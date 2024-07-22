NEWS RELEASE July 22, 2024

John Deere Rolls Out Proven E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings with the 744 and 824 X-Tier Models

The all-new E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier Production Class Wheel Loaders offer significant machine upgrades, fuel savings, increased productivity and visibility.

The E-Drive system provides instant power while simplifying operations and reducing complexity. MOLINE, IL (May 7, 2024) - Today, John Deere announced the launch of its latest production class loader offerings with the introduction of the 744 X-Tier and 824 X-Tier Wheel Loaders. Engineered with the demanding conditions of the construction jobsite in mind, these technology-packed loaders are an ideal solution for customers looking to benefit from unparalleled fuel efficiency, enhanced productivity and unmatched operator comfort. "In a market where efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand, we are proud to lead the way with our E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders as we continue to deliver new, innovative solutions for our customers," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere. "These production class loaders are not just about saving our customers downtime and costs associated with ownership, but they also embody our commitment to offering premium features, hybrid solutions and advanced technologies on machines of all sizes, including our large wheel loaders."

With a long history in offering hybrid machine solutions to the construction market, the new 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders feature the John Deere exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Both models will feature a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source, however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, offering more efficiency. In addition, the E-Drive component provides instant power, while simplifying operation and reducing complexity. These machines not only boast significant reductions in annual fuel costs due to their hybrid design, but also, enhanced productivity features ensure up to a seven percent total cost of ownership lifecycle advantage over conventional drive systems.

Focusing on cab comfort, operators can expect a quieter cab environment attributed to the constant engine speed. Further enhancing comfortability, customers can experience maximum comfort due to enhanced features including premium seats and an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capabilities. Also, if customers are hauling material over longer distances, like those seen in aggregates and roadbuilding applications, the addition of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System can help increase tire life and lower fuel consumption by ensuring tires maintain proper inflation throughout the day. Improving awareness and safety, both models provide increased visibility and situational awareness. With the Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection, operators can enjoy an improved range of view on both sides of the loader and better visibility beyond conventional mirrors. Also, dynamic reversal projected path lines assist with visualizing the anticipated reversal path to ensure a better line of site. The deluxe LED lights on the 744 and 824 X-Tier also help amplify vision in tough-to-see settings. In terms of controllability, the 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders provide unparalleled productivity through easier operation. Now equipped with John Deere exclusive Pile Slip Assist, operators can experience proactive differential lock ahead of pile engagement which reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill and lowers cycle time. The EVT also reduces complexity by allowing for a more instantaneous response with fewer operator inputs and the use of one pedal for operation. Lastly, both models offer two fuel efficient operational modes including Standard Mode and Performance Mode. Default Standard Mode delivers up to 25% reduced fuel consumption while keeping sustainability a priority and ensuring productivity. Performance Mode makes productivity the top priority with 5% increased performance and 15% reduced fuel consumption. For more information on the 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders, as well as the full line-up of John Deere construction equipment, visit www.JohnDeere.com or contact your local dealer.

About Deere & Company Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

