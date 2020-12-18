Deere mpany : JDF Fact Book

Entities owned by John Deere Financial Services, Inc.
Entities owned by Deere & Company equipment subsidiaries.
Entity owned by John Deere Financial, Inc.
Entities owned by Deere & Company.
(1) See pages 2 through 5.
Deere & Company Worldwide Financial Services Operations (millions of dollars) for the fiscal year ended October
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revenues
$2,373
$2,454
$2,569
$2,805
$2,816
$2,919
$3,179
$3,560
$3,969
$3,867
Operating profit(2)
725
712
870
921
963
701
715
792
694
746
Net income
471
460
565
624
633
468
477
942
539
566
Total assets(3)
29,746
34,449
38,604
42,737
40,866
40,837
42,596
45,720
48,483
48,719
Financing receivables and leases-net
24,965
28,293
32,922
36,022
34,613
34,730
35,857
38,072
41,036
41,619
Trade accounts and notes receivable-net
2,807
3,333
3,556
3,554
3,553
3,371
4,134
4,906
5,153
4,238
In 1Q 2018, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which amends Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 715, Compensation - Retirement Benefits; periods prior to 2016 were not restated for this change.
In 1Q 2017, the Company adopted FASB ASU No. 2015-03, Simplifying the Presentation of Debt Issuance Costs; 2009-2016 were restated for this change.
Financial Services-1
John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) as of fiscal year end
John Deere Capital Corporation
Deere Receivables LLC
John Deere Acceptances S.r.l.
Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
Vignate, Italy
Deere Credit, Inc.
John Deere Funding Corporation
John Deere Financial Mexico S.A.
Johnston, Iowa
Reno, Nevada
Monterrey, Mexico
Deere Credit Services, Inc.
John Deere Receivables, Inc.
Servicios Administrativos John Deere S.A. De C.V.
Johnston, Iowa
Reno, Nevada
Monterrey, Mexico
Deere Capital Inc.
John Deere Bank S.A.
John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.
Reno, Nevada
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Rosario, Argentina
Farm Plan Corporation
John Deere Financial S.A.S.(1)
John Deere Financial Limited
Madison, Wisconsin
Ormes, France
Brisbane, Australia
John Deere Financial, f.s.b.
John Deere Solutions Reseau S.A.S.
John Deere Financial Chile SpA
Madison, Wisconsin
Ormes, France
Santiago, Chile
FPC Receivables, Inc.
John Deere Receivables LLC
Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada
(1) Joint venture
Past Dues and Losses
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Retail Notes:(2)
Balances 30 days or more past due
$195.6
$153.0
$169.6
$216.0
$294.6
$348.0
$343.9
$415.1
$286.2
$265.3
Percent of ending retail notes receivable
1.41%
.97%
.93%
1.11%
1.58%
1.99%
2.00%
2.29%
1.47%
1.21%
Retail note losses
$7.7
$.6
$3.5
$7.2
$11.3
$24.1
$30.4
$15.7
$21.4
$41.0
Percent of average retail notes receivable
.06%
.00%
.02%
.04%
.07%
.14%
.18%
.09%
.11%
.21%
Revolving Charge Accounts and Operating Loans:(2)
Balances 30 days or more past due
$27.0
$20.9
$25.2
$19.8
$20.5
$22.0
$27.6
$41.7
$32.7
$18.5
Percent of ending revolving charge accounts and operating loans receivable
1.06%
.85%
.98%
.78%
.76%
.71%
.77%
1.10%
.85%
.48%
Revolving charge account and operating loans losses
$13.0
$8.8
$4.0
$10.4
$20.9
$35.8
$32.3
$34.1
$31.6
$22.1
Percent of average revolving charge accounts and operating loans receivable
.55%
.38%
.18%
.47%
.90%
1.40%
1.08%
1.05%
.92%
.65%
Financing Leases:(2)
Balances 30 days or more past due
$11.4
$10.5
$19.2
$16.7
$24.1
$21.6
$21.7
$22.0
$26.4
$18.4
Percent of ending financing leases receivable
2.49%
2.01%
3.46%
2.83%
4.25%
3.57%
3.04%
2.85%
3.51%
2.33%
Financing lease losses
$3.5
$1.3
$1.3
$.3
$1.4
$2.5
$5.4
$3.1
$2.1
$1.7
Percent of average financing leases receivable
.82%
.28%
.25%
.05%
.25%
.45%
.87%
.44%
.30%
.24%
Wholesale Notes:
Balances 30 days or more past due
$5.7
$15.4
$19.2
$13.7
$6.9
$9.7
$8.8
$4.4
$7.5
$9.7
Percent of ending wholesale notes receivable
.11%
.24%
.26%
.17%
.10%
.15%
.13%
.06%
.09%
.14%
Wholesale note losses (recoveries)
$.5
$0.9
$0.1
$7.6
($0.3)
$4.0
$0.2
$0.9
($3.8)
($0.4)
Percent of average wholesale notes receivable
.01%
.01%
.00%
.09%
(.01%)
.05%
.00%
.01%
(.04%)
(.01%)
Beginning in 2019, the Company amended the timing in which finance income and lease revenue is generally suspended on retail notes, revolving charge accounts, and finance lease accounts from 120 days delinquent to 90 days delinquent. This change in estimate was made on a prospective basis and did not have a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management's methodology to determine the collectability of delinquent accounts was not affected by the change.
