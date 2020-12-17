Log in
Deere mpany : John Deere to sell Smart-Apply Intelligent Spray Control System

12/17/2020 | 10:41am EST
  • John Deere has entered into an allied distribution agreement with Smart Guided Systems to sell its Smart-Apply Intelligent Spray Control System for use with John Deere tractors in high value crop applications.
  • John Deere dealers will sell Smart-Apply systems that are compatible with John Deere Tractors.
  • The agreement provides a one-stop-solution for high value crop producers to purchase the Smart-Apply Intelligent Control System.
  • The Intelligent Control System adapts to existing or new air-blast sprayers.

OLATHE, Kan. (Dec. 17, 2020) - John Deere has entered into an allied distribution agreement with Smart Guided Systems to sell and support its Smart-Apply Intelligent Control System through the John Deere dealer channel in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Through this agreement, John Deere dealers will sell and service the Smart-Apply Intelligent Control System which uses Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and is compatible with John Deere tractors used in high value crop applications.

The Smart-Apply Intelligent Spray Control System is an add-on kit for air-blast sprayers that are towed behind a John Deere tractor. Smart-Apply can reduce the potential for chemical drift and help decrease the amount of product being applied.

'We are excited to offer this innovative precision spraying solution to our customers for use with their John Deere tractors in high value crop applications such as fruit and tree nut orchards, nurseries, and vineyards,' said Greg Christensen, Go-To-Market Manager for John Deere. 'The Smart-Apply system will help ensure that only the canopy gets sprayed and automatically adjusts spray volume based on plant density per nozzle zone. This results in less wasted product while positively contributing to environmental sustainability, maximizing potential profit, and maintaining agronomic efficacy for our growers.'

According Steve Booher, CEO, Smart Guided Systems, John Deere is known for having a world-class dealer channel and for providing outstanding sales, service, and support for their customers.

'The agreement gives our customers access to an innovative, field-proven precision-spraying control system for use in high value specialty crops through a proven distribution channel,' Booher said.

For more information, visit your local John Deere dealer or JohnDeere.com.

About John Deere
Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

About Smart Guided Systems
Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for high value permanent crop growers. For more information on the Intelligent Spray Control System, visit www.SmartApply.com.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:40:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
