Deere mpany : John Deere Introduces Mid-Size Crawler Log Loader Model
The new 2956G offers optimal horsepower and hydraulic capability.
Helping ease transportability, the 2956G design offers an overall shipping width of less than 11'6" and a 90,000 lbs operating weight.
Customers looking to increase efficiency can benefit from the 2956G horsepower and hydraulic capabilities to quickly load trucks or effectively run a Waratah 624 head.
Deere & Company published this content on 20 February 2023
