    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
441.47 USD   +0.90%
04:26pTrending: Analysts Raise Deere Price Targets
DJ
09:26aWells Fargo Adjusts Deere's Price Target to $485 From $423, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
09:25aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Deere & Company to $475 From $417, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Trending: Analysts Raise Deere Price Targets

11/25/2022 | 04:26pm EST
16:09 ET -- Deere & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to data from Factiva. Several analysts raised price targets Friday for Deere, which reported higher quarterly sales and earnings Wednesday and said it expects strong demand for farm and construction equipment to continue next year. UBS raised its target price to $452 from $374, JP Morgan to $440 from $415, and Morgan Stanley to $522 from $424. Deere shares gained 1% to $441.47 Friday after rising 5% Wednesday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1625ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 0.90% 441.47 Delayed Quote.27.60%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.09% 90.91 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 993 M - -
Net income 2022 7 039 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 441,47 $
Average target price 442,32 $
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Joshua A. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY27.60%132 052
THE TORO COMPANY11.70%11 629
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-16.23%4 096
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED14.50%2 894
LINDSAY CORPORATION19.31%1 991
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.124.02%1 438