Deere mpany : Supporting our customer's right to safely repair their equipment

John Deere supports a customer's right to safely maintain, diagnose and repair their own equipment. To facilitate this, Deere provides the tools, parts, information guides, training videos and manuals needed for farmers to work on their machines, including remote access for technicians to provide long-distance support. John Deere strives to ensure our equipment is manufactured to the highest engineering standards to maximize performance while protecting the health and safety of our customers and the environment.

Some of the existing tools we offer to customers to maintain and repair larger agricultural equipment include:

Access to parts, operator and technical/repair manuals-see johndeere.com/repair

Customer Service ADVISOR. This is a diagnostic and information tool that customers can use to view schematics, diagnostic code definitions and other information to make their own repairs

JD Link system that connects the machine's information to the web and can alert customers to issues as they develop and provide other useful information like location and status

JD Connected Support, which allows dealers to remotely analyze, clear and refresh Diagnostic Trouble Codes in near real time to isolate potential issues with a customer's machine. This speeds up the diagnostic and repair process to maximize uptime.

John Deere does not support the right to modify embedded software due to the risks associated with the safe operation of equipment, emissions compliance and engine performance. We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that support our customers' needs.