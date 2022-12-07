Deere mpany : Raises Dividend Six Percent - Form 8-K

Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
MOLINE, IL (December 7, 2022) -The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable February 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 7 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 6 percent per share.
