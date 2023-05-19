Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds Deere mpany : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.860 Billion - Form 8-K 05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $2.860 Billion ● Sound execution contributes to net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings. ● Results benefit from healthy demand for farm and construction equipment and improved operating environment. ● Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion with cash flow from equipment operations expected to be $10.00 billion to $10.50 billion. MOLINE, Illinois (May 19, 2023) - Deere & Company reported net income of $2.860 billion for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, or $9.65 per share, compared with net income of $2.098 billion, or $6.81 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2022. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share, compared with $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, for the same period last year. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of 2023 and rose 31 percent, to $30.038 billion, for six months. Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter and $27.481 billion for six months, compared with $12.034 billion and $20.565 billion last year. "As shown by the company's outstanding second-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers, and suppliers. They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement." Company Outlook & Summary Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion. "Based on Deere's results to date, it's clear we are well on our way to another year of exceptional achievement," May said. "This is due in no small part to the success of our smart industrial operating model and our ability to provide value to our customers by helping them be more profitable, productive, and sustainable." 4 Deere & Company Second Quarter Year to Date $ in millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net sales and revenues $ 17,387 $ 13,370 30% $ 30,038 $ 22,939 31% Net income $ 2,860 $ 2,098 36% $ 4,819 $ 3,001 61% Fully diluted EPS $ 9.65 $ 6.81 $ 16.18 $ 9.72 Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details. Production & Precision Agriculture Second Quarter $ in millions 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 7,822 $ 5,117 53% Operating profit $ 2,170 $ 1,057 105% Operating margin 27.7% 20.7% Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes, partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange. 5 Small Agriculture & Turf Second Quarter $ in millions 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 4,145 $ 3,570 16% Operating profit $ 849 $ 520 63% Operating margin 20.5% 14.6% Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by the negative effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved primarily as a result of price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange. 6 Construction & Forestry Second Quarter $ in millions 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 4,112 $ 3,347 23% Operating profit $ 838 $ 814 3% Operating margin 20.4% 24.3% Construction and forestry sales moved higher for the quarter primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / mix, partially offset by higher production costs and increased SA&G and R&D expenses. Prior period results benefited from the non-cash gain on the remeasurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture. Financial Services Second Quarter $ in millions 2023 2022 % Change Net income $ 28 $ 208 -87% Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to less-favorable financing spreads and a higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. Additionally impacting the quarter's results was a $135 million after-tax correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which affected the timing of expense recognition. The accounting correction is unrelated to current market conditions or the credit quality of the financial services portfolio, which remains strong. The allowance for credit losses, excluding the portfolio in Russia, was .40 percent of financing receivables as of April 30, 2023, compared with .42 percent in the prior period. 7 Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023 Agriculture & Turf U.S. & Canada: Large Ag Up ~ 10% Small Ag & Turf Down ~ 5% Europe Flat to Up 5% South America (Tractors & Combines) Flat Asia Down moderately Construction & Forestry U.S. & Canada: Construction Equipment Flat to Up 5% Compact Construction Equipment Flat to Up 5% Global Forestry Flat Global Roadbuilding Flat Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023 Currency Price $ in millions Net Sales Translation Realization Production & Precision Ag Up ~ 20% 0% +15% Small Ag & Turf Up ~ 5% -1% +9% Construction & Forestry Up ~ 15% 0% +10% Financial Services Net Income $ 630 Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, the correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, unfavorable derivative market valuation adjustments, a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. 