Deere mpany : JDF Fact Book

12/18/2020 | 05:21pm EST
Financial Services

Worldwide Financial Services Operations

John Deere Financial Services, Inc.

John Deere Canada ULC**

Moline, Illinois

Grimsby, Ontario, Canada

Johnston, Iowa

John Deere Finance Lease Co., Ltd.**

John Deere Capital Corporation* (1)

Tianjin, China

Reno, Nevada

John Deere Financial LLC**

John Deere Leasing Company*

Moscow, Russia

Johnston, Iowa

John Deere Financial India Private Limited**

Banco John Deere S.A.**

Pune, India

Indaiatuba, Brazil

John Deere Leasing Limited**

John Deere Financial, Inc.**

Bangkok, Thailand

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

John Deere Warranty Inc.****

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Williston, Vermont

John Deere Canada Funding Inc.***

John Deere Indemnity Inc.****

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Williston, Vermont

Deere Funding Canada Corporation***

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

  • Entities owned by John Deere Financial Services, Inc.
  • Entities owned by Deere & Company equipment subsidiaries.
  • Entity owned by John Deere Financial, Inc.
  • Entities owned by Deere & Company.

(1) See pages 2 through 5.

Deere & Company Worldwide Financial Services Operations (millions of dollars) for the fiscal year ended October

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenues

$2,373

$2,454

$2,569

$2,805

$2,816

$2,919

$3,179

$3,560

$3,969

$3,867

Operating profit(2)

725

712

870

921

963

701

715

792

694

746

Net income

471

460

565

624

633

468

477

942

539

566

Total assets(3)

29,746

34,449

38,604

42,737

40,866

40,837

42,596

45,720

48,483

48,719

Financing receivables and leases-net

24,965

28,293

32,922

36,022

34,613

34,730

35,857

38,072

41,036

41,619

Trade accounts and notes receivable-net

2,807

3,333

3,556

3,554

3,553

3,371

4,134

4,906

5,153

4,238

  1. In 1Q 2018, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2017-07, Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which amends Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 715, Compensation - Retirement Benefits; periods prior to 2016 were not restated for this change.
  2. In 1Q 2017, the Company adopted FASB ASU No. 2015-03, Simplifying the Presentation of Debt Issuance Costs; 2009-2016 were restated for this change.

Financial Services-1

John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) as of fiscal year end

John Deere Capital Corporation

Deere Receivables LLC

John Deere Acceptances S.r.l.

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada

Vignate, Italy

Deere Credit, Inc.

John Deere Funding Corporation

John Deere Financial Mexico S.A.

Johnston, Iowa

Reno, Nevada

Monterrey, Mexico

Deere Credit Services, Inc.

John Deere Receivables, Inc.

Servicios Administrativos John Deere S.A. De C.V.

Johnston, Iowa

Reno, Nevada

Monterrey, Mexico

Deere Capital Inc.

John Deere Bank S.A.

John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.

Reno, Nevada

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Rosario, Argentina

Farm Plan Corporation

John Deere Financial S.A.S.(1)

John Deere Financial Limited

Madison, Wisconsin

Ormes, France

Brisbane, Australia

John Deere Financial, f.s.b.

John Deere Solutions Reseau S.A.S.

John Deere Financial Chile SpA

Madison, Wisconsin

Ormes, France

Santiago, Chile

FPC Receivables, Inc.

John Deere Receivables LLC

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada

(1) Joint venture

Past Dues and Losses

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Retail Notes:(2)

Balances 30 days or more past due

$195.6

$153.0

$169.6

$216.0

$294.6

$348.0

$343.9

$415.1

$286.2

$265.3

Percent of ending retail notes receivable

1.41%

.97%

.93%

1.11%

1.58%

1.99%

2.00%

2.29%

1.47%

1.21%

Retail note losses

$7.7

$.6

$3.5

$7.2

$11.3

$24.1

$30.4

$15.7

$21.4

$41.0

Percent of average retail notes receivable

.06%

.00%

.02%

.04%

.07%

.14%

.18%

.09%

.11%

.21%

Revolving Charge Accounts and Operating Loans:(2)

Balances 30 days or more past due

$27.0

$20.9

$25.2

$19.8

$20.5

$22.0

$27.6

$41.7

$32.7

$18.5

Percent of ending revolving charge accounts and operating loans receivable

1.06%

.85%

.98%

.78%

.76%

.71%

.77%

1.10%

.85%

.48%

Revolving charge account and operating loans losses

$13.0

$8.8

$4.0

$10.4

$20.9

$35.8

$32.3

$34.1

$31.6

$22.1

Percent of average revolving charge accounts and operating loans receivable

.55%

.38%

.18%

.47%

.90%

1.40%

1.08%

1.05%

.92%

.65%

Financing Leases:(2)

