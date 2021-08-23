Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere mpany : introduces redesigned 2430C Nutrient Applicator with lower transport

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

John Deere's most popular 2430C, the 25-row model, features a 62.5-foot working width and a 14-foot transport height.

  • John Deere's most popular 2430C, the 25-row model, features a 62.5-foot (19 m) working width and a 14-foot (4.3 m) transport height, nearly 2.5 feet (0.8 m) lower than the previous model.
  • All 2430C models come standard with TruSet™ depth control in base equipment for accurate operation, easy depth control and documentation.
  • All 2430C models provide precise nutrient placement, control, and higher productivity with a variety of ground-engaging components.

OLATHE, Kan. (Aug. 23, 2021) - For model year 2022, John Deere has redesigned its most popular 2430C Nutrient Applicator, the 25-row model, giving customers what they've asked for with a new lower transport height, while continuing to provide greater precision and control of nutrient placement at high operating speeds. Two sizes of 2430C applicators are available - the 19-knife tool bar with a 47-foot (14.3 m) working width, and the redesigned 25-knife configuration with reduced transport height and a 62-foot (18.9 m) working width. Both come standard on 30-inch (76.2 cm) spacings with Tru-Depth heavy duty cast standards and TruSet depth control. Coulters, a variety of knives and closing disk options are available for both models.

With a reduced transport height of 14 feet (4.3 m), the 62-foot (18.9 m) wide 2430C is 2.5 (0.8 m) feet lower than previous models, making it easier to transport under bridges and power lines when moving from field to field.

'The new 2430C Nutrient Applicator is a rugged, highly productive tool for ag service providers and farmers to accurately apply anhydrous ammonia across more acres more quickly while minimizing outgassing,' said Ryan Jardon, product marketing manager for John Deere. 'With the 62-foot- (18.9 m) or 47-foot- (14.3 m) wide model, customers can select the right size to best fit their operation and nitrogen application needs.'

Existing John Deere customers may notice the placement of the outer wings has changed to allow for maximum working widths and the low transport height. All 2430C models feature a floating hitch for uniform depth control across the entire working width and outside-mounted float tires to maximize flotation. The shanks can place nutrients deep if needed or shallower if not, all easily controlled in the cab with TruSet and seal the soil helping to minimize nutrient loss.

'TruSet depth control and documentation capabilities on these tools are other unique features ag service providers and farmers will find useful,' says Jardon. 'These tools provide customers with the complete package of durability, precision, control, documentation and performance they want when trying to cover as many acres as possible under tough field conditions and tight application windows.'

The 19- and 25-knife 2430C Nutrient Applicators will be available to order this winter with delivery starting in 2022. For more information visit the John Deere website, or your local John Deere dealer.

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
09:14aDEERE MPANY : introduces redesigned 2430C Nutrient Applicator with lower transpo..
PU
09:04aDEERE MPANY : 800R Floater with air boom, dry spinner-spreader, and liquid syste..
PU
08/20Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory
RE
08/20Wall Street rebounds as Fed jitters fade
RE
08/20Industrials Recoup Some Losses As Traders Hedge On Demand -- Industrials Roun..
DJ
08/20Wall Street rallies as Fed jitters wane, but ends down for the week
RE
08/20IQIYI : Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade
RE
08/20RAJESH KUMAR : Deere lifts earnings forecast, but sees no let-up in inflationary..
RE
08/20Deere lifts outlook on solid farm machinery demand
RE
08/20STREET COLOR : Deere Expects Many Supply Chain Challenges to Continue Into 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 047 M - -
Net income 2021 5 931 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 351,43 $
Average target price 408,80 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY30.62%109 626
THE TORO COMPANY15.26%11 703
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG13.91%5 146
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-18.28%1 888
LINDSAY CORPORATION28.47%1 800
ESCORTS LIMITED-5.26%1 578