NEWS RELEASE June 20, 2024

John Deere Reveals First-Ever Chief Tractor Officer

Meet Rex Curtiss, Who Went from College Graduate to Chief Tractor Officer in Just One Week

MOLINE, Illinois (June 17, 2024) - The search for the ultimate influencer adventure is over. John Deere has officially appointed Rex Curtiss as Chief Tractor Officer - a one-year contract position that will create content for the company's social media channels.

As the new face of John Deere's social media, including its brand new TikTok channel, Rex will bring awareness to the people and industries who work tirelessly to support all of us every day.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of high-quality submissions received for the Chief Tractor Officer position, but Rex's creativity and authenticity grabbed our attention from the start," said Jen Hartmann, Global Director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media. "We look forward to having Rex on board to create engaging and relatable content that first and foremost celebrates our customers and all they do to impact each of our lives."

Already a budding content creator on TikTok, Rex can sing, sculpt, and tell a great story - which came through in his (music) video submission. And, as a recent graduate in Environmental Studies, Rex's knowledge and passion for the industry aligns well with the mission of the Chief Tractor Officer.

The search for the Chief Tractor Officer was launched in April with the help of quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped recruit hundreds of applicants from 40 states.

Follow @JohnDeere on TikTok and Instagram to catch Rex as he heads to Indiana for his official training with tractor enthusiast and TikTok sensation, Jackson Laux (@justajacksonthing). Jackson will teach Rex everything he knows to ensure he's ready for the gig of a lifetime.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

Contact:

PublicRelations@JohnDeere.com