Balances 30 days or more past due

$11.4

$10.5

$19.2

$16.7

$24.1

$21.6

$21.7

$22.0

$26.4

$18.4

Percent of ending financing leases receivable

2.49%

2.01%

3.46%

2.83%

4.25%

3.57%

3.04%

2.85%

3.51%

2.33%

Financing lease losses

$3.5

$1.3

$1.3

$.3

$1.4

$2.5

$5.4

$3.1

$2.1

$1.7

Percent of average financing leases receivable

.82%

.28%

.25%

.05%

.25%

.45%

.87%

.44%

.30%

.24%

Wholesale Notes:

Balances 30 days or more past due

$5.7

$15.4

$19.2

$13.7

$6.9

$9.7

$8.8

$4.4

$7.5

$9.7

Percent of ending wholesale notes receivable

.11%

.24%

.26%

.17%

.10%

.15%

.13%

.06%

.09%

.14%

Wholesale note losses (recoveries)

$.5

$0.9

$0.1

$7.6

($0.3)

$4.0

$0.2

$0.9

($3.8)

($0.4)

Percent of average wholesale notes receivable

.01%

.01%

.00%

.09%

(.01%)

.05%

.00%

.01%

(.04%)

(.01%)

  1. Beginning in 2019, the Company amended the timing in which finance income and lease revenue is generally suspended on retail notes, revolving charge accounts, and finance lease accounts from 120 days delinquent to 90 days delinquent. This change in estimate was made on a prospective basis and did not have a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management's methodology to determine the collectability of delinquent accounts was not affected by the change.

JDCC-2

John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) as of fiscal year end

Retail Notes Receivable by Product Category(1)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Agriculture and turf equipment - new

$6,151.5

$6,884.7

$7,798.0

$7,951.6

$7,221.9

$6,683.4

$7,300.4

$8,202.8

$8,959.8

$10,154.9

Agriculture and turf equipment - new (securitized)

1,105.2

1,254.2

1,466.4

1,606.0

1,786.5

1,983.7

1,554.1

1,438.8

1,612.7

1,812.1

Agriculture and turf equipment - used

4,282.4

4,637.8

5,440.0

5,649.5

5,126.9

4,093.1

4,179.0

4,095.8

4,033.2

4,385.1

Agriculture and turf equipment - used (securitized)

1,491.6

1,871.9

2,135.8

2,368.6

2,449.4

2,631.1

2,097.4

2,001.8

2,186.0

2,321.6

Construction and forestry equipment - new

661.1

734.9

1,003.6

1,395.5

1,603.1

1,669.4

1,731.3

2,084.9

2,255.3

2,568.8

Construction and forestry equipment - new (securitized)

278.7

442.2

509.1

610.3

600.2

544.3

521.6

518.3

561.9

535.7

Construction and forestry equipment - used

159.4

138.6

175.3

224.6

241.8

281.6

319.5

359.5

519.6

692.1

Construction and forestry equipment - used (securitized)

84.0

111.1

98.1

86.9

86.0

75.6

77.0

79.0

89.8

117.3

Recreational products

3.5

Total

14,217.4

16,075.4

18,626.3

19,893.0

19,115.8

17,962.2

17,780.3

18,780.9

20,218.3

22,587.6

Unearned finance income:

Equipment

(309.4)

(302.5)

(337.6)

(375.8)

(383.1)

(400.5)

(487.9)

(587.0)

(617.4)

(642.9)

Equipment (securitized)

(36.3)

(44.1)

(42.2)

(55.9)

(73.7)

(93.5)

(77.8)

(83.0)

(100.8)

(97.5)

Total

(345.7)

(346.6)

(379.8)

(431.7)

(456.8)

(494.0)

(565.7)

(670.0)

(718.2)

(740.4)

Retail notes receivable

$13,871.7

$15,728.8

$18,246.5

$19,461.3

$18,659.0

$17,468.2

$17,214.6

$18,110.9

$19,500.1

$21,847.2

(1) The Capital Corporation's securitizations of receivables meet the criteria for secured borrowings rather than sales of receivables under FASB ASC Standards Codification (ASC) 860, Transfers and Servicing.

At fiscal year end 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011, $4,689.2 million, $4,349.6 million, $3,954.9 million, $4,172.3 million, $5,141.2 million, $4,848.4 million, $4,615.9 million, $4,167.2 $3,635.3 million, and $2,923.2 million, respectively, was recorded as "Retail notes securitized" on the balance sheet.

Financing and Operating Leases by Product Category

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Financing Leases Receivable:

Agriculture and turf equipment

$325.1

$375.9

$393.2

$387.0

$338.9

$351.2

$408.4

$423.0

$422.7

$447.5

Construction and forestry equipment

148.0

154.1

154.1

170.8

184.2

173.3

151.7

150.6

153.2

152.7

Total

473.1

530.0

547.3

557.8

523.1

524.5

560.1

573.6

575.9

600.2

Estimated residual values

51.2

59.2

72.2

92.2

95.1

136.2

222.3

272.9

256.2

273.4

Unearned finance income

(65.6)

(66.8)

(64.2)

(60.4)

(51.1)

(55.4)

(68.2)

(75.9)

(80.5)

(84.2)