8 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: ● changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies; ● political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates; ● wars and other conflicts, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; ● adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints; ● growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production); ● the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions; ● the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products; ● changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology); ● gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions; ● the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets; ● dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions; ● changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters; ● changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding; ● stress in the banking sector may have adverse impacts on vendors or customers as well as the company's ability to access cash deposits; ● availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods; ● delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain; ● the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel; ● security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products; ● loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights; ● legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation; ● investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings; ● events that damage the company's reputation or brand; ● world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and ● housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and nonresidential construction, and infrastructure investment. Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material. 9 DEERE & COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30 May 1 % April 30 May 1 % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales and revenues: Production & precision ag net sales $ 7,822 $ 5,117 +53 $ 13,021 $ 8,473 +54 Small ag & turf net sales 4,145 3,570 +16 7,146 6,201 +15 Construction & forestry net sales 4,112 3,347 +23 7,314 5,891 +24 Financial services revenues 1,107 864 +28 2,147 1,734 +24 Other revenues 201 472 -57 410 640 -36 Total net sales and revenues $ 17,387 $ 13,370 +30 $ 30,038 $ 22,939 +31 Operating profit: * Production & precision ag $ 2,170 $ 1,057 +105 $ 3,378 $ 1,353 +150 Small ag & turf 849 520 +63 1,296 891 +45 Construction & forestry 838 814 +3 1,463 1,085 +35 Financial services 41 279 -85 279 577 -52 Total operating profit 3,898 2,670 +46 6,416 3,906 +64 Reconciling items ** (47) (111) -58 (69) (195) -65 Income taxes (991) (461) +115 (1,528) (710) +115 Net income attributable to Deere & Company $ 2,860 $ 2,098 +36 $ 4,819 $ 3,001 +61 * Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. 10 DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30,2023 and May 1,2022 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales and Revenues Net sales $ 16,079 $ 12,034 $ 27,481 $ 20,565 Finance and interest income 1,079 796 2,073 1,595 Other income 229 540 484 779 Total 17,387 13,370 30,038 22,939 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 10,730 8,918 18,663 15,613 Research and development expenses 547 453 1,043 855 Selling, administrative and general expenses 1,330 932 2,283 1,713 Interest expense 569 187 1,049 417 Other operating expenses 363 328 660 638 Total 13,539 10,818 23,698 19,236 Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes 3,848 2,552 6,340 3,703 Provision for income taxes 991 461 1,528 710 Income of Consolidated Group 2,857 2,091 4,812 2,993 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 2 6 3 8 Net Income 2,859 2,097 4,815 3,001 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) (4) ​ Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 2,860 $ 2,098 $ 4,819 $ 3,001 Per Share Data Basic $ 9.69 $ 6.85 $ 16.26 $ 9.78 Diluted 9.65 6.81 16.18 9.72 Dividends declared 1.25 1.05 2.45 2.10 Dividends paid 1.20 1.05 2.33 2.10 Average Shares Outstanding Basic 295.1 306.2 296.3 306.8 Diluted 296.5 308.1 297.8 308.8 See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. 