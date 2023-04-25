Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-25 pm EDT
379.47 USD   -2.21%
05:46pDeere Mpany : John Deere Property Center™ now available for consumers
PU
05:09pColorado governor signs first US agriculture right to repair bill into law
RE
11:53aNew entries in the USA Investor portfolio
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere mpany : John Deere Property Center™ now available for consumers

04/25/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLATHE, Kan. (April 21, 2023) - A growing number of property owners of every type are looking for ways to manage their equipment and the work it does. Because of this, John Deere has created John Deere Property Center™, a mobile-friendly web-based tool that allows you to plan and track maintenance for your equipment, buy parts, and learn how to do key jobs around your yard or acreage.

Property Center connects you with your equipment information anytime, from anywhere. This one-stop equipment management tool provides easy access to operator manuals, warranties, product support and a library of how-to videos to help you manage your weekend projects - all customized to your specific equipment. Property Center can also help you track and plan routine maintenance to ensure your equipment operates at peak performance.

"As a homeowner or simply an outdoor enthusiast responsible for maintaining a property, understanding how equipment operates and how it best does a job is critical to a good experience. Property Center provides a simplified way to connect to your equipment, your dealer and your job," said Kaylene Ballesteros, product marketing manager for John Deere. "You can use Property Center to look up and order specific parts with confidence, manage your John Deere Financial accounts, and even watch how-to videos and review tips for common equipment jobs like maintaining your gravel driveway or building a fence."

If your John Deere equipment is equipped with JDLink™ connectivity, additional features like tank levels and engine hours can be viewed on the Property Center website.

Property Center is free to use. You can sign up today at PropertyCenter.Deere.com. To learn more visit Deere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:45:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
05:46pDeere Mpany : John Deere Property Center™ now available for consumers
PU
05:09pColorado governor signs first US agriculture right to repair bill into law
RE
11:53aNew entries in the USA Investor portfolio
MS
04/18Deere on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since March 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17Decisive Dividend Corporation Announces Listing of Common Share Purchase Warrants
AQ
04/17Genesis Energy Promotes Kristen Jesulaitis to CFO, Ryan Sims to CCO
MT
04/14Donald Wyatt's New Book, "How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas," is a Cheerful Holiday..
AQ
04/12Colorado passes first US right to repair legislation for farmers
RE
04/12Colorado passes first US right to repair legislation for farmers
RE
04/10Verizon Connect empowers organizations with more ways to manage and maintain equipment ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 330 M - -
Net income 2023 9 004 M - -
Net Debt 2023 43 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 82 200
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 379,47 $
Average target price 473,98 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Joshua A. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY-9.81%114 985
THE TORO COMPANY-7.11%10 899
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG2.28%4 555
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-8.59%2 581
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-13.94%1 562
LINDSAY CORPORATION-22.73%1 385
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer