Deere mpany : Meet the First Tee Power for Good Scholarship Winners

Golf. It's a game most people associate with confidence and patience. A game of practice and mental technique. But it's also a game that reinforces values like integrity, respect and perseverance.

First Tee is an international youth development program that introduces the game of golf to youth participants from all walks of life and uses the game as a platform to teach and develop life skills. Every year, brilliant young adults participate in the program to learn about golf while infusing First Tee's Nine Core Valuesinto their everyday lives. Many-if not all-of the students also have a passion for making their communities better.

Since 2017, John Deere has provided three scholarships each year to honor First Tee students' community efforts. Applicants apply and showcase how they are helping others. The winners then receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a VIP experience at the John Deere Classic. This year, six students will be recognized since last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

'As a golf-course equipment manufacturer and longtime sponsor of the John Deere Classic, we at John Deere have a great appreciation for the game of golf,' said John Watson, manager of John Deere's relationship with First Tee. 'Our investment in First Tee ensures the younger generation is introduced to the game and its inherent values. And our support of the Power for Good program promotes the value of giving back.'