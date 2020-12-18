Deere mpany : Stock Fact Book

Stock Data for the fiscal year ended October
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net income per share - diluted
$6.63
$7.63
$9.09
$8.63
$5.77
$4.81
$6.68
$7.24
$10.15
$8.69
Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)
417,423
397,100
385,310
363,003
333,596
315,207
319,499
322,586
316,499
313,508
Dividend declared per share
$1.52
$1.79
$1.99
$2.22
$2.40
$2.58
$3.04
Stock Price from New York Stock Exchange - Close
1st Quarter
$90.90
$86.15
$94.06
$85.96
$85.19
$77.01
$107.99
$171.49
$161.50
$158.58
2nd Quarter
97.50
82.36
89.30
93.34
90.52
84.11
111.61
137.56
165.01
138.19
3rd Quarter
78.51
76.82
83.07
85.11
94.57
77.71
128.91
140.80
170.39
176.31
4th Quarter
75.90
85.44
81.84
85.54
78.00
87.17
133.25
133.00
176.11
225.91
Deere & Company Common Stock Split History
Date
Event
26
November 2007
Stock split 2 for 1
17
November 1995
Stock split 3 for 1
31
August 1976
1 September 1972
18
December 1963
2 January 1960
3% stock dividend
8 July 1952
October 1937
15
December 1930
1.5% stock dividend
October 1930
July 1930
29
April 1930
Stock split 5 for 1
March 1930
2 December 1912
Original stock issued(1)
(1) Previously, privately held
Stock Data-1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:18:02 UTC