JDCC-2
John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) as of fiscal year end
Retail Notes Receivable by Product Category(1)
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Agriculture and turf equipment - new
$6,151.5
$6,884.7
$7,798.0
$7,951.6
$7,221.9
$6,683.4
$7,300.4
$8,202.8
$8,959.8
$10,154.9
Agriculture and turf equipment - new (securitized)
1,105.2
1,254.2
1,466.4
1,606.0
1,786.5
1,983.7
1,554.1
1,438.8
1,612.7
1,812.1
Agriculture and turf equipment - used
4,282.4
4,637.8
5,440.0
5,649.5
5,126.9
4,093.1
4,179.0
4,095.8
4,033.2
4,385.1
Agriculture and turf equipment - used (securitized)
1,491.6
1,871.9
2,135.8
2,368.6
2,449.4
2,631.1
2,097.4
2,001.8
2,186.0
2,321.6
Construction and forestry equipment - new
661.1
734.9
1,003.6
1,395.5
1,603.1
1,669.4
1,731.3
2,084.9
2,255.3
2,568.8
Construction and forestry equipment - new (securitized)
278.7
442.2
509.1
610.3
600.2
544.3
521.6
518.3
561.9
535.7
Construction and forestry equipment - used
159.4
138.6
175.3
224.6
241.8
281.6
319.5
359.5
519.6
692.1
Construction and forestry equipment - used (securitized)
84.0
111.1
98.1
86.9
86.0
75.6
77.0
79.0
89.8
117.3
Recreational products
3.5
Total
14,217.4
16,075.4
18,626.3
19,893.0
19,115.8
17,962.2
17,780.3
18,780.9
20,218.3
22,587.6
Unearned finance income:
Equipment
(309.4)
(302.5)
(337.6)
(375.8)
(383.1)
(400.5)
(487.9)
(587.0)
(617.4)
(642.9)
Equipment (securitized)
(36.3)
(44.1)
(42.2)
(55.9)
(73.7)
(93.5)
(77.8)
(83.0)
(100.8)
(97.5)
Total
(345.7)
(346.6)
(379.8)
(431.7)
(456.8)
(494.0)
(565.7)
(670.0)
(718.2)
(740.4)
Retail notes receivable
$13,871.7
$15,728.8
$18,246.5
$19,461.3
$18,659.0
$17,468.2
$17,214.6
$18,110.9
$19,500.1
$21,847.2
(1) The Capital Corporation's securitizations of receivables meet the criteria for secured borrowings rather than sales of receivables under FASB ASC Standards Codification (ASC) 860, Transfers and Servicing.
At fiscal year end 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011, $4,689.2 million, $4,349.6 million, $3,954.9 million, $4,172.3 million, $5,141.2 million, $4,848.4 million, $4,615.9 million, $4,167.2 $3,635.3 million, and $2,923.2 million, respectively, was recorded as "Retail notes securitized" on the balance sheet.
