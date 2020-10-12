Deere mpany : New Attachments and Model Updates For John Deere Z900 Zero-Turn Mower Mower

New attachments for the Z900 ZTrak line include a string trimmer rack, cargo tray and tool carrier.

John Deere rolls out multiple enhancements and new offerings to its Z900 Commercial ZTrak™ lineup for 2021, improving productivity and comfort.

Machine updates further enhance the durability and performance of the Z900 line, while a new Mulch on Demand™ Deck option for the Z950M offers even more solutions for professional landscape contractors.

Additionally, three new attachment offerings, including a string trimmer rack, cargo tray and tool carrier, further enhance operator efficiency.

John Deere unveils updates to the Z900 Commercial ZTrak™ lineup for 2021, including machine enhancements, a new deck option, and three new attachment offerings. As a result, customers will have more durable and efficient solutions built to meet their productivity, efficiency and comfort needs.

'It is important for us to provide our customers with the performance, durability and reliability that they expect from a John Deere machine,' said Ruben Peña, product manager, John Deere. 'With these updates, we are further enhancing our outstanding ZTrak lineup, while also adding new options and offerings to meet the needs of our customers. These updates allow us to provide our customers with improved solutions that are designed to maximize jobsite efficiency.'

For 2021, John Deere has made updates to its line of commercial zero-turn mowers. All Z900 M and R Series Mowers now come with spoked rims and cast iron spindles on all mower deck sizes. All Z900 machines, including the E, M and R Series models, are now available with quick-release belt covers, simplifying machine maintenance.

Additionally, a 54-inch Mulch on Demand™ Mower Deck has been added as an option on the Z950M, providing a more powerful 27-horsepower mulching solution to power through tough conditions.

John Deere is also introducing three new attachments for the Z900 ZTrak line, including a string trimmer rack, cargo tray and tool carrier. The string trimmer mount enables the operator to keep handheld string trimmers on the machine for easy access, saving time. With the cargo tray, operators can store up to 20 pounds of small, hand-held items, providing more storage on machines. Lastly, the tool carrier allows for standard yard tools, like a rake or a shovel to be carried on the mower, improving efficiency while completing jobs.

For more information about the John Deere line of commercial mowing equipment and solutions, visit www.JohnDeere.com

