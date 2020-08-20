Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/20 01:38:32 pm
191.465 USD   -0.27%
Deere mpany : John Deere Launches Mulcher Hydraulics Conversion Kit

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

The Mulcher Head Conversion Kit is compatible with the 843L and 843L-II machines

• John Deere now offers a dealer-installed Mulcher Hydraulics Conversion Kit for the 843L and 843L-II Wheeled Feller Bunchers.

• The base kit, which includes a new hydraulic pump and component updates, equips the machine for mulching applications, such as land clearing and right-of-way maintenance.

• Additionally, attachment manufacturer Fecon has worked with John Deere to launch a new mulching head designed specifically for the 843 machines, available for purchase through the Fecon sales channels.

MOLINE, Ill. (August 20, 2020) - To maximize the versatility of its machines, John Deere announces the availability of its Mulcher Hydraulics Conversion Kit for the 843L and 843L-II Wheeled Feller Bunchers. Installed by the dealer, the kit allows customers to equip their machines for mulching applications, expanding the capabilities of the 843 models. The field kit can be used with compatible mulching heads, such as the new Fecon RK8620 Mulching Head, which was built specifically for use on the John Deere 843L and 843L-II machines.

'This offering is exciting for our customers, as it expands the versatility of the equipment in their fleet so they can take on new jobs, such as land clearing or right-of-way maintenance,' said Brandon O'Neal, product marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. 'Additionally, this kit is installed and supported by the John Deere dealer network, so customers can feel confident in the durability and reliability of the kit and its components.'

The Mulcher Hydraulics Conversion Kit includes a new hydraulic pump in addition to plumbing and valve updates. While the base kit allows for a single function and float, those needing a second function can upgrade with an add-on kit. Customers can purchase a kit through their local dealer, which can convert their existing 843L or 843L-II into a mulching head-ready machine.

Built with the John Deere 843 models in mind, the Fecon RK8620 Mulching Head is constructed from a stronger, lighter steel and features an 86-inch cutting width. The RK8620 is available with an FGT- or DCR-style rotor to enhance the cutting performance. With the DCR rotor, the reversible Viking knives are ideal for fast cutting in all materials. The knife performance is further enhanced by depth control rings, which provide fast cutting durability. The heavy-duty RK8620 offers a broad range of motion for felling and below-grade work. With this attachment, operators are able to process material faster with fewer passes. The RK8620 Head is available as a standalone purchase through the Fecon sales channels.

To learn more about the new Mulcher Hydraulics Conversion Kit, as well as the full line of John Deere forestry equipment, visit your local John Deere dealer.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:12:01 UTC
