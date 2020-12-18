Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

12/18/2020 | 10:09pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DFHT) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with CareMax Medical Group, LLC ("CareMax") and IMC Medical Group Holdings, LLC ("IMC Health"), privately-held technology-enabled providers of value-based care to seniors.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, DFHT will acquire CareMax and IMC Health through a reverse merger.  At close of the transaction, DFHT expects to be renamed CareMax, Inc. and will remain listed on the NASDAQ stock market under a new ticker symbol.

If you own DFHT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/DFHT/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether DFHT's board acted in the best interest of DFHT's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of CareMax and IMC Health, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to DFHT public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

