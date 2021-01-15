Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deere & Company    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deere mpany : John Deere releases enhancements for its popular Operations Center

01/15/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Deere has improved the look, feel and navigation features of its popular cloud-based system - Operations Center.

  • The new, look, feel and navigation of the John Deere Operations Center makes it easier to use and provides a more consistent user experience with the mobile version.
  • Work Planner is a new Operations Center feature that farmers can use to streamline their work setup experience and to help operators start working more quickly in the field.
  • MyOperations™ is renamed Operations Center mobile, the mobile version of John Deere's flagship digital product. Operations Center provides farmers with a holistic tool to manage their farm and allows them to setup, plan, and monitor their field work, and analyze their data.

OLATHE, KANSAS (January 15, 2021) - To meet the constantly changing demands of the business of farming, John Deere has improved the look, feel and navigation features of its popular cloud-based system - Operations Center - to bring new levels of clarity and organization to farm data management.

Another improvement John Deere made to the Operations Center is the addition of the new Work Planner feature farmers can use to streamline their work setup experience and help operators start working more quickly in the field.

Going forward, farmers can use the Operations Center to collect and securely store their field, crop, and machine data from their connected machines for easy analysis and decision making. Since the system is cloud-based, it eliminates the need for transferring data via USB sticks.

'We know farmers are always on the move, which makes the mobile app version of Operations Center, more important than ever,' said Jennifer Badding, go-to-market manager - digital technology, with John Deere. 'That's why John Deere has made improvements to both versions, web and mobile, to make them look and function in a similar manner, so farmers have clear and easy access to their data from any device.'

To get the most from John Deere precision ag technologies, Badding said farmers need four things: a Generation 4 CommandCenter™ display, a StarFire™ receiver, a JDLink™ connection, and the Operations Center. 'A Generation 4 display gives farmers control of machine functions with more precision, right from the cab, and the StarFire receiver ensures accurate positioning. JDLink serves as the wireless connection between their machines and streams data from the Generation 4 display to the Operations Center.'

Using the Operations Center's Work Planner feature, farmers can now define field specific work details such as variety, prescription, or guidance lines in advance to simplify the operator's job in the cab.

The improved Operations Center brings clarity and organization to farm data management, and can help farmers setup, plan, and monitor their field work, and analyze their data to make sound business decisions:

  • Setup fields, varieties, and products and sync them to the display via a JDLink connection.
  • Plan fieldwork with the Work Planner to keep your operators efficient and reduce data entry errors.
  • Monitor your equipment and fieldwork from anywhere using the Operations Center mobile app to optimize productivity and job quality.
  • Analyze the performance of fields, varieties, and products with the new Analysis tools to turn this year's results into next year's plans.

The improved Operations Center is active online, and the iOS version for Apple® mobile products is available in the Apple App Store®. The Android version will be available from Google Play™ in the coming weeks. New users can create an Operations Center account at OperationsCenter.Deere.com or contact their local John Deere dealer for more information.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Contacts:

Chad Passman
Public & Industry Relations Manager
PassmanChad@JohnDeere.com

Eric Hodson
Editorial Contact
Eric.Hodson@ModOp.com

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:19:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
10:20aDEERE MPANY : John Deere releases enhancements for its popular Operations Center
PU
01/14GAMESTOP, DELTA, BLACKROCK : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/14TESLA, INTEL, BLACKROCK : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/14TESLA, INTEL, DEERE : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/12DEERE MPANY : JP Morgan Adjusts Deere & Co.'s Price Target to $260 from $220, Ke..
MT
01/12DEERE MPANY : Bringing a virtual tractor and planter experience to CES
PU
01/07Trump Regains Ability to Tweet, but Facebook Ban to Continue -- 6th Update
DJ
01/06DEERE MPANY : Joint Tests First Electric-Powered Backhoe with National Grid
PU
01/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/06LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 261 M - -
Net income 2021 4 042 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 95 223 M 95 223 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 299,44 $
Last Close Price 302,85 $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY11.96%95 223
THE TORO COMPANY5.62%10 781
ESCORTS LIMITED6.89%2 428
LINDSAY CORPORATION10.15%1 530
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%1 327
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED2.62%227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