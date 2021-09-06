Log in
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/03 04:10:00 pm
389.34 USD   +1.14%
11:12aDEERE MPANY : Security by Design helps developers secure John Deere's products
PU
09/02DEERE MPANY : Soil, Grass and Cattle
PU
09/02DEERE MPANY : Fruit to Tragic Fallow
PU
Deere mpany : Security by Design helps developers secure John Deere's products

09/06/2021 | 11:12am EDT
What do you think of when you think of John Deere products? Combines? Excavators? Gators?

Carl Kubalsky, business information security officer for tech stack and cloud

In Digital Security, we think of products as any technology that a John Deere customer uses to unlock value in their operation. This includes John Deere websites, software, mobile apps, infrastructure and the embedded systems that enable intelligent equipment. Each of these products requires digital security protection.

One way we do this is with our Security by Design program. Over the past several years Security by Design has instilled a security mindset within the development community at John Deere. The program is led by security professionals with engineering expertise, who work with developers across the company and teach them how to think about security in everything they do.

Security by Design combines people, processes and technologies to create a culture of security throughout the product development lifecycle. Security professionals sit on teams with developers to secure code, educate and share best practices. Code scanning technologies help find vulnerabilities in software code while it is still being written which enables the team to address them proactively.

'Security by Design strives to make security second nature in the product development community,' said Carl Kubalsky, business information security officer for tech stack and cloud. 'Doing this effectively is an ongoing mission and the key to protecting our customers and the products they depend on every day. Threat and technology landscapes are constantly changing. We're focused on continuous learning, innovation and improvement to ensuring ongoing success in defending customer value unlocked by John Deere's technology stack.'

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 139 M - -
Net income 2021 5 942 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 57,7%
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 389,34 $
Average target price 411,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY44.71%120 719
THE TORO COMPANY15.78%11 689
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG18.98%5 401
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.4.32%2 409
LINDSAY CORPORATION26.99%1 779
ESCORTS LIMITED4.86%1 778