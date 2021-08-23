Deere mpany : introduces redesigned 2430C Nutrient Applicator with lower transport

John Deere's most popular 2430C, the 25-row model, features a 62.5-foot working width and a 14-foot transport height.

John Deere's most popular 2430C, the 25-row model, features a 62.5-foot (19 m) working width and a 14-foot (4.3 m) transport height, nearly 2.5 feet (0.8 m) lower than the previous model.

All 2430C models come standard with TruSet™ depth control in base equipment for accurate operation, easy depth control and documentation.

All 2430C models provide precise nutrient placement, control, and higher productivity with a variety of ground-engaging components.

OLATHE, Kan. (Aug. 23, 2021) - For model year 2022, John Deere has redesigned its most popular 2430C Nutrient Applicator, the 25-row model, giving customers what they've asked for with a new lower transport height, while continuing to provide greater precision and control of nutrient placement at high operating speeds. Two sizes of 2430C applicators are available - the 19-knife tool bar with a 47-foot (14.3 m) working width, and the redesigned 25-knife configuration with reduced transport height and a 62-foot (18.9 m) working width. Both come standard on 30-inch (76.2 cm) spacings with Tru-Depth heavy duty cast standards and TruSet depth control. Coulters, a variety of knives and closing disk options are available for both models.

With a reduced transport height of 14 feet (4.3 m), the 62-foot (18.9 m) wide 2430C is 2.5 (0.8 m) feet lower than previous models, making it easier to transport under bridges and power lines when moving from field to field.

'The new 2430C Nutrient Applicator is a rugged, highly productive tool for ag service providers and farmers to accurately apply anhydrous ammonia across more acres more quickly while minimizing outgassing,' said Ryan Jardon, product marketing manager for John Deere. 'With the 62-foot- (18.9 m) or 47-foot- (14.3 m) wide model, customers can select the right size to best fit their operation and nitrogen application needs.'

Existing John Deere customers may notice the placement of the outer wings has changed to allow for maximum working widths and the low transport height. All 2430C models feature a floating hitch for uniform depth control across the entire working width and outside-mounted float tires to maximize flotation. The shanks can place nutrients deep if needed or shallower if not, all easily controlled in the cab with TruSet and seal the soil helping to minimize nutrient loss.

'TruSet depth control and documentation capabilities on these tools are other unique features ag service providers and farmers will find useful,' says Jardon. 'These tools provide customers with the complete package of durability, precision, control, documentation and performance they want when trying to cover as many acres as possible under tough field conditions and tight application windows.'

The 19- and 25-knife 2430C Nutrient Applicators will be available to order this winter with delivery starting in 2022. For more information visit the John Deere website, or your local John Deere dealer.