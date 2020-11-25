Log in
DEERE & COMPANY

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/25 09:43:28 am
257.39 USD   -1.58%
09:26aGAP, DEERE, HP, NIKOLA : What to Watch When the Market Opens Today
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:56aGAP, DEERE, HP, NIKOLA : What to Watch When the Market Opens Today
DJ
Gap, Deere, HP, Nikola: What to Watch When the Market Opens Today

11/25/2020 | 09:26am EST
By Mischa Frankl-Duval

Here's what we are watching as markets kick into gear Wednesday:

-- U. S. stock futures wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.1%, and Dow futures edged 0.2% lower. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.3%.

-- About 778,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ended Nov. 21., up from 742,000 a week earlier. Economists had expected unemployment claims to edge down to 733,000.

-- U.S. durable-goods orders grew 1.3% in October, increasing for the sixth consecutive month. That was slower than the rate of 1.5% that economists had expected.

-- What's coming up. U. S. consumer spending has been a driving force for the recovery and economists are forecasting the sixth straight increase for household outlays in October. Data on personal spending will be released at 10 a.m.

-- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its Nov. 4-5 meeting, a relatively uneventful session that highlighted risks to the economy from the pandemic.

Market Movers to Watch

-- Deere rose 3.1% premarket after the farm-equipment maker reported higher-than-expected net sales.

-- Gap fell 12.7% premarket after the clothing retailer's profit came in below Wall Street's expectations. Executives cautioned that rising Covid-19 infections could slow visits to stores during the critical holiday shopping period.

-- HP climbed 5.2% after the computing equipment maker's revenue beat analysts' expectations.

-- Fellow PC maker Dell rose 0.4% after reporting per-share profit that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

-- Electric-truck maker Nikola plunged 15% before the bell.

Must Reads Since You Went to Bed

Behind Dow 30000: A Self-Perpetuating Upward Spiral

Dow's Rise to 30000 Heralds a Broader Stock Rally Europe Doubles Down on Data Protection to Ward Off Silicon Valley, Chinese Influence

Politics Isn't Janet Yellen's Forte, but It's What She's In for Now

JD Health IPO Adds to Hale and Hearty Hong Kong Market

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0925ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 0.15% 261.51 End-of-day quote.50.70%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.37% 70.33 End-of-day quote.36.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.54% 30046.24 End-of-day quote.3.69%
HP INC. 2.64% 21.75 End-of-day quote.5.84%
NASDAQ 100 1.46% 12079.8064 End-of-day quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.31% 12036.7854 End-of-day quote.32.41%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 17.31% 34.5 End-of-day quote.234.31%
S&P 500 1.62% 3635.41 End-of-day quote.12.52%
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 236 M - -
Net income 2020 2 434 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 81 951 M 81 951 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 73 489
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 251,89 $
Last Close Price 261,51 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY50.70%81 951
THE TORO COMPANY14.06%9 867
ESCORTS LIMITED124.06%2 511
LINDSAY CORPORATION20.68%1 262
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%971
V.S.T. TILLERS TRACTORS LIMITED75.14%223
Categories
