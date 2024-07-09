NEWS RELEASE July 09, 2024

John Deere and Employees Extend Support to Rock Valley, Iowa Community in Wake of Devastating Floods

MOLINE, IL (July 9, 2024) - In the aftermath of the recent flooding that has left over 500 homes damaged in Rock Valley, Iowa, John Deere and its employees have stepped up to support fellow team members and the local community during this challenging time.

"The devastation I found when I arrived in Rock Valley to volunteer is heartbreaking, but this community is so resilient," said Heather Van Nest, Director of Region 4 Aftermarket & Customer Support, John Deere. "It is humbling and inspiring to see the community come together, alongside volunteers from Deere and other organizations, to help their neighbors. This is what humanity is all about."

To date, about 15 dedicated Deere employees are volunteering their time to help recovery efforts in homes and throughout the community. Another 10 Deere employees are stepping in to cover for their colleagues directly impacted by the floods and who are unable to work. Unfortunately, 24 Deere employees have been displaced from their homes due to the flooding. Support from John Deere and employee volunteers includes providing essential supplies such as bleach, diapers, wipes, gloves, pressure washers, generators, dehumidifiers, boots, and non-perishable food items to aid in the recovery process for those affected in Rock Valley.

John Deere remains committed to standing alongside the Rock Valley community, exemplifying the values of compassion, solidarity, and support. If you would like to help those impacted in Rock Valley, please donate through these verified donation accounts: Friends of Rock Valley, online donations: PayPal or Venmo .