Financing leases receivable

$458.7

$522.4

$555.3

$589.6

$567.1

$605.3

$714.2

$770.6

$751.6

$789.4

Cost of Equipment on Operating Leases:

Agriculture and turf equipment

$1,105.9

$1,302.7

$1,706.2

$2,229.9

$3,067.0

$3,924.3

$4,418.6

$4,727.0

$5,109.4

$5,210.4

Construction and forestry equipment

472.1

465.8

542.1

819.6

1,172.3

1,336.7

1,364.9

1,592.7

1,778.6

1,595.3

Total

1,578.0

1,768.5

2,248.3

3,049.5

4,239.3

5,261.0

5,783.5

6,319.7

6,888.0

6,805.7

Accumulated depreciation

(345.9)

(350.3)

(376.2)

(459.2)

(629.5)

(864.8)

(1,065.2)

(1,217.2)

(1,357.5)

(1,507.9)

Equipment on operating leases-net

$1,232.1

$1,418.2

$1,872.1

$2,590.3

$3,609.8

$4,396.2

$4,718.3

$5,102.5

$5,530.5

$5,297.8

JDCC-3

John Deere Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries (millions of dollars) for the fiscal year ended October

Statement of Consolidated Income and Retained Earnings

Revenues

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Finance income earned on retail notes

$

699.3

$

711.0

$

726.8

$

748.1

$

723.0

$

695.0

$

693.6

$

765.9

$

919.3

$

941.4

Revolving charge account income

263.8

258.0

246.0

245.1

241.4

260.7

297.2

330.3

346.2

333.8

Finance income earned on wholesale receivables

289.3

324.2

369.8

396.6

376.2

354.5

363.8

447.0

535.4

385.0

Lease revenues

297.2

310.6

351.7

435.1

578.7

740.2

812.9

910.2

1,009.8

1,088.9

Operating loan income

7.4

2.7

2.0

.6

Other income - net

64.4

68.1

71.2

70.3

32.4

43.8

59.5

78.8

79.6

58.5

Total revenues

1,621.4

1,674.6

1,767.5

1,895.8

1,951.7

2,094.2

2,227.0

2,532.2

2,890.3

2,807.6

Expenses

Interest expense

479.3

455.6

352.2

281.1

311.9

422.1

521.1

737.2

987.8

743.9

Operating expenses:

Administrative and operating expenses

332.8

339.3

377.3

410.6

374.7

466.9

422.5

402.1

533.0

470.6

Fees paid to John Deere

43.4

78.7

70.4

72.7

50.0

51.7

66.3

79.0

67.5

101.6

Provision (credit) for credit losses

1.9

(.2)

6.4

27.3

32.3

68.8

70.3

47.2

45.4

89.4

Depreciation of equipment on operating leases

192.4

202.1

235.4

301.2

415.9

564.5

648.0

686.8

743.6

845.1

Total operating expenses

570.5

619.9

689.5

811.8

872.9

1,151.9

1,207.1

1,215.1

1,389.5

1,506.7

Total expenses

1,049.8

1,075.5

1,041.7

1,092.9

1,184.8

1,574.0

1,728.2

1,952.3

2,377.3

2,250.6

Income of consolidated group before income taxes

571.6

599.1

725.8

802.9

766.9

520.2

498.8

579.9

513.0

557.0

Provision (credit) for income taxes

209.2

217.8

258.4

260.6

269.9

180.3

171.5

(217.2)

95.5

134.1

Income of consolidated group

362.4

381.3

467.4

542.3

497.0

339.9

327.3

797.1

417.5

422.9

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliate

1.2

1.4

1.1

1.9

1.2

1.6

1.2

1.9

1.8

2.2

Net income

$

363.6

$

382.7

$

468.5

$

544.2

$

498.2

$

341.5

$

328.5

$

799.0

$

419.3

$

425.1

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(.1)

.1

(.2)

.1

.1

Net income attributable to the Company

$

363.6

$

382.7

$

468.5

$

544.2

$

498.2

$

341.6

$

328.4

$

799.2

$

419.2

$

425.0

Dividends paid

(294.0)

(165.0)

(140.0)

(485.0)

(485.0)

(285.0)

(375.0)

(330.0)

(275.0)

ASU No. 2018-02 adoption(1)

(1.5)

Retained earnings at beginning of year

1,156.5

1,226.1

1,608.8

1,912.3

2,316.5

2,329.7

2,186.3

2,229.7

2,652.4

2,741.6

Retained earnings at end of year

$

1,226.1

$

1,608.8

$

1,912.3

$

2,316.5

$

2,329.7

$

2,186.3

$

2,229.7

$

2,652.4

$

2,741.6

$

2,891.6

Ratio of earnings to fixed charges

2.18

2.30

3.04

3.81

3.42

2.22

1.95

1.78

1.51

1.86

  1. In 4Q 2018, $1.5 million was reclassified from other comprehensive income to retained earnings due to the adoption of ASU No. 2018-02, Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, which amends ASC 220, Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income.

JDCC Income Statement-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