11 DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited April 30 October 30 May 1 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,267 $ 4,774 $ 3,878 Marketable securities 856 734 682 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net 9,971 6,410 6,258 Financing receivables - net 38,954 36,634 34,085 Financing receivables securitized - net 5,659 5,936 4,073 Other receivables 2,593 2,492 2,306 Equipment on operating leases - net 6,524 6,623 6,465 Inventories 9,713 8,495 9,030 Property and equipment - net 6,288 6,056 5,715 Goodwill 3,963 3,687 3,812 Other intangible assets - net 1,222 1,218 1,352 Retirement benefits 3,519 3,730 3,059 Deferred income taxes 1,308 824 1,104 Other assets 2,510 2,417 2,280 Total Assets $ 98,347 $ 90,030 $ 84,099 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 17,109 $ 12,592 $ 12,413 Short-term securitization borrowings 5,379 5,711 4,006 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,716 14,822 12,679 Deferred income taxes 511 495 584 Long-term borrowings 35,611 33,596 32,447 Retirement benefits and other liabilities 2,520 2,457 2,964 Total liabilities 75,846 69,673 65,093 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 102 92 99 Stockholders' Equity Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity 22,395 20,262 18,904 Noncontrolling interests 4 3 3 Total stockholders' equity 22,399 20,265 18,907 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 98,347 $ 90,030 $ 84,099 See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. 12 DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 30,2023 and May 1,2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 4,815 $ 3,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities: Provision (credit) for credit losses (89) 45 Provision for depreciation and amortization 995 933 Impairments and other adjustments 173 77 Share-based compensation expense 54 44 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment ​ (326) Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes (377) 37 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables related to sales (4,407) (1,535) Inventories (982) (2,265) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (313) (443) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable (96) (139) Retirement benefits (68) (1,020) Other 148 (171) Net cash used for operating activities (147) (1,762) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales) 12,593 11,190 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases 993 1,035 Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold 36 ​ Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales) (13,451) (11,971) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (41) (473) Purchases of property and equipment (584) (346) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired (1,229) (1,004) Collateral on derivatives - net 367 (248) Other (178) (71) Net cash used for investing activities (1,494) (1,888) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Increase in total short-term borrowings 3,992 812 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 4,868 4,298 Payments of long-term borrowings (3,567) (3,625) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 30 50 Repurchases of common stock (2,546) (1,226) Dividends paid (697) (649) Other (63) (46) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 2,017 (386) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 70 (110) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 446 (4,146) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 4,941 8,125 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 5,387 $ 3,979 See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. 13 DEERE & COMPANY Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (In millions of dollars) Unaudited (1) Special Items 2023 In the second quarter of 2023, the companycorrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements. 2022 In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. The suspension of shipments to Russia reduced actual and forecasted revenue for the region, which made it probable future cash flows will not cover the carrying value of certain assets. The accounting consequences during the second quarter of 2022 were impairments of most long-lived assets, an increase in reserves of certain financial assets, and an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and began new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax). In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million. The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2023 and May 1, 2022: Three Months Six Months PPA SAT CF FS Total PPA SAT CF FS Total 2023 Expense: Financing incentive - SA&G expense ​ ​ ​ $ 173 $ 173 ​ ​ ​ $ 173 $ 173 2022 Expense (benefit): Gain on remeasurement of equity investment - Other income ​ ​ $ (326) ​ (326) ​ ​ $ (326) ​ (326) Total Russia/Ukraine events expense $ 46 $ 1 47 26 120 $ 46 $ 1 47 26 120 UAW ratification bonus - Cost of Sales ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 53 9 28 ​ 90 Total expense (benefit) 46 1 (279) 26 (206) 99 10 (251) 26 (116) Period over period change $ (46) $ (1) $ 279 $ 147 $ 379 $ (99) $ (10) $ 251 $ 147 $ 289 (2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services." 