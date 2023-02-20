Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
433.31 USD   +7.53%
Deere Mpany : John Deere Introduces Mid-Size Crawler Log Loader Model
PU
02/17S&P 500 slides as investors fret about interest rates
RE
02/17Hawkish Comments From Fed Officials Send Equities Mostly Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere mpany : John Deere Introduces Mid-Size Crawler Log Loader Model

02/20/2023 | 09:20am EST
  • The new 2956G offers optimal horsepower and hydraulic capability.
  • Helping ease transportability, the 2956G design offers an overall shipping width of less than 11'6" and a 90,000 lbs operating weight.
  • Customers looking to increase efficiency can benefit from the 2956G horsepower and hydraulic capabilities to quickly load trucks or effectively run a Waratah 624 head.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 556 M - -
Net income 2023 8 967 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 82 200
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 433,31 $
Average target price 474,17 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Joshua A. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY1.06%128 761
THE TORO COMPANY1.21%11 993
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG9.51%4 670
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-2.33%2 730
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.40%1 731
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-17.62%1 537