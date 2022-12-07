Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Deere & Company
  News
  Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-12-07 pm EST
440.62 USD   +0.54%
02:18pDeere Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.20/Share
DJ
02:06pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
PR
02:05pDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
AQ
Deere mpany : Raises Dividend Six Percent - Form 8-K

12/07/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent

MOLINE, IL (December 7, 2022) -The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately ­­­6 percent per share.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 993 M - -
Net income 2022 7 039 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 438,25 $
Average target price 459,17 $
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Joshua A. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY27.81%132 272
THE TORO COMPANY9.88%11 439
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-14.81%4 184
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED20.40%3 014
LINDSAY CORPORATION11.82%1 866
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.138.04%1 527