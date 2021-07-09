Log in
DEERE & COMPANY

Deere mpany : Supporting our customer's right to safely repair their equipment

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
John Deere supports a customer's right to safely maintain, diagnose and repair their own equipment. To facilitate this, Deere provides the tools, parts, information guides, training videos and manuals needed for farmers to work on their machines, including remote access for technicians to provide long-distance support. John Deere strives to ensure our equipment is manufactured to the highest engineering standards to maximize performance while protecting the health and safety of our customers and the environment.

Some of the existing tools we offer to customers to maintain and repair larger agricultural equipment include:

  • Access to parts, operator and technical/repair manuals-see johndeere.com/repair
  • Customer Service ADVISOR. This is a diagnostic and information tool that customers can use to view schematics, diagnostic code definitions and other information to make their own repairs
  • JD Link system that connects the machine's information to the web and can alert customers to issues as they develop and provide other useful information like location and status
  • JD Connected Support, which allows dealers to remotely analyze, clear and refresh Diagnostic Trouble Codes in near real time to isolate potential issues with a customer's machine. This speeds up the diagnostic and repair process to maximize uptime.

John Deere does not support the right to modify embedded software due to the risks associated with the safe operation of equipment, emissions compliance and engine performance. We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that support our customers' needs.

Deere & Company published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 722 M - -
Net income 2021 5 623 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 69 634
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 343,58 $
Average target price 405,10 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY30.79%109 177
THE TORO COMPANY16.92%11 677
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG17.46%5 305
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.8.71%2 308
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.63%2 101
LINDSAY CORPORATION23.84%1 755