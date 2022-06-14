Log in
PU
MT
MT
Deere mpany : John Deere Announces Global Agreement with Wacker Neuson on Excavators

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
  • John Deere and Wacker Neuson will collaborate on the development of John Deere excavators less than 5-metric-tons that will be designed and manufactured by Wacker Neuson.
  • John Deere will develop and manufacture 5-9-metric-ton excavators, incorporating designs from Wacker Neuson.

MOLINE, Illinois (June 14, 2022) - Today, John Deere announced an expanded relationship with Wacker Neuson, a leading manufacturer of compact and construction machines, for 0-9-metric-ton excavators, to include North America.

John Deere and Wacker Neuson will collaborate on the development of excavators less than 5-metric-tons, including battery electric excavators, that will be manufactured by Wacker Neuson. Additionally, John Deere will have control of the design, manufacturing, and technology innovation, for the 5-9-metric-ton models, leveraging a solid foundation from Wacker Neuson.

"Excavators are an integral part of our customers' jobsites, and we anticipate growing demand to continue," said Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president, sales, marketing, and product support, global construction equipment, John Deere. "As we look to the future of our excavator line-up, this agreement will allow us greater flexibility as we continue to deliver a robust product portfolio that prioritizes the operator experience."

Distribution, parts, service, and support will continue through our world-class John Deere dealer network that customers have come to rely on.

"We're excited about the expanded agreement as it supports our goal of bringing productivity-driven features and industry leading technology to customers with greater agility," said Jerred Pauwels, vice president, excavators, strategy and business development, John Deere. "Through this relationship, we'll innovate faster, and offer additional features and performance differentiation for our customers."

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international group of companies headquartered in Munich, Germany, employing around 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products and a wide range of services.

For more information, customers can contact their local dealers or visit www.johndeere.com.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
