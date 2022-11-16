Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
406.40 USD   -0.14%
John Deere Wins Two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in Robotics and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Categories
PR
Deere to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
Pengana International Equities' Portfolio Returns 3.7% in October
MT
John Deere Wins Two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in Robotics and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Categories

11/16/2022 | 05:31pm EST
MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation honoree in the Robotics category, and an honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for its fully autonomous tractor. This is the fourth consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, during which John Deere will deliver a keynote. CES 2023 takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

John Deere's fully autonomous tractor integrates technology such as cameras, artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and ultra-fast GPU processors to navigate through a field without an operator in the cab – helping customers be more efficient, productive, and profitable.

"Farmers never have a shortage of work to do on any given day," said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer for John Deere. "With our fully autonomous tractor, farmers have the flexibility to focus on the most pressing tasks within their operation while the machine handles what they don't have time or labor to do. We continue to invest in autonomy and automation to support the important work our customers do every day."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the CTA, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 product categories. Judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

The Robotics category of the Innovation Awards highlights programmable or otherwise intelligent machines capable of performing specific tasks or replicating human movement or interactions. The Vehicle Intelligence & Advanced Mobility category highlights automotive and other transportation products and services that integrate technology into the driving or riding experience, whether by enhancing safety, navigation, improving the passenger experience, or enabling self-driving functionality.

 About John Deere

 Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-deere-wins-two-ces-2023-innovation-awards-in-robotics-and-vehicle-tech--advanced-mobility-categories-301680621.html

SOURCE Deere & Company


© PRNewswire 2022
