  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Deere & Company
  News
  Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 02:55:41 pm EDT
425.60 USD   -2.70%
02:15pDEERE MPANY : John Deere forms joint venture with GUSS Automation
PU
04/12UNIVERSITY OF READING : Virtual tech helps teach sustainable practices
AQ
04/08DEERE MPANY : John Deere Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework
PU
Deere mpany : John Deere forms joint venture with GUSS Automation

04/21/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
MOLINE, Illinois (April 21, 2022) - Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has formed a joint venture with GUSS Automation, LLC, in Kingsburg, California. GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System) is a pioneer in semi-autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayers.

High-value crops (HVCs), such as orchards and vineyards, generate significantly higher value per acre than grains or oilseeds. The three primary high-value crop categories include bedded crops (vegetables and melons), vineyards (grapes and other berries), and orchard crops (almonds, citrus, olives, apples, etc.).

"As demand for high-value crops grows, we see significant opportunities to help growers be more productive while addressing the challenges of increasing labor costs and finding skilled labor to operate equipment," said Chris Davison, Director, Small Tractor & HVC Production Systems, at John Deere. "The GUSS team has a deep understanding of the high-value crop production system, as well as strong relationships with customers and a proven track record of deploying innovative technology."

Multiple GUSS sprayers can be remotely supervised by a single operator, allowing growers to spray orchards and vineyards more quickly and consistently, using fewer resources and reducing costs by eliminating operator error and downtime. The machines also control application rates and sprayer speeds across entire fields and in variable terrain with adjustable software parameters.

"Deere and GUSS are both committed to investing in innovation and technology to help farmers be more productive and profitable while growing more food using fewer resources," Davison said.

Through a joint venture, Deere will help GUSS further collaborate with the Deere sales channel and GUSS will continue its innovation and product development to best serve customers, Davison said.

GUSS was founded in 2018 and has approximately 35 full-time employees. GUSS will retain its employees, brand name, and trademark, and continue to operate from its current location. GUSS employees, customers, and business partners should notice little change in daily operations resulting from the joint venture.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 532 M - -
Net income 2022 6 986 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 437,39 $
Average target price 437,97 $
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY27.69%134 184
THE TORO COMPANY-13.80%9 003
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-18.31%3 981
ESCORTS LIMITED-20.11%2 590
ALAMO GROUP INC.-6.79%1 660
LINDSAY CORPORATION-0.05%1 640