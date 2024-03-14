Deezer: appointment of an interim CEO

Following the publication of its 2023 results and the announcement of the departure of its CEO Jeronimo Folgueira, music streaming platform Deezer announces the appointment of Stu Bergen as interim CEO, effective April 1.



An independent director on Deezer's Board of Directors since February 2023, Stu will assume this role on an interim basis until the appointment of a new permanent CEO, and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.



Cumulating three decades in the music industry, Stu Bergen has held key positions at several record companies, including Warner Music for over 14 years. Most recently, he was CEO, International and Global Commercial Services at Warner Music.



