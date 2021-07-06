Log in
DEERE & COMPANY

Deere mpany : Meet the First Tee Power for Good Scholarship Winners

07/06/2021
Golf. It's a game most people associate with confidence and patience. A game of practice and mental technique. But it's also a game that reinforces values like integrity, respect and perseverance.

First Tee is an international youth development program that introduces the game of golf to youth participants from all walks of life and uses the game as a platform to teach and develop life skills. Every year, brilliant young adults participate in the program to learn about golf while infusing First Tee's Nine Core Valuesinto their everyday lives. Many-if not all-of the students also have a passion for making their communities better.

Since 2017, John Deere has provided three scholarships each year to honor First Tee students' community efforts. Applicants apply and showcase how they are helping others. The winners then receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a VIP experience at the John Deere Classic. This year, six students will be recognized since last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

'As a golf-course equipment manufacturer and longtime sponsor of the John Deere Classic, we at John Deere have a great appreciation for the game of golf,' said John Watson, manager of John Deere's relationship with First Tee. 'Our investment in First Tee ensures the younger generation is introduced to the game and its inherent values. And our support of the Power for Good program promotes the value of giving back.'

Disclaimer

Deere & Company published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
10:04aDEERE MPANY  : Meet the First Tee Power for Good Scholarship Winners
PU
09:42aEXCLUSIVE : Biden sides with farmers over 'Right to Repair' tractor software bat..
RE
08:16aDEERE MPANY  : Helping Black farmers gain clear title to acquire insurance, loan..
PU
06/30GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/30PAYPAL  : Wedbush Hikes PayPal's Price Target to $330 on Zettle Launch, Keeps Ou..
MT
06/29DEERE & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28DEERE MPANY  : John Deere Announces Agreement with Mobile Track Solutions
PU
06/26DEERE MPANY  : Reversing the Trend of Black Farm Families Losing Land | John Dee..
PU
06/21CNH plows deeper agriculture furrow with $2.1 billion Raven buy
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 743 M - -
Net income 2021 5 623 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 352,50 $
Average target price 405,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY31.02%109 177
THE TORO COMPANY17.30%11 677
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG21.01%5 305
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.7.68%2 308
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.63%2 101
LINDSAY CORPORATION28.60%1 755