$4,415

$4,305

$8,012

  1. Fiscal years 2011-2017 amounts were restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost.
  2. Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new operating model and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were

divided into two new segments, production & precision ag and small ag & turf. For informational purposes only, segment financial data for fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018 have been provided.

(3) Operating profit of the financial services business segment includes the effect of its interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.

Exports & Operating Profit-4

Deere & Company Equipment Operations with Financial Services on the equity basis in millions of dollars except per share amounts for the fiscal year ended October

Balance Sheet

Assets

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$3,908

$3,023

$2,569

$2,900

$3,141

$8,168

$3,195

$3,175

$6,145

$7,188

Marketable securities

1,102

1,207

700

48

34

20

8

1

7

3

Receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

1,579

3,502

3,664

2,429

3,150

1,032

1,700

2,017

5,290

5,591

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net

1,280

1,062

706

485

654

876

1,374

1,482

1,013

1,155

Financing receivables - net

12

17

19

1

0

93

65

106

73

Financing receivables securitized - net

76

44

26

10

Other receivables

1,092

983

848

850

855

1,046

1,010

1,376

1,117

1,602

Inventories

5,170

4,935

4,210

3,817

3,341

3,904

6,149

5,975

4,999

6,781

Property and equipment - net

4,951

5,409

5,523

5,126

5,119

5,017

5,821

5,929

5,778

5,783

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

4,102

4,569

5,107

4,818

4,697

4,812

5,231

5,326

5,405

5,744

Goodwill

921

845

791

726

816

1,033

3,101

2,917

3,081

3,291

Other intangible assets - net

101

73

65

64

104

218

1,562

1,380

1,327

1,275

Retirement benefits

15

518

264

212

94

538

1,241

836

859

3,539

Deferred income taxes

3,497

2,575

2,982

3,092

3,556

3,099

1,503

1,896

1,763

1,215

Other assets

583

654

851

807

835

974

1,133

1,158

1,439

1,493

Assets held for sale

505

Total Assets

28,312

29,876

28,297

25,374

26,395

30,738

33,197

33,577

38,355

44,743

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Short-term borrowings

425

1,080

434

464

249

376

1,434

987

292

1,509

Short-term securitization borrowings

75

44

26

10

Payables to unconsolidated affiliates

135

107

101

81

82

122

129

142

104

143

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,679

7,991

7,518

6,801

6,661

7,718

9,383

9,232

9,114

11,055

Deferred income taxes

93

92

87

87

87

116

497

414

385

438

Long-term borrowings

5,445

4,871

4,643

4,461

4,565

5,491

4,714

5,415

10,124

8,915

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

7,673

5,347

6,448

6,723

8,206

7,342

5,660

5,912

5,366

4,239

Liabilities held for sale

120

Total liabilities

21,450

19,488

19,352

18,616

19,850

21,164

21,892

22,146

25,411

26,309

Redeemable noncontrolling interest(1)

14

14

14

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, $1 par value

3,352

3,524

3,675

3,826

3,912

4,281

4,474

4,642

4,895

5,054

Common stock in treasury

(8,814)

(10,211)

(12,834)

(15,498)

(15,677)

(15,461)

(16,312)

(17,474)

(18,065)

(20,533)

Retained earnings

16,875

19,646

22,004

23,145

23,911

25,301

27,553

29,852

31,646

36,449

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,572)

(2,693)

(3,783)

(4,729)

(5,626)

(4,564)

(4,427)

(5,607)

(5,539)

(2,539)

Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

6,842

10,266

9,063

6,743

6,520

9,557

11,288

11,413

12,937

18,431

Noncontrolling interests

20

2

3

14

11

3

3

4

7

3

Total stockholders' equity

6,862

10,268

9,066

6,758

6,531

9,561

11,291

11,417

12,944

18,434

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$28,312

$29,756

$28,417

$25,374

$26,381

$30,738

$33,197

$33,577

$38,355

$44,743

Book value per share

$17.64

$27.46

$26.23

$21.29

$20.71

$29.70

$35.45

$36.45

$41.25

$59.83

  1. In March 2016, the company acquired an 80 percent interest in Hagie Manufacturing Company, LLC. The fair values assigned to the assets and liabilities related to the acquired entity included $14 million redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Balance Sheet-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