Financing and Operating Leases by Product Category
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Financing Leases Receivable:
Agriculture and turf equipment
$325.1
$375.9
$393.2
$387.0
$338.9
$351.2
$408.4
$423.0
$422.7
$447.5
Construction and forestry equipment
148.0
154.1
154.1
170.8
184.2
173.3
151.7
150.6
153.2
152.7
Total
473.1
530.0
547.3
557.8
523.1
524.5
560.1
573.6
575.9
600.2
Estimated residual values
51.2
59.2
72.2
92.2
95.1
136.2
222.3
272.9
256.2
273.4
Unearned finance income
(65.6)
(66.8)
(64.2)
(60.4)
(51.1)
(55.4)
(68.2)
(75.9)
(80.5)
(84.2)
Financing leases receivable
$458.7
$522.4
$555.3
$589.6
$567.1
$605.3
$714.2
$770.6
$751.6
$789.4
Cost of Equipment on Operating Leases:
Agriculture and turf equipment
$1,105.9
$1,302.7
$1,706.2
$2,229.9
$3,067.0
$3,924.3
$4,418.6
$4,727.0
$5,109.4
$5,210.4
Construction and forestry equipment
472.1
465.8
542.1
819.6
1,172.3
1,336.7
1,364.9
1,592.7
1,778.6
1,595.3
Total
1,578.0
1,768.5
2,248.3
3,049.5
4,239.3
5,261.0
5,783.5
6,319.7
6,888.0
6,805.7
Accumulated depreciation
(345.9)
(350.3)
(376.2)
(459.2)
(629.5)
(864.8)
(1,065.2)
(1,217.2)
(1,357.5)
(1,507.9)
Equipment on operating leases-net
$1,232.1
$1,418.2
$1,872.1
$2,590.3
$3,609.8
$4,396.2
$4,718.3
$5,102.5
$5,530.5
$5,297.8
JDCC-3
John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) for the fiscal year ended October
Statement of Consolidated Income and Retained Earnings
Revenues
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Finance income earned on retail notes
$
699.3
$
711.0
$
726.8
$
748.1
$
723.0
$
695.0
$
693.6
$
765.9
$
919.3
$
941.4
Revolving charge account income
263.8
258.0
246.0
245.1
241.4
260.7
297.2
330.3
346.2
333.8
Finance income earned on wholesale receivables
289.3
324.2
369.8
396.6
376.2
354.5
363.8
447.0
535.4
385.0
Lease revenues
297.2
310.6
351.7
435.1
578.7
740.2
812.9
910.2
1,009.8
1,088.9
Operating loan income
7.4
2.7
2.0
.6
Other income - net
64.4
68.1
71.2
70.3
32.4
43.8
59.5
78.8
79.6
58.5
Total revenues
1,621.4
1,674.6
1,767.5
1,895.8
1,951.7
2,094.2
2,227.0
2,532.2
2,890.3
2,807.6
Expenses
Interest expense
479.3
455.6
352.2
281.1
311.9
422.1
521.1
737.2
987.8
743.9
Operating expenses:
Administrative and operating expenses
332.8
339.3
377.3
410.6
374.7
466.9
422.5
402.1
533.0
470.6
Fees paid to John Deere
43.4
78.7
70.4
72.7
50.0
51.7
66.3
79.0
67.5
101.6
Provision (credit) for credit losses
1.9
(.2)
6.4
27.3
32.3
68.8
70.3
47.2
45.4
89.4
Depreciation of equipment on operating leases
192.4
202.1
235.4
301.2
415.9
564.5
648.0
686.8
743.6
845.1
Total operating expenses
570.5
619.9
689.5
811.8
872.9
1,151.9
1,207.1
1,215.1
1,389.5
1,506.7
Total expenses
1,049.8
1,075.5
1,041.7
1,092.9
1,184.8
1,574.0
1,728.2
1,952.3
2,377.3
2,250.6
Income of consolidated group before income taxes
571.6
599.1
725.8
802.9
766.9
520.2
498.8
579.9
513.0
557.0
Provision (credit) for income taxes
209.2
217.8
258.4
260.6
269.9
180.3
171.5
(217.2)
95.5
134.1
Income of consolidated group
362.4
381.3
467.4
542.3
497.0
339.9
327.3
797.1
417.5
422.9
Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate
1.2
1.4
1.1
1.9
1.2
1.6
1.2
1.9
1.8
2.2
Net income
$
363.6
$
382.7
$
468.5
$
544.2
$
498.2
$
341.5
$
328.5
$
799.0
$
419.3
$
425.1
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(.1)
.1
(.2)
.1
.1
Net income attributable to the Company
$
363.6
$
382.7
$
468.5
$
544.2
$
498.2
$
341.6
$
328.4
$
799.2
$
419.2
$
425.0
Dividends paid
(294.0)
(165.0)
(140.0)
(485.0)
(485.0)
(285.0)
(375.0)
(330.0)
(275.0)
ASU No. 2018-02 adoption(1)
(1.5)
Retained earnings at beginning of year
1,156.5
1,226.1
1,608.8
1,912.3
2,316.5
2,329.7
2,186.3
2,229.7
2,652.4
2,741.6
Retained earnings at end of year
$
1,226.1
$
1,608.8
$
1,912.3
$
2,316.5
$
2,329.7
$
2,186.3
$
2,229.7
$
2,652.4
$
2,741.6
$
2,891.6
Ratio of earnings to fixed charges
2.18
2.30
3.04
3.81
3.42
2.22
1.95
1.78
1.51
1.86
In 4Q 2018, $1.5 million was reclassified from other comprehensive income to retained earnings due to the adoption of ASU No. 2018-02, Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, which amends ASC 220, Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income.
JDCC Income Statement-4
