Deere mpany : John Deere FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head Press Release

The new FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head offers increased cut and accumulation capacity compared to previous models.

The FR27 is now standard on the 953M and 959M models and is available as an optional enhancement on the 853M, 859M, and 903M with special boom and track option configurations.

MOLINE, Ill. (Sept. 28, 2022) - John Deere is excited to announce its newest forestry attachment offering with the FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head. Now standard on the John Deere 953M and 959M feller buncher models, and available as an upgrade on the on the 853M, 859M and 903M feller bunchers, this felling head attachment has a larger cut capacity compared to previous felling head models. Building upon the success of the FR24B, John Deere has successfully designed the durable FR27 as a solution aimed to increase productivity on the job.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance operator efficiency and machine capacity. By introducing a larger felling head solution to our line-up with the FR27, we are providing our customers with a larger, more durable attachment to help increase their bottom-line," said Jim O'Halloran, global product marketing manager, tracked feller bunchers and harvesters & disc saw felling heads, John Deere. "The newly designed FR27 enables loggers of all experience levels to tackle even the most ambitious jobs with confidence knowing their machines are built to endure larger timber and excel in a variety of forestry applications."

The FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head is designed to take on a variety of timber applications, from large single stem cutting to mid-sized accumulation, and boasts an all-new design­ and overall rebranding from previous John Deere felling head models. In addition, this robust, high rotation felling head features excellent cut and accumulation capacity, offering top-of-the-line productivity compared to previous models. The FR27 features an impressive cutting capacity of up to 27.2 in. and an accumulation capacity of up to 7.5 ft, improving capability in the woods.