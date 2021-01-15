Deere mpany : John Deere releases enhancements for its popular Operations Center

John Deere has improved the look, feel and navigation features of its popular cloud-based system - Operations Center.

OLATHE, KANSAS (January 15, 2021) - To meet the constantly changing demands of the business of farming, John Deere has improved the look, feel and navigation features of its popular cloud-based system - Operations Center - to bring new levels of clarity and organization to farm data management.

Another improvement John Deere made to the Operations Center is the addition of the new Work Planner feature farmers can use to streamline their work setup experience and help operators start working more quickly in the field.

Going forward, farmers can use the Operations Center to collect and securely store their field, crop, and machine data from their connected machines for easy analysis and decision making. Since the system is cloud-based, it eliminates the need for transferring data via USB sticks.

'We know farmers are always on the move, which makes the mobile app version of Operations Center, more important than ever,' said Jennifer Badding, go-to-market manager - digital technology, with John Deere. 'That's why John Deere has made improvements to both versions, web and mobile, to make them look and function in a similar manner, so farmers have clear and easy access to their data from any device.'

To get the most from John Deere precision ag technologies, Badding said farmers need four things: a Generation 4 CommandCenter™ display, a StarFire™ receiver, a JDLink™ connection, and the Operations Center. 'A Generation 4 display gives farmers control of machine functions with more precision, right from the cab, and the StarFire receiver ensures accurate positioning. JDLink serves as the wireless connection between their machines and streams data from the Generation 4 display to the Operations Center.'

Using the Operations Center's Work Planner feature, farmers can now define field specific work details such as variety, prescription, or guidance lines in advance to simplify the operator's job in the cab.

The improved Operations Center brings clarity and organization to farm data management, and can help farmers setup, plan, and monitor their field work, and analyze their data to make sound business decisions:

Setup fields, varieties, and products and sync them to the display via a JDLink connection.

Plan fieldwork with the Work Planner to keep your operators efficient and reduce data entry errors.

Monitor your equipment and fieldwork from anywhere using the Operations Center mobile app to optimize productivity and job quality.

Analyze the performance of fields, varieties, and products with the new Analysis tools to turn this year's results into next year's plans.

The improved Operations Center is active online, and the iOS version for Apple® mobile products is available in the Apple App Store®. The Android version will be available from Google Play™ in the coming weeks. New users can create an Operations Center account at OperationsCenter.Deere.com or contact their local John Deere dealer for more information.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Contacts:

Chad Passman

Public & Industry Relations Manager

PassmanChad@JohnDeere.com

Eric Hodson

Editorial Contact

Eric.Hodson@ModOp.com