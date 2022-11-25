Trending: Analysts Raise Deere Price Targets

16:09 ET -- Deere & Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to data from Factiva. Several analysts raised price targets Friday for Deere, which reported higher quarterly sales and earnings Wednesday and said it expects strong demand for farm and construction equipment to continue next year. UBS raised its target price to $452 from $374, JP Morgan to $440 from $415, and Morgan Stanley to $522 from $424. Deere shares gained 1% to $441.47 Friday after rising 5% Wednesday. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.

