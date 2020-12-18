Deere mpany : JDF Fact Book

John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) as of fiscal year end

Retail Notes Receivable by Product Category(1)

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Agriculture and turf equipment - new $6,151.5 $6,884.7 $7,798.0 $7,951.6 $7,221.9 $6,683.4 $7,300.4 $8,202.8 $8,959.8 $10,154.9 Agriculture and turf equipment - new (securitized) 1,105.2 1,254.2 1,466.4 1,606.0 1,786.5 1,983.7 1,554.1 1,438.8 1,612.7 1,812.1 Agriculture and turf equipment - used 4,282.4 4,637.8 5,440.0 5,649.5 5,126.9 4,093.1 4,179.0 4,095.8 4,033.2 4,385.1 Agriculture and turf equipment - used (securitized) 1,491.6 1,871.9 2,135.8 2,368.6 2,449.4 2,631.1 2,097.4 2,001.8 2,186.0 2,321.6 Construction and forestry equipment - new 661.1 734.9 1,003.6 1,395.5 1,603.1 1,669.4 1,731.3 2,084.9 2,255.3 2,568.8 Construction and forestry equipment - new (securitized) 278.7 442.2 509.1 610.3 600.2 544.3 521.6 518.3 561.9 535.7 Construction and forestry equipment - used 159.4 138.6 175.3 224.6 241.8 281.6 319.5 359.5 519.6 692.1 Construction and forestry equipment - used (securitized) 84.0 111.1 98.1 86.9 86.0 75.6 77.0 79.0 89.8 117.3 Recreational products 3.5 Total 14,217.4 16,075.4 18,626.3 19,893.0 19,115.8 17,962.2 17,780.3 18,780.9 20,218.3 22,587.6 Unearned finance income: Equipment (309.4) (302.5) (337.6) (375.8) (383.1) (400.5) (487.9) (587.0) (617.4) (642.9) Equipment (securitized) (36.3) (44.1) (42.2) (55.9) (73.7) (93.5) (77.8) (83.0) (100.8) (97.5) Total (345.7) (346.6) (379.8) (431.7) (456.8) (494.0) (565.7) (670.0) (718.2) (740.4) Retail notes receivable $13,871.7 $15,728.8 $18,246.5 $19,461.3 $18,659.0 $17,468.2 $17,214.6 $18,110.9 $19,500.1 $21,847.2

(1) The Capital Corporation's securitizations of receivables meet the criteria for secured borrowings rather than sales of receivables under FASB ASC Standards Codification (ASC) 860, Transfers and Servicing.

At fiscal year end 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011, $4,689.2 million, $4,349.6 million, $3,954.9 million, $4,172.3 million, $5,141.2 million, $4,848.4 million, $4,615.9 million, $4,167.2 $3,635.3 million, and $2,923.2 million, respectively, was recorded as "Retail notes securitized" on the balance sheet.

Financing and Operating Leases by Product Category