14 DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended April 30,2023 and May 1,2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT FINANCIAL OPERATIONS SERVICES ELIMINATIONS CONSOLIDATED 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 ​ Net Sales and Revenues Net sales $ 16,079 $ 12,034 $ 16,079 $ 12,034 Finance and interest income 121 36 $ 1,206 $ 847 $ (248) $ (87) 1,079 796 1 ​ Other income 185 584 91 104 (47) (148) 229 540 2, 3​ Total 16,385 12,654 1,297 951 (295) (235) 17,387 13,370 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 10,737 8,919 (7) (1) 10,730 8,918 4 ​ Research and development expenses 547 453 547 453 Selling, administrative and general expenses 935 753 397 181 (2) (2) 1,330 932 4 ​ Interest expense 103 97 540 112 (74) (22) 569 187 5 ​ Interest compensation to Financial Services 174 62 (174) (62) ​ ​ 5 ​ Other operating expenses 85 99 316 377 (38) (148) 363 328 6, 7​ Total 12,581 10,383 1,253 670 (295) (235) 13,539 10,818 Income before Income Taxes 3,804 2,271 44 281 ​ ​ 3,848 2,552 Provision for income taxes 974 387 17 74 ​ 991 461 Income after Income Taxes 2,830 1,884 27 207 ​ ​ 2,857 2,091 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 1 5 1 1 ​ 2 6 Net Income 2,831 1,889 28 208 ​ ​ 2,859 2,097 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) ​ ​ (1) (1) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 2,832 $ 1,890 $ 28 $ 208 ​ ​ $ 2,860 $ 2,098 1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses. 15 DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Six Months Ended April 30,2023 and May 1,2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT FINANCIAL OPERATIONS SERVICES ELIMINATIONS CONSOLIDATED 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales and Revenues Net sales $ 27,481 $ 20,565 $ 27,481 $ 20,565 Finance and interest income 234 70 $ 2,274 $ 1,675 $ (435) $ (150) 2,073 1,595 1 ​ Other income 417 801 268 192 (201) (214) 484 779 2, 3​ Total 28,132 21,436 2,542 1,867 (636) (364) 30,038 22,939 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 18,675 15,614 (12) (1) 18,663 15,613 4 ​ Research and development expenses 1,043 855 1,043 855 Selling, administrative and general expenses 1,719 1,410 569 307 (5) (4) 2,283 1,713 4 ​ Interest expense 204 188 983 270 (138) (41) 1,049 417 5 ​ Interest compensation to Financial Services 297 106 (297) (106) ​ ​ 5 ​ Other operating expenses 137 138 707 712 (184) (212) 660 638 6, 7​ Total 22,075 18,311 2,259 1,289 (636) (364) 23,698 19,236 Income before Income Taxes 6,057 3,125 283 578 ​ ​ 6,340 3,703 Provision for income taxes 1,455 568 73 142 ​ 1,528 710 Income after Income Taxes 4,602 2,557 210 436 ​ ​ 4,812 2,993 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates 1 5 2 3 ​ 3 8 Net Income 4,603 2,562 212 439 ​ ​ 4,815 3,001 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) ​ ​ (4) ​ Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company $ 4,607 $ 2,562 $ 212 $ 439 ​ ​ $ 4,819 $ 3,001 1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of Intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expense. 16 DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT FINANCIAL OPERATIONS SERVICES ELIMINATIONS CONSOLIDATED Apr 30 Oct 30 May 1 Apr 30 Oct 30 May 1 Apr 30 Oct 30 May 1 Apr 30 Oct 30 May 1 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,587 $ 3,767 $ 3,167 $ 1,680 $ 1,007 $ 711 ​ $ 5,267 $ 4,774 $ 3,878 Marketable securities 14 61 2 842 673 680 ​ 856 734 682 Receivables from Financial Services 5,899 6,569 5,669 $ (5,899) $ (6,569) $ (5,669) ​ ​ ​ 8 ​ Trade accounts and notes receivable - net 1,562 1,273 1,358 10,422 6,434 6,079 (2,013) (1,297) (1,179) 9,971 6,410 6,258 9 ​ Financing receivables - net 54 47 49 38,900 36,587 34,036 ​ ​ ​ 38,954 36,634 34,085 Financing receivables securitized - net 1 ​ 6 5,658 5,936 4,067 ​ ​ ​ 5,659 5,936 4,073 Other receivables 2,201 1,670 1,944 481 832 405 (89) (10) (43) 2,593 2,492 2,306 9 ​ Equipment on operating leases - net 6,524 6,623 6,465 ​ ​ ​ 6,524 6,623 6,465 Inventories 9,713 8,495 9,030 ​ ​ ​ 9,713 8,495 9,030 Property and equipment - net 6,254 6,021 5,678 34 35 37 ​ ​ ​ 6,288 6,056 5,715 Goodwill 3,963 3,687 3,812 ​ ​ ​ 3,963 3,687 3,812 Other intangible assets - net 1,222 1,218 1,352 ​ ​ ​ 1,222 1,218 1,352 Retirement benefits 3,450 3,666 2,996 69 66 65 ​ (2) (2) 3,519 3,730 3,059 10 ​ Deferred income taxes 1,355 940 1,247 59 45 49 (106) (161) (192) 1,308 824 1,104 11 ​ Other assets 1,961 1,794 1,767 564 626 516 (15) (3) (3) 2,510 2,417 2,280 9 Total Assets $ 41,236 $ 39,208 $ 38,077 $ 65,233 $ 58,864 $ 53,110 $ (8,122) $ (8,042) $ (7,088) $ 98,347 $ 90,030 $ 84,099 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,755 $ 1,040 $ 1,554 $ 15,354 $ 11,552 $ 10,859 ​ $ 17,109 $ 12,592 $ 12,413 Short-term securitization borrowings ​ ​ 5 5,379 5,711 4,001 ​ 5,379 5,711 4,006 Payables to Equipment Operations ​ 5,899 6,569 5,669 $ (5,899) $ (6,569) $ (5,669) ​ ​ ​ 8 ​ Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,759 12,962 11,370 3,074 3,170 2,534 (2,117) (1,310) (1,225) 14,716 14,822 12,679 9 ​ Deferred income taxes 402 380 454 215 276 322 (106) (161) (192) 511 495 584 11 ​ Long-term borrowings 7,310 7,917 8,556 28,301 25,679 23,891 ​ ​ ​ 35,611 33,596 32,447 Retirement benefits and other liabilities 2,410 2,351 2,855 110 108 111 ​ (2) (2) 2,520 2,457 2,964 