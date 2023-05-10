Advanced search
Deezer : Availability of preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting of May 31, 2023

05/10/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
Availability of preparatory documents for the Annual

General Meeting of May 31, 2023

Paris, May 10, 2023 - The shareholders of Deezer are invited to participate in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. (Paris time) at the Aéroclub de France, 6 rue Galilée 75116 Paris - France.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda, the draft resolutions, and information on how to attend and vote at the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 26, 2023. The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in a French Journal d'Annonces Légales on May 15, 2023. The participation and voting conditions at the Meeting will also be included in the convening notice.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders as from the convening of the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • Any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary;
  • Any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of the Company, 24 rue de Calais 75009 Paris - France, during the 15-day period preceding the Meeting.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted, as from today, on the Company's website (https://www.deezer-investors.com/shareholders/).

ABOUT DEEZER

Deezer is one of the largest independent music streaming platforms in the world, with more than 90 million tracks available in 180 countries, providing access to lossless HiFi audio, innovative recommendation technology and industry defining features. As the home of music, Deezer brings artists and fans together on a scalable and global platform, to unlock the full potential of music through technology. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with a team of over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. Deezer is listed on the professional segment of the Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the newly created Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi

+33 6 72 06 23 05

investors@deezer.com

Media

Jesper Wendel

+33 6 79 35 37 17

jwendel@deezer.com

Disclaimer

Deezer SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 18:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
