Deere mpany : Historical Fact Book

Exports from U.S.

(millions of dollars)

2012 8,867 2013 9,324 2014 9,005 2015 7,052 2016 6,134 2017 7,390 2018 8,715 2019 7,714 2020 6,263 2021 8,357

Operating Profit (millions of dollars)

Operating Profit (Loss) by Operating Segment: 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Agriculture and turf(1) $4,110 $4,860 $3,758 $1,793 $1,719 $2,513 $2,816 $2,506 $2,969 Production & precision ag(2) $1,897 $1,729 $1,969 $3,334 Small ag & turf(2) $919 $777 $1,000 $2,045 Construction and forestry(1) 530 441 685 573 189 346 868 1,215 590 1,489 Total Equipment operations 4,640 5,301 4,443 2,366 1,908 2,859 3,684 3,721 3,559 6,868 Financial services(1)(3) 711 871 919 958 701 715 792 694 746 1,144 Total operating profit $5,351 $6,172 $5,362 $3,324 $2,609 $3,574 $4,476 $4,415 $4,305 $8,012 Operating Profit by Geographic Area: U.S. and Canada(1) $4,597 $5,005 $4,169 $2,618 $1,871 $2,269 $2,960 $2,841 $2,775 $4,774 Outside U.S. and Canada(1) 754 1,167 1,193 706 738 1,305 1,516 1,574 1,530 3,238 Total operating profit $5,351 $6,172 $5,362 $3,324 $2,609 $3,574 $4,476 $4,415 $4,305 $8,012

Fiscal years 2011-2017 amounts were restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost. Beginning in fiscal year 2021, the company implemented a new operating model and reporting structure. With this change, the company's agriculture and turf operations were

divided into two new segments, production & precision ag and small ag & turf. For informational purposes only, segment financial data for fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018 have been provided.

(3) Operating profit of the financial services business segment includes the effect of its interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.