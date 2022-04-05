Log in
Deere mpany : John Deere Starts Charitable Ambassador Partnership with Daniel Berger

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Berger and John Deere will donate $100,000 to charitable organizations in lieu of a traditional win bonus. He will debut a John Deere branded golf bag at The Masters.

MOLINE, Illinois (April 5, 2022) - Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has teamed up with the 21st ranked golfer in the world and Ryder Cup champion, Daniel Berger, for a multi-year charitable ambassador partnership that will include charitable collaborations and branding on his golf bag.

Daniel Berger's John Deere branded golf bag.

John Deere and Berger mutually agreed to prioritize giving back to the game of golf and charitable organizations by committing $100,000 in donations to various organizations in lieu of a traditional win bonus within the terms of their agreement. Berger continues to support charities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and he'll work with John Deere to donate the allotted win bonus to charities they both support.

"Daniel's presence on and off the golf course exemplifies Deere's commitment to community and the game of golf, said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communications. "We look forward to welcoming him to the John Deere Classic this summer and to celebrating this world-class partnership."

"John Deere is the gold standard in what they do, and they've been an integral part of the golf community for as long as I've been playing the game," said Daniel Berger. Their commitment to growing the game from the ground up and giving back to charity has me really excited about this partnership, and I'm honored to be part of the John Deere family."

For the first time in tournament history, the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played June 27-July 3. Berger will return to TPC Deere Run this summer to compete in the tournament he has been committed to since 2017. Since 1971, the John Deere Classic has delivered over $145 million to regional charities, most of it through its innovative Birdies for Charity program. John Deere is the third longest-standing title sponsor on the PGA TOUR, sponsoring the tournament in their home community of the Quad Cities since 1998.

