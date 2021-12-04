Log in
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Deere mpany : Savoy Magazine Celebrates the Impact of diverse Board of Directors

12/04/2021 | 07:32pm EST
Three leaders at John Deere have been named among the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy Magazine.

The magazine released its list recently, which features Marc Howze, Group President, Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Administrative Officer, as well as board members Sheila G. Talton and Dmitri Stockton.

As the leading business magazine reporting on African American success and achievement, Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers and achievers active on the boards of the world's leading corporations and organizations.

"We are thrilled to see Marc, Sheila and Dmitri celebrated for their exemplary leadership and for inspiring each of us to live our higher purpose and leap forward every day," said Johane Domersant, Global Director, Talent Supply and DEI.

L.P. Green, II, CEO & Publisher of Savoy magazine said, "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market. It is our duty and honor to chronicle these inspiring executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition in Savoy."

Howze has been recognized for his role at Deere where he leads a team focused on the integration of aftermarket and product support capabilities as well as the experience of John Deere products over the course of their life cycles. Additionally, Howze serves on the board of directors for Nationwide Mutual insurance company.

Talton is an innovative business and market builder who's background includes tenures at many organizations that have pioneered the current technology environment such as Cisco Systems, EDS, Ernst & Young, as well as founding a consultancy that was an early leader in communications network integration. She has served on John Deere's board of directors since 2015.

Stockton spent a total of 30 years with GE and was one of approximately 20 Corporate Senior Vice Presidents that served on the Company's Corporate Executive Council. During his tenure, he led businesses across 26 global markets with ~40,000 employees. Stockton is a director at Deere & Company, Target Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker, and Ryder Systems. He is also a member of The Executive Leadership Council and the Executive Advisory Council at North Carolina A&T State University's College of Business and Economics.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 00:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
