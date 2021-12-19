Deere mpany : WW Part Fact Book
Parts
Deere & Company Net Sales of Service Parts
(1) (billions of dollars
Net
Total Net Sales
Parts % of Total
Year
Parts Sales
of Equipment
Equipment Sales
2012
4.8
33.5
14%
2013
5.2
35.0
15%
2014
5.5
33.0
17%
2015
5.2
25.8
20%
2016
5.0
23.4
22%
2017
5.5
25.9
21%
2018
6.4
33.4
19%
2019
6.7
34.9
19%
2020
6.8
31.3
22%
2021
7.7
39.7
19%
(1) Wirtgen is included starting in FY2018
Disclaimer
Deere & Company published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
39 959 M
-
-
Net income 2021
5 895 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
34 773 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
18,5x
Yield 2021
0,96%
Capitalization
107 B
107 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,54x
EV / Sales 2022
2,99x
Nbr of Employees
75 550
Free-Float
57,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
347,03 $
Average target price
407,43 $
Spread / Average Target
17,4%
