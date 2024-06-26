NEWS RELEASE June 25, 2024

John Deere Extends WESTERN Snowplow Agreement for Compact Tractors and Construction Equipment

John Deere has extended its allied distribution agreement with Douglas Dynamics for their WESTERN ® snow and ice management products.

snow and ice management products. The agreement extension covers snowplow and spreader offerings for all John Deere compact utility tractors, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and select mid-size wheel loader models.

The John Deere dealer network in the United States and Canada will continue to sell and support WESTERN products. MOLINE, Ill. (June 25, 2024) - John Deere has extended its allied distribution agreement with Douglas Dynamics, parent company of Western Products, to sell and support WESTERN® snow and ice removal products for its compact utility tractor and construction equipment line-ups through the John Deere dealer network. Through this newly extended agreement, participating John Deere dealers in the United States and Canada will sell and service WESTERN equipment that is compatible with John Deere compact utility tractor models, as well as John Deere skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and select mid-size wheel loaders. "Following the success of our initial allied distribution agreement for our Gator line-up, we are thrilled to expand our partnership and offer our customers industry-proven WESTERN solutions compatible with our compact utility tractors," said Mark Davey, go-to-market manager, John Deere. "We are confident that the portfolio of WESTERN snow removal products will help our customers handle snow and ice with ease and are excited to roll out this extended agreement ahead of another busy winter season." As it pertains to construction equipment offerings, in addition to the full line-up of compact wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders, customers with select mid-size wheel loader models will also benefit from this agreement extension. WESTERN snow and ice control product offerings are now available for the 444 G-Tier, 444 P-Tier, 524 P-Tier, 544 G-Tier and 544 P-Tier Mid-Size Wheel Loaders. "Our construction equipment models, especially our compact equipment machines, are instrumental tools used in snow and ice management applications," said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere. "With these new snow removal product offerings, our customers can confidently tackle even the most intense cold-weather jobsites, all while enhancing operator productivity and reducing downtime in demanding environments."

This agreement enables customers looking to expand their portfolio of snow and ice management solutions to purchase and service their John Deere machines and WESTERN snow and ice removal products in one convenient location, streamlining support and getting customers back on the job sooner. "We are proud of our partnership with John Deere, which has developed over the past four years and has been well-received by dealers and customers alike," said Michael Frank, Manager of Business Development for Douglas Dynamics. "We continue to drive innovation and expand our offering to include larger, commercial-grade snow and ice control equipment such as the PILE DRIVER line of pusher plows and Compact Tractor solutions that move massive amounts of snow and raise the bar on efficiency. We are pleased to build upon the success of our partnership with John Deere to include their Compact Utility Tractors and Construction Equipment segments." Initial product offerings for compact utility tractor and construction models include the following WESTERN snowplows and spreaders: IMPACT™ Heavy Duty Straight Blade Snowplow

IMPACT™ Heavy Duty V-Blade Snowplow

ENFORCER™ Hydraulic V-Blade Snowplow

MVP3™ Hydraulic V-Blade Snowplow

PRO PLUS® Straight Blade Snowplow

PRODIGY™ Winged Blade Snowplow

WIDE-OUT™ Adjustable Winged Blade Snowplow

DROP™ 250 & 600 Stainless Steel Drop Spreaders

LOW-PRO™ Broadcast Tailgate Spreaders

PILE DRIVER™ Pusher Plow with TRACE™ Edge Technology

PILE DRIVER™ XL Hydraulic Wing Pusher Plow with TRACE™ Edge Technology To learn more about the latest products and solutions by John Deere, please visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local dealer.

About Deere & Company Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products, including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/. About Western Products Western Products is proud to be a part of Douglas Dynamics, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, and home to the most trusted brands in the industry. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products and solutions that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. For additional information on WESTERN products, visit the WESTERN website at www.westernplows.com.

