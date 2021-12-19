Deere mpany : JDF Fact Book

Beginning in 2019, the Company amended the timing in which finance income and lease revenue is generally suspended on retail notes, revolving charge accounts, and finance lease accounts from 120 days delinquent to 90 days delinquent. This change in estimate was made on a prospective basis and did not have a significant effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management's methodology to determine the collectability of delinquent accounts was not affected by the change.