    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/17 04:10:00 pm
347.03 USD   -0.36%
DEERE MPANY : Stock Fact Book
PU
DEERE MPANY : JDF Fact Book
PU
DEERE MPANY : Historical Fact Book
PU
Deere mpany : WW Part Fact Book

12/19/2021 | 10:50am EST
Parts

Deere & Company Net Sales of Service Parts(1) (billions of dollars

Net

Total Net Sales

Parts % of Total

Year

Parts Sales

of Equipment

Equipment Sales

2012

4.8

33.5

14%

2013

5.2

35.0

15%

2014

5.5

33.0

17%

2015

5.2

25.8

20%

2016

5.0

23.4

22%

2017

5.5

25.9

21%

2018

6.4

33.4

19%

2019

6.7

34.9

19%

2020

6.8

31.3

22%

2021

7.7

39.7

19%

(1) Wirtgen is included starting in FY2018

Parts-1

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 959 M - -
Net income 2021 5 895 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 57,3%
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY28.98%106 680
THE TORO COMPANY0.80%10 176
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG4.83%4 715
ESCORTS LIMITED44.01%3 155
ALAMO GROUP INC.2.10%1 679
LINDSAY CORPORATION13.87%1 601