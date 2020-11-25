Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deere & Company    DE

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gap, Deere, HP, Dell: What to Watch When the Market Opens Today

11/25/2020 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mischa Frankl-Duval

Here's what we are watching as markets kick into gear Wednesday:

-- U. S. stock futures wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data.

-- Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat Wednesday, and Dow futures edged below the key milestone hit Tuesday. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.3%. -- What's coming up. U.S. durable-goods orders, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, are expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month, though some economists are forecasting a lackluster gain amid signs the recovery is losing momentum. Applications for unemployment benefits are expected to remain elevated in the week ended Nov. 21. Economists expect that data release at 8:30 a.m. will show unemployment claims ticked down to 733,000 last week from 742,000 a week earlier.

-- U. S. consumer spending has been a driving force for the recovery and economists are forecasting the sixth straight increase for household outlays in October. Data on personal spending will be released at 10 a.m.

-- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its Nov. 4-5 meeting, a relatively uneventful session that highlighted risks to the economy from the pandemic.

Market Movers to Watch

-- Deere rose 2.5% premarket after the farm-equipment maker reported higher-than-expected net sales.

-- Gap fell more than 11% premarket after the clothing retailer's profit came in below Wall Street's expectations. Executives cautioned that rising Covid-19 infections could slow visits to stores during the critical holiday shopping period.

-- HP climbed 4.4% after the computing equipment maker's revenue beat analysts' expectations.

-- Fellow PC maker Dell fell 0.7% despite reporting per-share profit that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

Must Reads Since You Went to Bed

Behind Dow 30000: A Self-Perpetuating Upward Spiral

Dow's Rise to 30000 Heralds a Broader Stock Rally Europe Doubles Down on Data Protection to Ward Off Silicon Valley, Chinese Influence

Politics Isn't Janet Yellen's Forte, but It's What She's In for Now

JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 0.15% 261.51 Delayed Quote.50.70%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.37% 70.33 Delayed Quote.36.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.54% 30046.24 Delayed Quote.3.69%
HP INC. 2.64% 21.75 Delayed Quote.5.84%
NASDAQ 100 1.46% 12079.806406 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.31% 12036.785414 Delayed Quote.32.41%
S&P 500 1.62% 3635.41 Delayed Quote.12.52%
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
07:17aGAP, DEERE, HP, DELL : What to Watch When the Market Opens Today
DJ
07:04aDEERE MPANY : Posts Higher 4Q Profit, Expects Higher Earnings in Fiscal 2021
DJ
06:46aDEERE MPANY : Reports Net Income of $757 Million for Fourth Quarter, $2.751 Bill..
AQ
06:36aDEERE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:35aDEERE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:13aDEERE & CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:43aStock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
11/20DEERE & COMPANY : annual earnings release
11/18DEERE MPANY : John Deere Wins FCC CBRS Auction to Deploy 5G in Manufacturing Fac..
AQ
11/18DEERE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 236 M - -
Net income 2020 2 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 81 951 M 81 951 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 73 489
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 251,89 $
Last Close Price 261,51 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY50.70%81 951
THE TORO COMPANY14.06%9 867
ESCORTS LIMITED124.06%2 511
LINDSAY CORPORATION21.31%1 262
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%971
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED75.14%223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