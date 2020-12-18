Log in
Deere mpany : Stock Fact Book

12/18/2020 | 05:19pm EST
Stock Data for the fiscal year ended October

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net income per share - diluted

$6.63

$7.63

$9.09

$8.63

$5.77

$4.81

$6.68

$7.24

$10.15

$8.69

Average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands)

417,423

397,100

385,310

363,003

333,596

315,207

319,499

322,586

316,499

313,508

Dividend declared per share

$1.52

$1.79

$1.99

$2.22

$2.40

$2.40

$2.40

$2.58

$3.04

$3.04

Stock Price from New York Stock Exchange - Close

1st Quarter

$90.90

$86.15

$94.06

$85.96

$85.19

$77.01

$107.99

$171.49

$161.50

$158.58

2nd Quarter

97.50

82.36

89.30

93.34

90.52

84.11

111.61

137.56

165.01

138.19

3rd Quarter

78.51

76.82

83.07

85.11

94.57

77.71

128.91

140.80

170.39

176.31

4th Quarter

75.90

85.44

81.84

85.54

78.00

87.17

133.25

133.00

176.11

225.91

Deere & Company Common Stock Split History

Date

Event

26

November 2007

Stock split 2 for 1

17

November 1995

Stock split 3 for 1

31

August 1976

Stock split 2 for 1

1 September 1972

Stock split 2 for 1

18

December 1963

Stock split 2 for 1

2 January 1960

3% stock dividend

8 July 1952

Stock split 2 for 1

31

October 1937

Stock split 2 for 1

15

December 1930

1.5% stock dividend

15

October 1930

1.5% stock dividend

15

July 1930

1.5% stock dividend

29

April 1930

Stock split 5 for 1

15

March 1930

1.5% stock dividend

2 December 1912

Original stock issued(1)

(1) Previously, privately held

Stock Data-1

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 236 M - -
Net income 2020 2 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 82 893 M 82 893 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,60x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 73 489
Free-Float 58,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 282,32 $
Last Close Price 264,53 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY50.71%82 897
THE TORO COMPANY17.15%10 014
ESCORTS LIMITED111.25%2 382
LINDSAY CORPORATION29.01%1 355
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%1 116
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED74.71%225