10 ​ Total liabilities 25,636 24,650 24,794 58,332 53,065 47,387 (8,122) (8,042) (7,088) 75,846 69,673 65,093 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 102 92 99 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 102 92 99 Stockholders' Equity Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity 22,395 20,262 18,904 6,901 5,799 5,723 (6,901) (5,799) (5,723) 22,395 20,262 18,904 12 ​ Noncontrolling interests 4 3 3 ​ ​ ​ ​ 4 3 3 Financial Services equity (6,901) (5,799) (5,723) ​ 6,901 5,799 5,723 ​ ​ ​ 12 ​ Adjusted total stockholders' equity 15,498 14,466 13,184 6,901 5,799 5,723 ​ ​ ​ 22,399 20,265 18,907 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 41,236 $ 39,208 $ 38,077 $ 65,233 $ 58,864 $ 53,110 $ (8,122) $ (8,042) $ (7,088) $ 98,347 $ 90,030 $ 84,099 8 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 9 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 12 Elimination of Financial Services' equity. 17 DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended April 30,2023 and May 1,2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited EQUIPMENT FINANCIAL OPERATIONS SERVICES ELIMINATIONS CONSOLIDATED 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 4,603 $ 2,562 $ 212 $ 439 ​ ​ $ 4,815 $ 3,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: ​ Provision (credit) for credit losses 4 1 (93) 44 ​ ​ (89) 45 Provision for depreciation and amortization 565 518 500 530 $ (70) $ (115) 995 933 13 ​ Impairments and other adjustments ​ 77 173 ​ ​ ​ 173 77 Share-based compensation expense 54 44 54 44 14 ​ Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment ​ (326) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (326) Distributed earnings of Financial Services 12 232 ​ ​ (12) (232) ​ ​ 15 ​ Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes (304) 75 (73) (38) ​ ​ (377) 37 Changes in assets and liabilities: ​ Receivables related to sales (255) (215) ​ ​ (4,152) (1,320) (4,407) (1,535) 16, 18, 19​ Inventories (910) (2,201) ​ ​ (72) (64) (982) (2,265) 17 ​ Accounts payable and accrued expenses 161 (99) 243 (7) (717) (337) (313) (443) 18 ​ Accrued income taxes payable/receivable (97) (144) 1 5 ​ ​ (96) (139) Retirement benefits (67) (1,024) (1) 4 ​ ​ (68) (1,020) Other 54 (102) 103 (117) (9) 48 148 (171) 13, 14, 17​ Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 3,766 (646) 1,065 860 (4,978) (1,976) (147) (1,762) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales) ​ ​ 13,169 12,004 (576) (814) 12,593 11,190 16 ​ Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases ​ ​ 993 1,035 ​ ​ 993 1,035 Proceeds from sales of businesses and unconsolidated affiliates, net of cash sold ​ ​ 36 ​ ​ ​ 36 ​ Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales) ​ ​ (13,584) (12,260) 133 289 (13,451) (11,971) 16 ​ Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (41) (473) ​ ​ ​ ​ (41) (473) Purchases of property and equipment (583) (345) (1) (1) ​ ​ (584) (346) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired ​ ​ (1,327) (1,090) 98 86 (1,229) (1,004) 17 ​ Increase in investment in Financial Services (799) ​ ​ 799 ​ ​ 20 ​ Increase in trade and wholesale receivables ​ ​ (5,310) (2,159) 5,310 2,159 ​ ​ 16 ​ Collateral on derivatives - net ​ 6 367 (254) ​ ​ 367 (248) Other (37) (46) (142) (49) 1 24 (178) (71) 19​ Net cash used for investing activities (1,460) (858) (5,799) (2,774) 5,765 1,744 (1,494) (1,888) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings (225) 128 4,217 684 ​ ​ 3,992 812 Change in intercompany receivables/payables 932 (424) (932) 424 ​ ​ ​ ​ Proceeds from long-term borrowings 41 55 4,827 4,243 ​ ​ 4,868 4,298 Payments of long-term borrowings (47) (308) (3,520) (3,317) ​ ​ (3,567) (3,625) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 30 50 ​ ​ ​ ​ 30 50 Repurchases of common stock (2,546) (1,226) ​ ​ ​ ​ (2,546) (1,226) Capital Investment from Equipment Operations ​ 799 ​ (799) ​ ​ ​ 20 ​ Dividends paid (697) (649) (12) (232) 12 232 (697) (649) 15 ​ Other (35) (27) (28) (19) ​ ​ (63) (46) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,547) (2,401) 5,351 1,783 (787) 232 2,017 (386) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 62 (113) 8 3 ​ ​ 70 (110) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (179) (4,018) 625 (128) ​ ​ 446 (4,146) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 3,781 7,200 1,160 925 ​ ​ 4,941 8,125 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 3,602 $ 3,182 $ 1,785 $ 797 ​ ​ $ 5,387 $ 3,979 13 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 14 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 15 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities. 16 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 17 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 18 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 19Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts. 20 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services. 18 Attachments Original Link

