Alexis Lanternier will bring his expertise and extensive experience to accelerateDeezer's growth and expand its global footprint

Paris, July 25, 2024 - Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR), one of the world's leading music experiences platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Lanternier as its new CEO to position Deezer for continued profitable growth and innovation in the evolving music streaming industry. He will succeed interim CEO Stu Bergen, effective September 2nd, 2024.

As a seasoned entrepreneur and experienced executive passionate about building digital consumer goods platforms across Europe, Asia and North America over the last 14 years, Alexis Lanternier brings a wealth of experience and proven track record to this new role. He has led global operations in the e-commerce sector, having held several executive leadership roles at some of the world's most innovative companies, including Walmart, Lazada and Amazon.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Deezer at such a pivotal time," said Alexis Lanternier. "Deezer is an inspiring French tech pioneer and is uniquely positioned to support the major changes happening in the global music industry while ensuring all stakeholders benefit. Its consistent strategy in favor of fair artist compensation, immersive and collaborative music experiences and its state of the art technology platform make it ideally positioned to seize future growth opportunities. I look forward to working with the talented team at Deezer to further strengthen our experiential platform as the innovator for music lovers."

Iris Knobloch, Chair of the Board of Directors of Deezer, declared: "We are thrilled to welcome Alexis Lanternier as the new CEO of Deezer. Alexis has an impressive background in leading dynamic organizations internationally as well as in France and driving transformative growth. His vision for Deezer is compelling, and we are confident that his leadership will propel the company to new levels of success. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, Alexis's expertise will be invaluable in navigating the evolving streaming landscape and delivering experiences to our users. On behalf of the board of directors, I also want to thank Stu Bergen for having succeeded in making his interim mission a period of consolidation and development for the company."

Stu Bergen will remain on Deezer's Board of directors.

Alexis Lanternier will be based in the Deezer HQ in Paris, working closely with the board of directors and the Deezer leadership team.

Alexis Lanternier's bio

Alexis joins Deezer after 14 successful years in the e-commerce industry building digital consumer platforms around the world.

Most recently, he co-founded and developed Branded, a leading digital first consumer goods company. Prior to this, Alexis was EVP of Walmart Canada ecommerce, where he led the build up of a multi billion dollar online grocery business.

From 2014 to 2019, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Lazada, leader of ecommerce in Southeast Asia. As CEO of Lazada Singapore, Alexis drove the company to prominent market leadership by successfully steering his team through a 360 strategy including the Redmart acquisition and the launch of loyalty subscription LiveUp including content partnerships with Netflix and Uber.

Alexis began his career as a Project Leader at Boston Consulting Group in France and the US, specializing in large scale transformation initiatives, and later in several category management roles at Amazon in Media and Apparel.

He is a graduate from École Polytechnique (X2002) and HEC (2006).

