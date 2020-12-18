Log in
DEERE & COMPANY    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/18 04:56:18 pm
268.85 USD   +1.63%
05:21pDEERE MPANY : JDF Fact Book
PU
05:21pDEERE MPANY : Historical Fact Book
PU
05:19pDEERE MPANY : WW Part Fact Book
PU
Deere mpany : WW Part Fact Book

12/18/2020 | 05:19pm EST
Parts

Deere & Company Net Sales of Service Parts (billions of dollars)

Net

Total Net Sales Parts % of Total

Year

Parts Sales

of Equipment

Equipment Sales

2011

4.5

29.5

15%

2012

4.8

33.5

14%

2013

5.2

35.0

15%

2014

5.5

33.0

17%

2015

5.2

25.8

20%

2016

5.0

23.4

22%

2017

5.5

25.9

21%

2018(1)

6.4

33.4

19%

2019(1)

6.7

34.9

19%

2020(1)

6.8

31.3

22%

(1) Wirtgen is included starting in FY2018

Parts-1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 236 M - -
Net income 2020 2 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 1,20%
Capitalization 82 893 M 82 893 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,60x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 73 489
Free-Float 58,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 282,32 $
Last Close Price 264,53 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY50.71%82 897
THE TORO COMPANY17.15%10 014
ESCORTS LIMITED111.25%2 382
LINDSAY CORPORATION29.01%1 355
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%1 116
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED74.71%225
