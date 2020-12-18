Deere mpany : WW Part Fact Book

Parts
Deere & Company Net Sales of Service Parts (billions of dollars)
Net
Total Net Sales Parts % of Total
Year
Parts Sales
of Equipment
Equipment Sales
2011
4.5
29.5
15%
2012
4.8
33.5
14%
2013
5.2
35.0
2014
5.5
33.0
17%
2015
25.8
20%
2016
5.0
23.4
22%
2017
25.9
21%
2018(1)
6.4
33.4
19%
2019(1)
6.7
34.9
2020(1)
6.8
31.3
(1) Wirtgen is included starting in FY2018
Parts-1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:18:02 UTC